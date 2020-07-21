Convention Countdown – Tuesday Newsday 21 July 2020

Yep, it’s #TuesdayNewsday and here’s what you should care about in wargaming this week >>>
We’ve got some events selling out (Brave Little Belgium), others getting added (Forlorn Hope – Song of Drums and Shakos), and others with plenty of space (both epic-scale games from our man Cyrano). But most of all, we’re just trying to get the word out about the Virtual Dragoons Assembly, and get you gamers some fun games for a few days.
This Week’s Other Headline:
Don’t forget that this Thursday is #UnboxingDay – all day long we’ll have a variety of games getting opened up for you, and we’ve got some friends pitching in, too!
Newly Released This Week:
- By the time our next weekly news dump is out, Compass Games should be shipping Brotherhood & Unity, a game that features very little of either, as it’s about the Bosnian War in the mid-90s.
- Lone Canuck Publishing has a new Blitzkrieg In The West scenario pack that’s “compatible” with ASL, and can be used with minis games, too. You need a bunch of boards & counters from other ASL sets, but you get a bunch of scenarios you can play independently, or as a linked campaign.
- WizKids is launching a few lines of Starfinder minis. They actually look really damn cool.
Newly Launched This Week:
- Big-ass metal/enamel dice, in themed colors. Wow. Yeah, they’re $20. But…. Wow
- The unfortunately-named Trench Club about WW1 battles is on Kickstarter. We’re not sure if we’re supposed to talk about it or not.
- Decision Games is taking pre-orders on a new D-Day quad.
- It’s not too late to jump on Columbia’s High Colonies RPG as a pre-order.
- Also not too late to get in on the 6th Ed Car Wars pre-order following SJG’s wildly successful Kickstarter.
- Flak Attack! is a 2-player card game of WW2 air raids. Pretty cheap and already funded.
- Warming the hearts of the Square Buttons Brigade™, Warlord Games has released some new Napoleonic French artillery minis.
- Battles! Magazine has put out their last call for preorders, as they’re shipping issue 14 to the printers.
- Greek mythical warfare takes center stage in Kleos, and Mirth gets some meeples to play with.
New from the Dragoons:
- We got a review of Big Trouble In Little China – the board game!
- Saturday Night Fights continued the Punic Wars tournament. Spoiler: The Carthaginians are not having a good go of it.
- My Own Worst Enemy had 2 updates this week! There was another episode each of Don’t Tread On Me and McPherson’s Ridge.
- Don’t forget to go look at the updated events grid for the Virtual Dragoons Assembly!
News From The Wargame Industry:
- Slitherine Games is hiring.
- Avalanche Press is having a big birthday sale.
- Xmas in July sale at DTRPG
- Bohemia Interactive has an extensive schedule of upcoming webinars on their VBS stable of games. If you’re into the VBS/ARMA world, it’s well worth the look.
- Renegade Games isn’t a wargame publisher, but if you need something less wargame-y to play with the family, they’ve got a Summer sale going on right now.
- $40,000 for a one-of-a-kind wargame? Why not?
The Professional Wargaming World:
- CNAS is still taking sign-ups for their East China Sea crisis game on 7/22.
- GUWS had 2 great seminars over the past week:
- Full-time genius Dr Yuna Wong talked Wargaming & Design Thinking
- Dr. Dominick Wright of the USAF talked about “Operational Energy” in Title 10 wargames
Something From Our Partners:
- Moe has a bunch of previews, and look at Brief Border Wars.
- Ardwulf has even more alternatives to D&D.
- Dan interviews Chris Davis about his design projects.
- RockyMountainNavy has detailed dig-in’s on Operation Mercury and Philadelphia 1777.
This Week’s Mashup:
Is there such a thing as a ‘classic’ mashup? This one might count… Let’s try a different one that doesn’t seem to be blocked on copyright grounds…
