Gearing up for the holidays – Tuesday Newsday 11/17/20

Lots of people are running sales over the entire month – Revolution Games, White Dog Games, MMP just wrapped one, Noble Knight Games, and others. They’re not focusing on a single day or weekend, but rather spreading things out over the entire month. Still, it’s a chance to pick up some good games cheap and support your favorite game companies.

In a strategic reorganization of its Star Wars miniatures titles, Asmodee is announcing today that oversight of its three Star Wars miniatures titles will be moving to their dedicated miniatures games studio, Atomic Mass Games. Development of all future miniatures games will be handled by Atomic Mass as well. The move to a specialty studio positions Asmodee’s miniatures titles for even greater success in the future.

Notice what’s missing? Anything at all about the future of FFG. These guys were once a powerhouse in American tabletop gaming, and they’re down to about 3 LCGs, Keyforge, and TI. They’ve lost almost all of their licensed content, including their minis games, and they’ve shuttered all of their RPG development, and that’s after shutting down Tide of Iron and pretty much all new development of their Terranoth games-based.

Bolt Action has a series of new French Resistance fighters available for pre-order for their acclaimed minis game.

Flying Pig Games has The Long Road on Kickstarter, with that classic Mark Walker modern-horror-meets-WW3 schtick.

Want something different? How about a game about cricket in 19th century? CSL games has you covered, with Slogball on pre-order now.

Columbia Games has a monster map & game combo for their EastFront block series up on Kickstarter right now

Polish publisher TSWargames now has an English-language website. They’ve had some interesting near-future / modern games over the past few years, so take a look.

Moe was a busy dude this weekend, with after-hours shows on three different nights for SDHISTCON.

Ardwulf was on the road this week, but will be back on Thursday to join us for #UnboxingDay

Dan also talked with designer Morgane Gouton-Rety at SDHISTCON

RMN had some issues with our thoughts on our episode of Mentioned in Dispatches about whether or not wargaming is dying.

