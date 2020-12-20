Announcing the ACDC – Armchair Dragoons Digital Convention

Armchair Dragoons Public Affairs Office, 20 December 2021
The Armchair Dragoons are pleased to announce their next big event – the ACDC!
The Armchair Dragoons Digital Convention will be held online from 15-17 January, 2021.
Organizations partnering with us to present this weekend of gaming goodness include:
- Academy Games
- Ad Astra Games
- Ardwulf’s Lair
- DGS Games
- Enterprise Games
- Georgetown University Wargaming Society
- Lock ‘n Load Publishing
- Moe’s Game Table
- No Enemies Here
- The Wargaming Company
As with last summer, registration will be handled through tabletop.events
Registration opens 28 December 2020
Schedule is still being finalized, but will be posted no later than 23 December 2020.
Merry Christmas, y’all!
