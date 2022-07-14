UnboxingDay ~ Test of Faith by Compass Games

Jim Werbaneth, 14 July 2022 ~ #UnboxingDay

Test of Faith is the most recent release from Compass Games.It is billed as the fourth volume of designer Adam Starkweather’s Operational Scale System of modern-era wargame, but it is really the second, after Battle for Germany.This is not to be confused with the similarly-named game, originally published by GDW, and now reissued by Compass as part of Frank Chadwick’s Third World War.The topic of Test of Faith is the 1973 Arab-Israeli War, also called variously the Yom Kippur War, and the October War.

Especially as it was the one Arab-Israeli conflict in which the skies were contested, albeit more between Israeli aircraft and Arab anti-aircraft missiles, an air game is extra important.

click images to enlarge

The eye-catching box art.

There are five countersheets. For better or worse, the sheets are fragile, and the counters fall off easily.Players must be careful, lest Test of Faith turn into a box of madness, similar to Fleet Admiral Nimitz (DVG Games), in which the counters seem determined not to stay on their sheets.

The second sheet. It was impossible to photograph any more, without pulling them apart and having a chaos of scattered game pieces result.

The Syrian front is covered on a single map.

Inside the full-color rulebook.

The covers of the rules and scenario books.

Inside the scenario book.

The Egyptian front is covered by two maps.

The southern half of the area contested by Israel and Egypt, defined by the Suez Canal.

Detail of the section of the Suez Canal, crossed by Ariel Sharon’s division in the Israeli counterattack behind the enemy Third Army.

Like most of the rest of the game, the terrain effects chart is in living color.

Thanks for joining this month’s #UnboxingDay with the Armchair Dragoons and we hope you enjoyed our recon of our recent acquisitions. You can always leave us your feedback in our #UnboxingDay thread, or in the comment area on this article, below.

You can find our regiment’s social media on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. (We have an Instagram page and we never use it.) We also have our Patreon, where you can support The Armchair Dragoons activities.

Feel free to talk back to us either in our discussion forum, or in the comments below.

WE USE COOKIES TO IMPROVE OUR PERFORMANCE

WE’RE NOT TALKING ABOUT THE SITE; WE’RE TALKING ABOUT THE STAFF

Like this: Like Loading...