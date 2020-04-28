Tuesday Newsday – 28 April 2020

Yep, it’s #TuesdayNewsday and here come your weekly wargaming updates >>>

Newly Important This Week:

GAMA has updated their list of game companies that have retailer support programs to help out all the FLGS around the country that have been forced to close their doors while the plague is on the loose.

With all of the brick & mortar stores who have lost customers during the Time of COVID™ many game manufacturers are supporting their game stores by sharing the profits of their direct sales. Customers will need to identify the store as a part of their order directly from the company.

Even once the stores are able to re-open, please keep these companies in mind as ones who stood in support with their retail brethren during this very trying time, and who offered to give up a share of their profits to make sure the larger gaming community as a whole could emerge from the plague as strong as possible.

Newly Released This Week:

DGS Games has launched their new website. Technically, not a new game release, but go with it.

The Knowledge Company has released Barbarossa. Their games are crazy expensive, but are offered in varying level of production, so you can get a super deluxe version, or a more “affordable” print-&-play version

Hollandspiele is now selling At All Costs, their East Front WWI game

Newly Launched This Week:

Compass Games has Dawn’s Early Light (War of 1812) on Kickstarter

Solid metal dice will make your opponent think twice about being a smart-ass!

Looking for an off-the-beaten-path topic? The Norwegian War of Independence it is!

New from the Dragoons:

Moe is back! Moe pays us a visit on Mentioned in Dispatches. Just some gamers talking games.

What’s in your game collection? What do you buy? What do you read or study? What actually gets played?

Starting next week, we’ve got a new regular feature that asks a bunch of different wargame designers and developers about different topics in wargaming, from rules design questions to graphics to multiplayer considerations to their personal preferences in gaming. Watch for a new discussion with our collection of designers each week.

News From The Wargame Industry:

The Professional Wargaming World:

What’s wrong with professional wargaming? Read Paxsims to find out….

Connections has moved date & venue and are exploring going all-virtual if the plague doesn’t let up

Something From Our Partners:

Ardwulf’s still got his VG version of The Civil War streaming on Youtube as he and Patrick play their way through it

Whiskey Charlie has Harold Buchanan as a guest this week

This Week’s Mashup:

