UnboxingDay! Forbidden Lands by Free League Publishing

Sweden’s Free League is rapidly becoming one of the names in RPGs. In addition to this one, they’re the publishers of Mutant: Year Zero, Tales From The Loop, Alien, and the upcoming reboot of Twilight:2000 that just raised over half a million dollars on Kickstarter. The games are great and the production values are top-notch. And we don’t just cover wargames here at The Armchair Dragoons; a well-done RPG will catch our eye just a much!

While there aren’t a lot of pieces and parts in the box, what is there is gorgeous. Both rulebooks would look quite fetching on a library shelf, and the faux-leather hardcover and sewn-in bookmark ribbons are quality touches. The double-sided map is identical on both sides, so you can ‘start over’ with a new party and completely change your wanderings. The stickers are designed to customize every map, so don’t be afraid to use them.

