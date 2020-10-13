Countdown to #UnBoxingDay – Tuesday Newsday 13 October 2020

Yep, it’s #TuesdayNewsday and here’s a bunch of headlines in wargaming this week >>>

Newly Released This Week:

Newly Launched This Week:

In case you missed Civil Power on pre-order from CSL, you might want to check it out.

Evil Hat Productions is pushing all their chips to the center of the socially-conscious role-playing table with the release of Thirsty Sword Lesbians on Kickstarter.

We can’t keep up with all the pre-orders Compass keeps announcing, but we’re pretty sure we hadn’t already linked Napoleon’s Eagles 2, Brothers at War 1862, and Carrier Battle: Philippine Sea. Don’t worry, we talk plenty about Compass on the upcoming “catalog” episode of our podcast.

New from the Dragoons:

Mentioned in Dispatches covered a variety of WWI games.

This week, Design x Dragoons asked designers what the single most important thing is in game design.

Saturday Night Fights saw the Spaghetti Fleet in action, with a guest commander from Italy!

News From The Wargame Industry:

You want to cause your wallet to run & hide in fear? Go to the Decision Games pledge program page, and sort by price, high-to-low. Ouch.

Avalanche Press’s Land Cruisers alt-history game will be going out of print soon. Until then, though, you can read about it in their daily content.

Matrix Games has a live Twitch stream on their upcoming releases planned for 10/15.

After bouncing around several different IP holders, there’s a new V:TM card game coming from Renegade Studios. Looks like they’re eschewing the collectible model, but not the classic WoD theming.

The Professional Wargaming World:

Something From The Real World That You Can Use In A Game:

Finland are upgrading both their air & naval forces, to keep things interesting on the Baltic front.

A good article about drones & modern warfare from Crispin Burke over at his substack page. How do you build drones into a modern game? Dedicated counters? Card-based actions?

Something From Our Partners:

This Week on Six Degrees of Radio:

