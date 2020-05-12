Tuesday Newsday – 12 May 2020

Yep, it’s #TuesdayNewsday and here come some more wargaming updates >>>

This Week’s Headline:

We’re starting to ramp up all sorts of new stuff for you hear at The Armchair Dragoons. Look for some longer AARs to start soon, along with some more streaming events, like our Regimental Happy Hour. We’ve also got plans on the drawing board for some new video content we hope will start rolling out in the next 2-3 weeks.

Newly Released This Week:

Against The Odds Magazine #51 features an AWI game – Almost a Miracle – that focuses on the war in the northern colonies

GBACW from HexWar is now available on Android platforms, for all your American Civil War mobile wargaming needs

A big 80s-era Champions bundle is available over at Bundle of Holding

Revolution Games released a new VASSAL module for Return to the Rock

Newly Launched This Week:

AIR & ARMOR . That is all.

. That is all. Defense / wargaming journalist Michael Peck has launched his own new site, Uncommon Defense. Not a lot there yet, but something to keep an eye on.

Canvas Temple launched their solo Stalingrad game on Kickstarter. This one’s an update to the old Der Kessel game, by the same designer (Gary Graber)

New from the Dragoons:

Design x Dragoons this week talked about ‘gamey tactics‘

Saturday Night Fights took on the AH classic Wizard’s Quest

Last week we discussed the first impressions of the new space 4x game Shadow Empire

We wrapped up season 4 of our podcast with a visit from Keith at WargameHQ

News From The Wargame Industry:

LNLP has extended their “lockin20” sale through June 1st. Use that code at checkout for your discount.

Voting is ongoing for the Charlies. Deadline is May 31.

Origins closed their registration for the online/virtual iteration of the show that’s planned to happen 19-21 June. We will have the Dragoons represented.

Decision Games has a back-issue magazine sale going on right now, across all of their titles. There’s no games with the issues, though.

The Professional Wargaming World:

Something From Our Partners:

Moe’s Whiskey Charlie had one of the hardest working guys in wargaming, Byron Collins, as their guest on 12 May

