Event Registration Now Open for The ACDC

Armchair Dragoons Public Affairs Office, 29 December 2020

Event registration is now open for #TheACDC with the Armchair Dragoons.

This grid is sortable by any of the headers.

To register for specific events, please visit the event listings on Tabletop.Events

Event Name Event Type Host Names Max Tickets Starts Duration (minutes) Platform Romance of the Seven Realms Teaching Game (Squadron Strike) Wargame Ken Burnside 3 Friday at 18:00 4 hr ASCBI Wargame Bootcamp - Learn to Use Discord, VASSAL, TTS Wargame Tim Porter 20 Friday at 18:00 2 hr Discord Freeblades! (demo/learning game) Miniatures Matthew Gooch 4 Friday at 18:00 2 hr Tabletop Simulator World at War '85 - Storming the Gap (learning game) Wargame Devin Heinle 4 Friday at 19:00 2 hr Tabletop Simulator Tank Duel - Enemy in the Crosshairs Wargame Steven Duke 6 Friday at 19:00 2 hr VASSAL Attack Vector: Tactical (learning game) Wargame Mike Zebrowski 4 Friday at 20:00 4 hr ASCBI Conflict of Heroes - France 1940 Wargame Uwe Eickert 4 Friday at 20:00 2 hr Tabletopia Happy Hour & Convention Welcome with Moe & Brant Seminar Moe Fitzgerald 100 Friday at 20:00 90 min Zoom Wargame Bootcamp - Learn to Use Discord, VASSAL, TTS Wargame Tim Porter 20 Saturday at 09:00 2 hr Discord Breakfast wakeup & Welcome Seminar Brant Guillory 100 Saturday at 09:00 90 min Zoom This War Without An Enemy Wargame Scott Moore 2 Saturday at 10:00 3 hr VASSAL Napoleonic Warfare (detailed topic TBA) Seminar David Ensteness 100 Saturday at 10:00 60 min Zoom Freeblades! (demo/learning game) Miniatures Matthew Gooch 4 Saturday at 11:00 2 hr Tabletop Simulator The Battle of Abu Klea (Men Who Would Be Kings system) Wargame Jim Owczarski 8 Saturday at 11:00 4 hr Tabletop Simulator Georgetown University Wargaming Society Presentation #1 Seminar Sebastian Bae 100 Saturday at 11:00 60 min Zoom Last One Standing (pre-pub) Wargame Ryan Heilman 4 Saturday at 12:00 2 hr Tabletop Simulator Georgetown University Wargaming Society Presentation #2 Seminar Sebastian Bae 100 Saturday at 12:00 60 min Zoom Forlorn Hope - Song of Drums and Shakos Miniatures Marc Gacy 4 Saturday at 13:00 2 hr Roll20 By Stealth & Sea Wargame David Thompson 4 Saturday at 13:00 2 hr Tabletop Simulator Et Sans Resultat Miniatures David Ensteness 6 Saturday at 14:00 3 hr Tabletop Simulator 300: Earth & Water Wargame Scott Moore 2 Saturday at 14:00 60 min VASSAL Brian Train Interview with No Enemies Here Seminar No Enemies Here 100 Saturday at 14:00 60 min Zoom Romance of the Seven Realms Teaching Game (Squadron Strike) Wargame Ken Burnside 3 Saturday at 15:00 4 hr ASCBI World at War '85 - Storming the Gap Wargame Devin Heinle 4 Saturday at 15:00 2 hr Tabletop Simulator Conflict of Heroes - France 1940 Wargame Uwe Eickert 4 Saturday at 15:00 2 hr Tabletopia Ancient Civilizations of the Inner Sea Wargame Steven Duke 6 Saturday at 15:00 4 hr VASSAL Space Navies & Interstellar Combat Seminar Chris Weuve 100 Saturday at 15:00 90 min Zoom DGS Games Interview, hosted by Moe's Game Table Seminar Moe Fitzgerald 100 Saturday at 16:00 60 min Zoom White Eagle Defiant Wargame Ryan Heilman 4 Saturday at 17:00 2 hr Tabletop Simulator Freeblades! (demo/learning game) Miniatures Matthew Gooch 4 Saturday at 18:00 2 hr Tabletop Simulator Bruce Maxwell Interview with Moe's Game Table Seminar Bruce Maxwell, Moe Fitzgerald 100 Saturday at 18:00 90 min Zoom Wargame Bootcamp - Learn to Use Discord, VASSAL, TTS Wargame Tim Porter 20 Sunday at 10:00 2 hr Discord This War Without An Enemy Wargame Scott Moore 2 Sunday at 10:00 3 hr VASSAL Squadron Strike / Battle of Axanar Wargame Ken Burnside 6 Sunday at 12:00 4 hr ASCBI Forlorn Hope - Song of Drums and Shakos Miniatures Marc Gacy 4 Sunday at 12:00 2 hr Roll20 Et Sans Resultat Miniatures David Ensteness 6 Sunday at 12:00 3 hr Tabletop Simulator World at War '85 - Storming the Gap Wargame Devin Heinle 4 Sunday at 13:00 2 hr Tabletop Simulator Conflict of Heroes - France 1940 Wargame Uwe Eickert 4 Sunday at 13:00 2 hr Tabletopia White Eagle Defiant Wargame Ryan Heilman 4 Sunday at 14:00 2 hr Tabletop Simulator 300: Earth & Water Wargame Scott Moore 2 Sunday at 14:00 60 min VASSAL Freeblades! (demo/learning game) Miniatures Matthew Gooch 4 Sunday at 16:00 2 hr Tabletop Simulator

Seminars will be conducted by Zoom and/or YouTube. For any events on Zoom, only convention attendees will be allowed into the Zoom meeting, and priority for Q&A will be given to those attendees.

Note that the Wargame Bootcamp will hold its primary instruction in a Discord channel, but participants will launch both TTS and VASSAL during the session.

Ad Astra’s events using ASCBI will include a block of instruction on how to use the platform.

Please remember it is the attendee’s responsibility to ensure you can log into and connect to the appropriate platform for the games you want to play. We can’t buy everyone a copy of Tabletop Simulator, much as we’d like to!

