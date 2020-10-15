UnboxingDay! Gorbachev: The Fall of Communism by White Dog Games

Gary “Ardwulf” Mengle, 15 October 2020 ~ #UnboxingDay

Ardwulf shows off an interesting game from White Dog Games, a well-regarded and not-prominent-enough publisher of some very neat titles.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Make sure you check out some of White Dogs other games, and you can see what Ardwulf has been up to over at The Wargame Network

Thanks for joining this month’s #UnboxingDay with the Armchair Dragoons and we hope you enjoyed our recon of our recent acquisitions.

You can always leave us your feedback in our #UnboxingDay thread, or in the comment area on this article, below.

The regiment also occasionally musters on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you, once we’re allowed to hold them again.

Like this: Like Loading...