Compass Goes Nuts on Pre-Orders – Tuesday Newsday 15 September 2020

Compass Games went a little nuts on the Friday webcast, and announced SEVEN (7) (sieben) (siete) (Семь) (VII) (siwen) new preorders.
- Flanks of Gettysburg
- Roma Victrix
- 2040: An American Insurgency
- Blue Water Navy: The Pacific
- A Test of Faith: The Arab-Israeli War of 1973 (OSS series)
- The Enemy is at the Gates: Berlin (CSS series)
- Eastern Front Operational Battles Quad
Newly Released This Week:
- Dark City Games released Deceit & Betrayal in their “Time & Space” series.
- S&T Quarterly #11, with a Thirty Years War poster map, is now shipping to subscribers, and is for sale on their site
- There’s already an expansion pass for sale for Crusader Kings III to get you the first 3 expansions.
- By the end of the week, you’ll be playing Slitherine’s new Order of Battle: Red Storm DLC; it releases on 9/17
- FFG has a solo ‘bot assistant for playing their Civilization boardgame by yourself.
- Steve Jackson has a “Black Friday” pack for Munchkin so you can knock off 10 gamers from your holiday shopping before the leaves even fall.
- GMT Games is now shipping both the 3rd edition of Flying Colors, and a 3rd ed. update kit for those folks with earlier editions.
Newly Launched This Week:
- LG Tactics is a combat card game with some fantasy/medieval theming. It’s well past its funding goal, and looks like a good lighter game that you can get your non-grog buddies to play with you.
- You can still get the preorder price on A Splendid Little War from Revolution Games right now. It’s expected to ship in October.
- A German Type-7 u-boat game? Sure! With a laser-cut wooden model of the boat?! Huh?! Check out the campaign for the new Type 7 game.
New from the Dragoons:
- Mentioned in Dispatches kicked off season 1 with RMN and Bart Gauvin joining us to talk about wargaming the Cold War, on the waves and in the sky.
- Brant gave an extended “how to” for the way we execute the Team COIN events at Origins.
- Saturday Night Fights took to the sea, with the Battle of Lake Erie
- My Own Worst Enemy is continuing the fight at Ligny in Napoleon’s Last Battles.
- Ardwulf made a guest appearance with a reprint of an older article about monster games, and he’s teased us with a sequel to the article, too.
News From The Wargame Industry:
- Brian Train offers his own thoughts on Brant’s explanation of how the Team COIN games run at Origins.
- LNLP released a podcast featuring an interview with David Heath.
- John Tiller released a bunch of updates for their games recently. Now the demo for Napoleonic Battles has been updated, too.
- Lots of sturm-und-drang about the death of wargaming… again. We’ll cover this in much greater detail over the next few weeks. But if you can get 4th-graders playing Commands & Colors with Legos? Yeah, wargaming isn’t dying.
- Our own BanzaiCat is joining the Solosaurus podcast!
- Pacific Rim Publishing are in the midst of a move, and are finding all sorts of things in the warehouse. Before, it was a case of the old Metagaming G.E.V. game. This month, they’ve realized they have a few complete runs of the old BattleTechnology magazine, with the special editions included. And they’re pricey.
- White Dog Games is highlighting their September Storm as their ‘game of the month’
- Hasbro has taken control of the Avalon Hill imprint from WotC. Does this have to do with the relaunch of HeroQuest? And how much does this line hurt to read:
board gaming brand Avalon Hill, a portfolio that spans classic titles such as Axis & Allies, Diplomacy, the Scooby-Doo: Betrayal at Mystery Mansion
The Professional Wargaming World:
- Wargaming at the US Army War College
- Fort Circle Games are getting some play at the USNA Museum
- Connections Oz will be held online this year, like pretty much everything else we’ve done lately.
- Want to take a free class on professional wargaming? The National Defense University is here for you!
Something From The Real World That You Can Use In A Game:
- How do you include “mercenary” forces in a modern game when they’re clearly state-sponsored interventions?
Something From Our Partners:
- Moe talks with Rob Oren on his Whiskey Charlie show on 9/15
- Last week we told you that Compass was shipping Jacobite Uprising and Ardwulf cracks it open this week.
- Dan wants to talk about anything except wargames. Huh? That does not compute.
