Classic Unboxing: A Place 2 Play tiles

The 2016 Origins Award-winning accessory hits the table floor on this look back on #UnboxingDay

Brant Guillory, 23 July 2020

What do the new geomorphic hex tiles look like in action? We’re using some Mage Knight figures just for perspective.

This is a mix of meadows, paths, large trees, hedgerows, and edges.

The verdict? Very cool and very easy to physically put together, but don’t do it on carpet (just like any other puzzle).

On #TBT, we bring you the occasional classic article – an older review or analysis piece we wanted to rescue

The challenge can be finding roads, hedgerows, and paths that link together well to actually move in the direction you want, or create the intersections you need. Some of the graphics on the pieces don’t fit together quite as geomorphically as some wargamers will be used to.

Overall, if you’re going to set up a big terrain table for a larger battle, and have the time to put it all together, these are a great accessory. If you’re going to try to change the map on the fly as you move from encounter to encounter in an RPG, you will want to spend some prep time making sure you have all the tiles you need and that you know how you want them all to fit together.

Thanks for joining the Armchair Dragoons for our monthly #UnboxingDay; we hope you get a kick out of checking out the regiment inspecting their new games.

You can always leave us your feedback in our discussion forum, or in the comment area below.

The regiment also occasionally musters on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you.

Like this: Like Loading...