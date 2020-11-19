UnboxingDay! All Bridges Burning

Gordon Bliss, 19 November 2020 ~ #UnboxingDay

Another conflict with which many might be unfamiliar, All Bridges Burning allows players to explore the Finnish Civil War that took place while the rest of Europe was focused on the closing years of WWI and the implosion of Russia. It’s a 3-player COIN-based game from GMT Games.

Box for All Bridges Burning is thicker than usual – 3 inches.

Rules and Playbook, along with one of the reference cards. Can have up to 3 plays and includes solitaire rules.

There are 3 copies of this 2 sided, fold-out card with actions for the 3 factions and the Germans.

Box has an insert that fills some of the space. Wooden pieces and cards in the middle.

Solitaire reference card, other side of main reference card, and counter sheet.

The card decks – separate event decks for 1917 and 1918. The small decks have cards to control actions for non-player factions.

The map board, which is mounted and covers southern and central Finland. Also, the wooden games pieces and 3 color D6s.

