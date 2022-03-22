Counting Down to CSW Dallas – #TuesdayNewsday 3/22/22

Each week, #TuesdayNewsday’s whirlwind tour of the strategy gaming headlines keeps you dialed into what matters

CSW Dallas is coming up imminently! 12-15 May, in… well, c’mon now – it’s in Dallas

Meanwhile, there’s other convention coverage we’ll have between now and then, including Hotlead!, Playthrough, and Buckeye GameFest

Remember, you can always find your closest convention by checking out our consolidated event calendar

Planning continues for Connections Online, being held from 18-24 April 2022, with the Core Events being held 19-21 April from 10am-4pm EST. As the Armchair Dragoons are the co-sponsors of this event, you’ll get regular updates each week in Tuesday Newsday between now and launch.

Core events are largely set, but exact times are being confirmed. They’ll include Recent Innovations in Wargaming How Wargamers Get Hired Designing a Professional Wargame Methodologies for Designing Cyber Wargames Wargaming Outside the NatSec World

Extended events will occur across all 7 days, at a variety of hours that do not conflict with the Core Events. Current planning includes, but is certainly not limited to Wargame Bootcamp (multiple sessions) for VASSAL / TTS usage Moderated panel, and a seminar game for the 40th anniversary of the Falkland Islands War Wargame Design Wrokshop, where participants will actually design the broad-strokes mechanics of a wargame

Registration will go live in March

All Core Events will be streamed through YouTube, but using unlisted URLs, which will limit live interaction to registered attendees. After Connections is over, streams will be made public. Some – but not all – Extended Events will be streamed.

If you are interested in volunteering with Connections Online, please drop a note in our forums or contact us at armchairdragoonsevents – at – gmail – dot – .com

7 April 1940

Submarines from Task Force 2 converge to possible concentration of RN.

As per roll result of 6 the scouting is successful and turns out as a deception. pic.twitter.com/jy2JgtrALH — Hethwill Wargames (@Hethwill_Khan) March 20, 2022

Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.

