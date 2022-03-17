March 18, 2022
#UnboxingDay! Vietnam: 1965-1975 by GMT Games

Jim Werbaneth, 17 March 2022 ~ #UnboxingDay

Another remake of a Victory Games classic, Vietnam: 1965-1975 has returned and we’ve got a look inside

Vietnam-1965-1975-Front-Box-Cover
Front Box Cover

 

Vietnam-1965-1975-Back-Box-Cover
Back Box Cover

 

Vietnam-1965-1975-Flow-Charts-01
Flow Charts 01

 

Vietnam-1965-1975-Flow-Charts-02
Flow Charts 02

 

Vietnam-1965-1975-Map-North
Map North

 

Vietnam-1965-1975-Map-South-01
Map South

 

Vietnam-1965-1975-Map-South-02
Map South Detail

 

Vietnam-1965-1975-Sequence-of-Play
Sequence of Play

 

Vietnam-1965-1975-Strategic-Bombing-and-Blockade-Charts
Strategic Bombing and Blockade Charts

 

Vietnam-1965-1975-Terrain-Effects-Chart
Terrain Effects Chart

 

Vietnam-1965-1975-More-Charts
More Charts

 

Vietnam-1965-1975-NVA-Record-Sheet
NVA Record Sheet

 

Vietnam-1965-1975-Population-Control-Sheet
Population Control Sheet

 

Vietnam-1965-1975-US-Record-Sheet
US Record Sheet

 

Vietnam-1965-1975-Combat-Results-Table
Combat Results Table

 

Vietnam-1965-1975-US-Allied-Holding-Boxes
US Allied Holding Boxes

 

Vietnam-1965-1975-Counters-Front
Counters Front

 

 

Thanks for joining this month’s #UnboxingDay with the Armchair Dragoons and we hope you enjoyed our recon of our recent acquisitions.  You can always leave us your feedback in our #UnboxingDay thread, or in the comment area on this article, below.
