Countdown to #UnBoxingDay – Tuesday Newsday 13 October 2020

Newly Released This Week:
- Compass Games is planning to ship An Attrition of Souls (WWI strategic level) starting 10/15
- MMP has the ASL Starter Kit expansion pack #2, with the Chinese forces. Oh yeah, you have to own SK’s 1-4 to use it! C’mon guys… really?
- FFG has released the Terra Incognita expansion for their Civ boardgames.
- SJG has released the 5th issue of their Hexagram magazine dedicated to TFT.
- S&T Press has been shipping World at War #74 with their Munich War game in it.
Newly Launched This Week:
- In case you missed Civil Power on pre-order from CSL, you might want to check it out.
- Evil Hat Productions is pushing all their chips to the center of the socially-conscious role-playing table with the release of Thirsty Sword Lesbians on Kickstarter.
- We can’t keep up with all the pre-orders Compass keeps announcing, but we’re pretty sure we hadn’t already linked Napoleon’s Eagles 2, Brothers at War 1862, and Carrier Battle: Philippine Sea. Don’t worry, we talk plenty about Compass on the upcoming “catalog” episode of our podcast.
New from the Dragoons:
- Mentioned in Dispatches covered a variety of WWI games.
- This week, Design x Dragoons asked designers what the single most important thing is in game design.
- Saturday Night Fights saw the Spaghetti Fleet in action, with a guest commander from Italy!
News From The Wargame Industry:
- You want to cause your wallet to run & hide in fear? Go to the Decision Games pledge program page, and sort by price, high-to-low. Ouch.
- Avalanche Press’s Land Cruisers alt-history game will be going out of print soon. Until then, though, you can read about it in their daily content.
- Matrix Games has a live Twitch stream on their upcoming releases planned for 10/15.
- After bouncing around several different IP holders, there’s a new V:TM card game coming from Renegade Studios. Looks like they’re eschewing the collectible model, but not the classic WoD theming.
The Professional Wargaming World:
- GUWS has announced an upcoming webinar with one of our favorite designers, Brian Train, focusing on self-publication.
- There’s a good article on Continental Army Logistics that wold tie in nicely with the SLAR games from Hollandspiele.
- Friend-of-the-Dragoons Michael Peck has a podcast with one of the designers of Hedgemony.
Something From The Real World That You Can Use In A Game:
- Finland are upgrading both their air & naval forces, to keep things interesting on the Baltic front.
- A good article about drones & modern warfare from Crispin Burke over at his substack page. How do you build drones into a modern game? Dedicated counters? Card-based actions?
Something From Our Partners:
- Moe digs into Rostov ’41: Race to the Don.
- Ardwulf has had a slow week due to some travel, but he did wrap up his Soviet Dawn series.
- Dan talks to Gregory M Smith. He’ll be announcing the Charlies sometime soon, too.
