Convention Countdown – Tuesday Newsday 21 July 2020

We’ve got some events selling out (Brave Little Belgium), others getting added (Forlorn Hope – Song of Drums and Shakos), and others with plenty of space (both epic-scale games from our man Cyrano). But most of all, we’re just trying to get the word out about the Virtual Dragoons Assembly, and get you gamers some fun games for a few days.

Don’t forget that this Thursday is #UnboxingDay – all day long we’ll have a variety of games getting opened up for you, and we’ve got some friends pitching in, too!

By the time our next weekly news dump is out, Compass Games should be shipping Brotherhood & Unity, a game that features very little of either, as it’s about the Bosnian War in the mid-90s.

Lone Canuck Publishing has a new Blitzkrieg In The West scenario pack that’s “compatible” with ASL, and can be used with minis games, too. You need a bunch of boards & counters from other ASL sets, but you get a bunch of scenarios you can play independently, or as a linked campaign.

WizKids is launching a few lines of Starfinder minis. They actually look really damn cool.

