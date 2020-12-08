Big Announcements Coming Soon – Tuesday Newsday 12/8/20

Yep, it’s #TuesdayNewsday and here’s what you should care about in wargaming this week >>>
This Week’s Headline:
We’re not ready to spill the beans just yet, but look for a pretty big Dragoons announcement next week
Newly Released This Week:
- High Flying Dice Games have released A Cold And Resolute Fight on Narvik 1940, featuring some more excellent Nils Johansson artwork.
- Paradox has released their much-anticipated Empire of Sin 1920s underworld game. Yes, you are age-gated just to get to the purchase page.
- Matrix Games has released Shadow Empire through Steam, and it’s on sale for the next couple of days.
- FFG has new toys for you to play with in you Star Wars Armada games, as well as their Arkham Horror series – even a new investigator.
News From The Wargame Industry:
- Brian Train is tonight’s guest at GUWS, talking about self-publishing wargames.
- Not strictly “wargames” but More Games Please is holding their annual vote for the best art in boardgaming.
- Decision Games has their GOSS games on sale, and you get a greater percentage off by buying more games. Now, “sale” in this case is relative, as they range in price from $120 to $240, and that’s not in Canadian shekels, either. But if you order all 4 games, you get 35% off, and you need to miss your next house payment to do it.
- Avalanche Press has their Christmas Gifts page up for your re/gifting needs
- S&M are hiring a community marketing assistant
- S&T’s deal of the week (thru 12/13) is S&T #254, featuring Hannibal’s War that can be played 2- or 3- or 4-player.
- 2by3 Wargames update on War in the East 2 and Steel Tigers
- TS Wargames out of Poland is having a fun sale on all of the winter battles in their inventory
Newly Launched This Week:
- Legion Wargames has 2 new pre-orders on offer:
- Prairie Aflame! covers the 1885 rebellion in Canada. No word on whether it includes extra ‘apology’ counters.
- Decisive Victory 1918 Volume One: Soissons is part of a set that’ll cover all of the Second Battle of the Marne once it’s done.
- The Well is a “lightweight” RPG of dungeon-crawling with some solid thematic artwork and a story built around dungeon- (OK, crypt-)delving. Now on Kickstarter.
- Date Night Dungeon is not what you think it is (looking at you, Mike). It’s a 2-player RPG scenario suitable for a couple who equates “date night” with “game night” and just wants to have a little dice-chucking fun with each other. And it’s designed for couples, with some particular rules for attraction points, and turn-ons. It’s on Kickstarter. Good luck.
New from the Dragoons:
- RMN gave us an interesting look at the political cards in the South China Sea game from Compass.
- Saturday Night Fights invaded outer spa… oh who are we kidding? They’re still fighting Leipzig.
- Because we’re gluttons for punishment, Mentioned in Dispatches tried to answer “what is a wargame?” and RMN showed us all up by doing his homework ahead of time!
Something From Our Partners:
- Moe has his Whiskey Charlie show tonight, talking about holiday gaming.
- RMN talks about some sci-fi gaming with the family
The Professional Wargaming World:
- GUWS has put Peter Perla back on the schedule for 26 January, covering 100 years of wargaming from 1940 to 2040
- PaxSims calls out a variety of wargaming articles from the Security Nexus journal
This Week on Six Degrees of Radio:
A look at some great music from the past 40-odd years, with stories about the different songs.
- Once In A While by Timeflies
- Riot by Richie Kotzen
- Walls Come Tumbling Down by Style Council
- Candy Dulfer live in Leverkusen
