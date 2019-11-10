Gamers for Cures 24-hour Marathon 2019

Brant Guillory, 10 November 2019

The Gamer’s Armory hosted their annual 24-hour board game marathon event over Veterans Day weekend again this year, with the proceeds benefitting the Gamers For Cures charity The Turner Syndrome Society.

Over a hundred gamers cycled through the marathon, which included a massive game raffle, table prizes, and a lot of caffeine.

You can still make donations to the cause at this link, but it’s too late to get into the raffle. (FWIW, I dropped my tickets pretty evenly across Ancient Civilizations of the Inner Sea, Last Hundred Yards, Founders of Gloomhaven, and Front Toward Enemy.)

If you’re around central North Carolina next year, make plans to check out this awesome event in mid-November.

