The Next ACDC is 14-16 January – #TuesdayNewsday 12/14/21

This Week’s Headline:

Our next ACDC is coming up 14-16 January 2022. Schedule will be posted as soon as we lock down the events. For now, a preview of what’s on tap:

Pre-Kickstarter “learn from the designer” with David Thompson for his upcoming Lanzerath Ridge

OCS Bootcamp with Ardwulf

World at War ’85 and Lock ‘n Load Tactical with the development team

At least 4 different Kriegsspiel sessions, including a mixed-echelon (operational/tactical) Battle of Guadalcanal

Dogfights in space with Ad Astra Games

White Eagle Defiant and Last One Standing with designers Shaw & Heilman

Pre-publication sessions of Song for War (WW2 in the Med) with designers Seth & Chris

Robotech Reconstruction with the design team

Grognard-of-the-Year Jim O’s usual epic-scale Tabletop Simulator battle royales

And the best lineup of talk shows we’ve had at any ACDC ~

Welcome & Closing Happy Hours with the ACD Team

Designers Bruce Maxwell, Tim Densham, David Thompson, Fabrizio Vianello, Dr(s) Witcz,and Admiral SeaBass, plus printing wunderkind Steve Johnson of Blue Panther

Designer roundtables for both Modern Warfare and European Designers

Designer & history professor Jim Werbaneth

Student presentations from collegiate wargaming design students

We are still accepting submissions for game sessions. See info above, or check back in a few days once the registration site is ready, to submit through there.

This Week’s Other Headline:



We’ve rebuilt the convention & event calendar. Maybe this time around, more of y’all will use it! Signs are good though, since within 24 hours of it going live (again) we had a half dozen submissions of new events through our online form.

It’s not just conventions, either. We’ve got the live-streaming schedule for folks like Gary & Moe & our own Saturday Night Fights, as well as regular club meetings for wargaming (or at least wargame-friendly) organizations that have subscribable public calendars. We’ve also got the Connections conferences, too.

Flames of War / Battlefront has a new M26 Pershing tank platoon on preorder as a part of their Bulge American line. Why is this a big deal? Because the M26 Pershing is the tank on the insignia of the US Army Armor Corps.

Someone needs to have words with BBMike for having pledged Fleet Commander: Pacific without bothering to tell us the campaign was even live so we could include it in TN.

We have no idea if Battle Royale the Board Game will be any good, but it’s trying to be an open-world shooter with a deck of cards, so give it a chance and see. It’s interesting that the designer went from general board games to war-themed video games without even bothering to find out about tabletop wargames.

This Week With The Armchair Dragoons:

News From The Wargame Industry:

Random thoughts on wargaming today: over time, I’ve become more concerned that the operational level wargames that we repeatedly play could collectively result in negative learning. Why? [1/6] — Dr. Yuna Wong (@YunaHuhWong) December 10, 2021

News From The 4X Gaming World:

We’ve also got a 4X-specific area in the forums to discuss any of these, too.

The Professional & Practitioner Wargaming World:

Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.

Hello! We thought we’d share a light 🧵 with you for the weekend. It’s about inclusivity, 🧠 diversity, opportunities and small plastic figures. pic.twitter.com/Y1NTyfr4A1 — 1 Regiment RLC (@1_Regiment_RLC) December 11, 2021

