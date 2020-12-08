Big Announcements Coming Soon – Tuesday Newsday 12/8/20

Yep, it’s #TuesdayNewsday and here’s what you should care about in wargaming this week >>>

Legion Wargames has 2 new pre-orders on offer: Prairie Aflame! covers the 1885 rebellion in Canada. No word on whether it includes extra ‘apology’ counters. Decisive Victory 1918 Volume One: Soissons is part of a set that’ll cover all of the Second Battle of the Marne once it’s done.

The Well is a “lightweight” RPG of dungeon-crawling with some solid thematic artwork and a story built around dungeon- (OK, crypt-)delving. Now on Kickstarter.

Date Night Dungeon is not what you think it is (looking at you, Mike). It’s a 2-player RPG scenario suitable for a couple who equates “date night” with “game night” and just wants to have a little dice-chucking fun with each other. And it’s designed for couples, with some particular rules for attraction points, and turn-ons. It’s on Kickstarter. Good luck.

Moe has his Whiskey Charlie show tonight, talking about holiday gaming.

RMN talks about some sci-fi gaming with the family

GUWS has put Peter Perla back on the schedule for 26 January, covering 100 years of wargaming from 1940 to 2040

PaxSims calls out a variety of wargaming articles from the Security Nexus journal

