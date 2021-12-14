December 15, 2021
The Next ACDC is 14-16 January – #TuesdayNewsday 12/14/21

by Dragoon Commander

This Week’s Headline:

Our next ACDC is coming up 14-16 January 2022. Schedule will be posted as soon as we lock down the events.  For now, a preview of what’s on tap:

  • Pre-Kickstarter “learn from the designer” with David Thompson for his upcoming Lanzerath Ridge
  • OCS Bootcamp with Ardwulf
  • World at War ’85 and Lock ‘n Load Tactical with the development team
  • At least 4 different Kriegsspiel sessions, including a mixed-echelon (operational/tactical) Battle of Guadalcanal
  • Dogfights in space with Ad Astra Games
  • White Eagle Defiant and Last One Standing with designers Shaw & Heilman
  • Pre-publication sessions of Song for War (WW2 in the Med) with designers Seth & Chris
  • Robotech Reconstruction with the design team
  • Grognard-of-the-Year Jim O’s usual epic-scale Tabletop Simulator battle royales

And the best lineup of talk shows we’ve had at any ACDC ~

  • Welcome & Closing Happy Hours with the ACD Team
  • Designers Bruce Maxwell, Tim Densham, David Thompson, Fabrizio Vianello, Dr(s) Witcz,and Admiral SeaBass, plus printing wunderkind Steve Johnson of Blue Panther
  • Designer roundtables for both Modern Warfare and European Designers
  • Designer & history professor Jim Werbaneth
  • Student presentations from collegiate wargaming design students

We are still accepting submissions for game sessions.  See info above, or check back in a few days once the registration site is ready, to submit through there.

 

This Week’s Other Headline:

We’ve rebuilt the convention & event calendar.  Maybe this time around, more of y’all will use it!  Signs are good though, since within 24 hours of it going live (again) we had a half dozen submissions of new events through our online form.

It’s not just conventions, either.  We’ve got the live-streaming schedule for folks like Gary & Moe & our own Saturday Night Fights, as well as regular club meetings for wargaming (or at least wargame-friendly) organizations that have subscribable public calendars.  We’ve also got the Connections conferences, too.

 

Newly Launched This Week:

  • Flames of War / Battlefront has a new M26 Pershing tank platoon on preorder as a part of their Bulge American line.  Why is this a big deal?  Because the M26 Pershing is the tank on the insignia of the US Army Armor Corps.
  • Someone needs to have words with BBMike for having pledged Fleet Commander: Pacific without bothering to tell us the campaign was even live so we could include it in TN.
  • We have no idea if Battle Royale the Board Game will be any good, but it’s trying to be an open-world shooter with a deck of cards, so give it a chance and see.  It’s interesting that the designer went from general board games to war-themed video games without even bothering to find out about tabletop wargames.

 

This Week With The Armchair Dragoons:

News From The Wargame Industry:

News From The 4X Gaming World:

We’ve also got a 4X-specific area in the forums to discuss any of these, too.

  • During this past weekend’s Games Awards 2021, developer Blackbird Interactive and publisher Gearbox officially announced Homeworld 3, the long-awaited sequel in the highly-regarded real-time strategy series.  The announcement comes two years after a successful Kickstarter campaign helped raise funds for the project, with the game currently slated to be released in late 2022.
  • Also announced during the Game Awards was Dune: Spice Wars, a real-time strategy 4x set on the planet Arrakis in author Frank Herbert’s science-fiction universe.  The game is being developed by Shiro Games, and is launching into Steam Early Access in early 2022.
  • Speaking of Dune — or rather, games that are openly inspired by Dune — Alliance of the Sacred Suns has been officially delayed until Q1 2022.  The apparent reason for the delay is so that developer Kathawk Studios has time to get feedback from an open playtest, which people can sign up for here.  Lead developer Steve Hawkins goes into more detail regarding the open playtest, along with the game’s development entering the “home stretch”, in the most recent dev diary.
  • Creative Assembly has released the 2.0.4 patch for Total War: Rome – Remastered last week.  CA also announced that this was the last planned feature patch for Rome – Remastered, with future support limited to “minor stability and compatibility patches as required”.
  • The Rhesus & Memnon DLC for Troy: Total War releases Tuesday, as does an accompanying big free content update (patch notes here)
  • Amplitude Studios just dropped the 1.0.6.667 “Jigonhsasee” patch for Humankind.  In addition to bug fixes, the patch focuses on better AI and tweaks/improvements to player usability.

 

That’s all for this week!
