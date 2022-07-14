UnboxingDay ~ PanzerArmee Afrika by Avalon Hill

Jim Werbaneth, 14 July 2022 ~ #UnboxingDay

Panzerarmee Afrika is a game that was missing from my library, either in the SPI original edition, or the republication by Avalon Hill. I recently acquired a used player’s copy. It might date back forty years, but it is still a welcome addition to my game library in general, and to the North Africa section particularly.

It’s a classic Rodger MacGowan design.

The map is not the most elaborate or detailed, and roughly contemporary games, such as Rommel’s War (Quarterdeck). Also, showing its roots as a Strategy & Tactics issue game, it fits on a single 22” x 34” sheet. The Avalon Hill reissue map comes in a mounted version, but due to difficulties in making it lay flat, it will probably still need to be under plexiglass.

A closeup of the oft-contested border between Libya and Egypt.

Hardly a surprise, the counters all come packed into one bag. Unusual for North Africa games, but not so much for mid-seventies SPI games and their Avalon Hill reissues, they are printed on only one side.

It’s all pretty basic, but note that there are different symbols for the different fortresses in Bardia and Tobruk.

(ed note: quintupled defense?!)

Another classic on the shelf!

