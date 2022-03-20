Saturday Night Fights! ~ The Battle of Cannae for “Age of Hannibal”

Something a bit different this time, with an ancient battle that’s not being fought in the Commands & Color system. The usual suspects make their appearances in the chat, and we make some new friends along the way.

Game system: Age of Hannibal from Little Wars TV

Age of Hannibal from Little Wars TV Battle: Cannae, one of the more famous ancient battles

