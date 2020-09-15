Compass Goes Nuts on Pre-Orders – Tuesday Newsday 15 September 2020

Yep, it’s #TuesdayNewsday and there was a bunch that happened in wargaming this week >>>

This Week’s Headline:

Compass Games went a little nuts on the Friday webcast, and announced SEVEN (7) (sieben) (siete) (Семь) (VII) (siwen) new preorders.

Newly Released This Week:

Newly Launched This Week:

LG Tactics is a combat card game with some fantasy/medieval theming. It’s well past its funding goal, and looks like a good lighter game that you can get your non-grog buddies to play with you.

You can still get the preorder price on A Splendid Little War from Revolution Games right now. It’s expected to ship in October.

A German Type-7 u-boat game? Sure! With a laser-cut wooden model of the boat?! Huh?! Check out the campaign for the new Type 7 game.

New from the Dragoons:

News From The Wargame Industry:

board gaming brand Avalon Hill, a portfolio that spans classic titles such as Axis & Allies, Diplomacy, the Scooby-Doo: Betrayal at Mystery Mansion

The Professional Wargaming World:

Wargaming at the US Army War College

Fort Circle Games are getting some play at the USNA Museum

Connections Oz will be held online this year, like pretty much everything else we’ve done lately.

Want to take a free class on professional wargaming? The National Defense University is here for you!

Something From The Real World That You Can Use In A Game:

How do you include “mercenary” forces in a modern game when they’re clearly state-sponsored interventions?

Something From Our Partners:

Moe talks with Rob Oren on his Whiskey Charlie show on 9/15

Last week we told you that Compass was shipping Jacobite Uprising and Ardwulf cracks it open this week.

Dan wants to talk about anything except wargames. Huh? That does not compute.

This Week’s Tunes:

This past week on Six Degrees of Radio ?

