UnboxingDay ~ Crusade and Revolution: The Spanish Civil War, 1936-1939 by Compass Games

Ardwulf, 16 February 2023 ~ #UnboxingDay

Ardwulf is back this month with another contribution to our #UnboxingDay, digging into another title from Compass Games

Thanks to Ardwulf for contributing to the fun, and don’t forget to tune into his live shows on Monday & Tuesday nights on YouTube

Thanks for joining this month’s #UnboxingDay with the Armchair Dragoons and we hope you enjoyed a look under our hoods! You can always leave us your feedback in our #UnboxingDay thread, or in the comment area on this article, below.

You can find our regiment’s social media on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. (We have an Instagram page and we never use it.) We also have our Patreon, where you can support The Armchair Dragoons activities.

Feel free to talk back to us either in our discussion forum, or in the comments below.

Want to contribute to next month’s #UnboxingDay? Drop us a line in the #UnboxingDay thread in the forum and let us know

UNBOX THE BOX SO YOU CAN REBOX THE UNBOX

Like this: Like Loading...