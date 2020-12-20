Announcing the ACDC – Armchair Dragoons Digital Convention

Armchair Dragoons Public Affairs Office, 20 December 2021

The Armchair Dragoons are pleased to announce their next big event – the ACDC!

The Armchair Dragoons Digital Convention will be held online from 15-17 January, 2021.

Details can found here.

Organizations partnering with us to present this weekend of gaming goodness include:

Academy Games

Ad Astra Games

Ardwulf’s Lair

DGS Games

Enterprise Games

Georgetown University Wargaming Society

Lock ‘n Load Publishing

Moe’s Game Table

No Enemies Here

The Wargaming Company

As with last summer, registration will be handled through tabletop.events

Registration opens 28 December 2020

Schedule is still being finalized, but will be posted no later than 23 December 2020.

Merry Christmas, y’all!

