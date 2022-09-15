UnboxingDay ~ D-Day At Tarawa by Decision Games

Billy Riley, 15 September 2022 ~ #UnboxingDay

I have several of these games. I’ve played none of them but they are from the designer of RAF Battle of Britain which is a fantastic solo wargame.

Box Art ~ US Marines landing at Tarawa

Some details on the back for anyone who may be interested

Cards ~ As a card driven system, you might expect some cards. They’re normal quality card and size. There are 55 in total.

Manual ~ There’s a nice paper 32 page manual with the game

Baggies ~ Some spare baggies for my collection

Player Aid Cards ~ These are matte, heavy paper (as opposed to card).

The Battle of Tarawa Booklet ~ This is a nice addition. It has information on the fight including a nice map of the Pacific campaign

Counters ~ There are two counter sheets with the game containing 352 counters

Map

The map looks horrendously busy – but I’ve seen playthroughs of the game and everything has it’s place and seems to manage to not confuse the player – though at first glance, that seems hard to believe.

It’s a mounted map and does look very nice

