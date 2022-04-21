UnboxingDay ~ Pavlov’s House by DVG

Billy Riley, 21 April 2022 ~ #UnboxingDay

I’ve had a few of Dan Verssen games. Phantom Leader. Thunderbolt Apache Leader. Hornet Leader. Warfighter. Fleet Commander Nimitz. Not all stayed with me…in fact the only one I kept was Phantom Leader. There was something raw about the Vietnam era game. The others weren’t bad games – I was just more drawn to the Vietnam era.

I saw an upcoming notice about a game called Lanzerath Ridge. I was intrigued with the system and that led me to this – Pavlov’s House.

The Box

Presumably a picture of Pavlov? The rear has the usual info – though not in the “usual” format.

It’s a 2” box and is packed…though there is an insert which can be removed so you can put a tray in. It reckons a game can be played in around an hour…I’ve seen a couple of playthroughs that confirm this

The Manual

The manual is 26 pages of shiny paper and is in colour. Big font and very clear with lots of examples of play.

Counters

There are 4 sheets of counters. They look like the kind that are super easy to punch and not require any further attention. I’m also glad to see my edition did not come with a sheet of random names and images (part of the kick starter pack). I can see how that would be fun to have yourself on the board though.

Player Aid Cards

There are 3 single sided player aid cards which will be very handy – one showing the actions allowed for the Soviet cards, a similar one for the Wehrmacht cards and one other which shows the counters and their impact.

Dice

There are five 6 sided die

Cards

There are 2 packs of cards which can actually be split into 5 decks…

Wehrmacht Command Cards

Wehrmacht Tactic Cards

Soviet Operational Support Cards

Soviet Command Cards

Storm Group /Resupply Cards

Map Board

The map is mounted – nice – but I’m not a huge fan of the shininess of it. I’d rather it was matt. However – it does what it needs to and it is nice that it’s mounted…so

