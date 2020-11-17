Gearing up for the holidays – Tuesday Newsday 11/17/20

Yep, it’s #TuesdayNewsday and here’s what matters this week in wargaming >>>
This Week’s Headline:
Lots of people are running sales over the entire month – Revolution Games, White Dog Games, MMP just wrapped one, Noble Knight Games, and others. They’re not focusing on a single day or weekend, but rather spreading things out over the entire month. Still, it’s a chance to pick up some good games cheap and support your favorite game companies.
Newly Released This Week:
- Munchkin goes Disney and yes you read that right.
- S&T Press is shipping World at War issue #75, featuring Centrifugal Offensive about the PTO in 41-42.
- Matrix Games as officially released ICBM.
- Matrix Games has also officially released the WH40K: Gladius Craftworld Aeldari expansion, and you’ll see more from that one imminently here at ACD.
- JTS has released their new Scheldt ’44 digital game for the Panzer Campaigns engine
News From The Wargame Industry:
- LNLP has announced the Command Ops 2 public beta is now available on Steam
- Paradox has a whole bunch of Warlock II content on sale right now, including a bunch of DLC at 50% off (or more).
- GMT has a bunch of PBEM VASSAL tournaments this month.
- Not content to fight out WW2 on the Caspian Sea in an oddball set of battles? Want to tweak the ship data yourself? Avalanche Press is here to help!
- Battlefront had a major launch this weekend for their new Soviet forces for their Team Yankee tabletop minis game.
- White Dog Games is offering a dice tower or dice tray for only $8.50 with any game purchase.
- Until 11/22, S&T Press has Modern War #10 – the game edition! – on sale for $20, with Target Iran in the magazine. Think of it as a solitaire Persian Incursion.
- MMP has decided to cancel Winter Offensive 2021 and shift to a virtual ASL tournament.
- They’re trying to dress it up with some sort of happy face, but FFG has lost their Star Wars minis licenses / lines, as a result of an internal Asmodee re-org.
In a strategic reorganization of its Star Wars miniatures titles, Asmodee is announcing today that oversight of its three Star Wars miniatures titles will be moving to their dedicated miniatures games studio, Atomic Mass Games.
Development of all future miniatures games will be handled by Atomic Mass as well. The move to a specialty studio positions Asmodee’s miniatures titles for even greater success in the future.
Notice what’s missing? Anything at all about the future of FFG. These guys were once a powerhouse in American tabletop gaming, and they’re down to about 3 LCGs, Keyforge, and TI. They’ve lost almost all of their licensed content, including their minis games, and they’ve shuttered all of their RPG development, and that’s after shutting down Tide of Iron and pretty much all new development of their Terranoth games-based.
Newly Launched This Week:
- Bolt Action has a series of new French Resistance fighters available for pre-order for their acclaimed minis game.
- Flying Pig Games has The Long Road on Kickstarter, with that classic Mark Walker modern-horror-meets-WW3 schtick.
- Want something different? How about a game about cricket in 19th century? CSL games has you covered, with Slogball on pre-order now.
- Columbia Games has a monster map & game combo for their EastFront block series up on Kickstarter right now
- Polish publisher TSWargames now has an English-language website. They’ve had some interesting near-future / modern games over the past few years, so take a look.
New from the Dragoons:
- Mentioned in Dispatches poked some big holes in the Charles S Roberts Awards
- This week, Design x Dragoons looked at the phenomenon of the Golden BB
- Saturday Night Fights is still fighting out Leipzig. They’re actually thru day one of the actual battle.
- My Own Worst Enemy takes the plunge on Blitz: A World in Conflict
Something From Our Partners:
- Moe was a busy dude this weekend, with after-hours shows on three different nights for SDHISTCON.
- Ardwulf was on the road this week, but will be back on Thursday to join us for #UnboxingDay
- Dan also talked with designer Morgane Gouton-Rety at SDHISTCON
- RMN had some issues with our thoughts on our episode of Mentioned in Dispatches about whether or not wargaming is dying.
The Professional Wargaming World:
- VICE published a translation of a French article about professional wargaming. There are few slight factual inaccuracies, but overall it’s a good read.
- The next two GUWS webinars are on gaming nuclear war, and designing cyberwar
- As noted by PaxSims, the new issue of Ludogogy is now available, and it’s focused on wargames.
This Week on Six Degrees of Sound:
A look at some great music from the past 40-odd years, with stories about the different songs.
- Sound of Madness by Shinedown
- Ashes by Embrace
- Saturday Night Concert – Dio
