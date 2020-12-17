UnboxingDay! The Hunters

Billy Riley, 17 December 2020 ~ #UnboxingDay

I’m a bit in the middle about this one. On the one hand, I like the idea of a submarine game. On the other, it’s a “story” game…much like Queen of the Skies or Target for Today – games that I couldn’t get on with.

However – the claustrophobic setting of this pushed me over the edge. I held off on The Hunted 1943-45 (the sequel) until I decide whether I like this or not. Keep yer eyes open

click images to enlarge

Box Art

Box – Rear

The rear of the box shows some blurb about the mechanics, lays out the situation as it stood in 39 through 43, some detail on the game as a commander of a U-Boat, contents and details on mechanics – including Replayability set to Very High which is always welcome

Rules

Not an overbearing rule book. 19 pages with an additional 3 pages for Optional rules. There’s also some prints of the counter sheets (handy for when you misplace a counter), Designer Notes and a Historical Brief outlining some of the top U-Boat commanders.

U-Boat Combat Mat

Player Aid Cards

There are 4 double sided Player Aid Cards.

Patrol Charts

There are two Patrol Charts and the types of submarine that you command determines what chart you should use.

A Patrol Log Sheet

Dice

Commander Cards

There are 16 double sided THICK (and I mean thick) Commander cards. One side shows the Commander’s history and the other shows some game advantages

These link to the Historical Brief in the manual where I mentioned you get to see the top 10 U-Boat commanders – though there are only 8 cards (the second side has the same commander)…I wonder why they left out Gunther Prien and Georg Lassen (( and 10 in the list in the manual)?

Counter Sheet

Yep – I said sheet – singular. There’s only one sheet of counters. To be honest, that’s a relief after punching and clipping Fields of Fire Vol 1 and Fields of Fire Vol 2

U-Boat Cards

There are 4 double sided U-Boat cards on decent card stock. They show various parts of the submarine, the damage it can take, it’s weapon loadout, the patrol zones and status of the crew

The cards specify the dates these machines came into service

Bonus Material Card

This card show a list and gives an explanation of the bonus material in this 3rdPrinting.

So that’s The Hunters 1939-43. I look forward to being able to get this on the table…but I say that to all my games.

