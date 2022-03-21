Game Conventions ~ Hotlead!

Hazdrubal, 21 March 2022

The wildlings North of the Wall celebrated something resembling “Spring” with a minis-heavy game convention last weekend.



Our man Hazdrubal took a recon ride around the convention and sent back these pics for us.

The Battle of Borodino, using the Blucher rules. Speaking of which… if you’re interested, we might have one of these coming up soon on Saturday Night Fights, so watch our forums for a chance to jump into the game.

The Men Who Would Be Kings, another SNF favorite

A mixed bag of games, including Conquest, Bolt Action, Cruel Seas, Art de la Guerre, Combat Patrol, Infamy! Infamy!, and Da Bellis Multitudinus.

The North American debut of the Too Fat Lardies’ What A Cowboy

Might of Arms, Tactica, and Test of Honor were all on the docket

Finally, a session of Sharp Practice

