Event Registration Now Open for The ACDC

Armchair Dragoons Public Affairs Office, 29 December 2020

Event registration is now open for #TheACDC with the Armchair Dragoons.

This grid is sortable by any of the headers.

To register for specific events, please visit the event listings on Tabletop.Events

Event NameEvent TypeHost NamesMax TicketsStartsDuration (minutes)Platform
Romance of the Seven Realms Teaching Game (Squadron Strike)WargameKen Burnside3Friday at 18:004 hrASCBI
Wargame Bootcamp - Learn to Use Discord, VASSAL, TTSWargameTim Porter20Friday at 18:002 hrDiscord
Freeblades! (demo/learning game)MiniaturesMatthew Gooch4Friday at 18:002 hrTabletop Simulator
World at War '85 - Storming the Gap (learning game)WargameDevin Heinle4Friday at 19:002 hrTabletop Simulator
Tank Duel - Enemy in the CrosshairsWargameSteven Duke6Friday at 19:002 hrVASSAL
Attack Vector: Tactical (learning game)WargameMike Zebrowski4Friday at 20:004 hrASCBI
Conflict of Heroes - France 1940WargameUwe Eickert4Friday at 20:002 hrTabletopia
Happy Hour & Convention Welcome with Moe & BrantSeminarMoe Fitzgerald100Friday at 20:0090 minZoom
Wargame Bootcamp - Learn to Use Discord, VASSAL, TTSWargameTim Porter20Saturday at 09:002 hrDiscord
Breakfast wakeup & WelcomeSeminarBrant Guillory100Saturday at 09:0090 minZoom
This War Without An EnemyWargameScott Moore2Saturday at 10:003 hrVASSAL
Napoleonic Warfare (detailed topic TBA)SeminarDavid Ensteness100Saturday at 10:0060 minZoom
Freeblades! (demo/learning game)MiniaturesMatthew Gooch4Saturday at 11:002 hrTabletop Simulator
The Battle of Abu Klea (Men Who Would Be Kings system)WargameJim Owczarski8Saturday at 11:004 hrTabletop Simulator
Georgetown University Wargaming Society Presentation #1SeminarSebastian Bae100Saturday at 11:0060 minZoom
Last One Standing (pre-pub)WargameRyan Heilman4Saturday at 12:002 hrTabletop Simulator
Georgetown University Wargaming Society Presentation #2SeminarSebastian Bae100Saturday at 12:0060 minZoom
Forlorn Hope - Song of Drums and ShakosMiniaturesMarc Gacy4Saturday at 13:002 hrRoll20
By Stealth & SeaWargameDavid Thompson4Saturday at 13:002 hrTabletop Simulator
Et Sans ResultatMiniaturesDavid Ensteness6Saturday at 14:003 hrTabletop Simulator
300: Earth & WaterWargameScott Moore2Saturday at 14:0060 minVASSAL
Brian Train Interview with No Enemies HereSeminarNo Enemies Here100Saturday at 14:0060 minZoom
Romance of the Seven Realms Teaching Game (Squadron Strike)WargameKen Burnside3Saturday at 15:004 hrASCBI
World at War '85 - Storming the GapWargameDevin Heinle4Saturday at 15:002 hrTabletop Simulator
Conflict of Heroes - France 1940WargameUwe Eickert4Saturday at 15:002 hrTabletopia
Ancient Civilizations of the Inner SeaWargameSteven Duke6Saturday at 15:004 hrVASSAL
Space Navies & Interstellar CombatSeminarChris Weuve100Saturday at 15:0090 minZoom
DGS Games Interview, hosted by Moe's Game TableSeminarMoe Fitzgerald100Saturday at 16:0060 minZoom
White Eagle DefiantWargameRyan Heilman4Saturday at 17:002 hrTabletop Simulator
Freeblades! (demo/learning game)MiniaturesMatthew Gooch4Saturday at 18:002 hrTabletop Simulator
Bruce Maxwell Interview with Moe's Game TableSeminarBruce Maxwell, Moe Fitzgerald100Saturday at 18:0090 minZoom
Wargame Bootcamp - Learn to Use Discord, VASSAL, TTSWargameTim Porter20Sunday at 10:002 hrDiscord
This War Without An EnemyWargameScott Moore2Sunday at 10:003 hrVASSAL
Squadron Strike / Battle of AxanarWargameKen Burnside6Sunday at 12:004 hrASCBI
Forlorn Hope - Song of Drums and ShakosMiniaturesMarc Gacy4Sunday at 12:002 hrRoll20
Et Sans ResultatMiniaturesDavid Ensteness6Sunday at 12:003 hrTabletop Simulator
World at War '85 - Storming the GapWargameDevin Heinle4Sunday at 13:002 hrTabletop Simulator
Conflict of Heroes - France 1940WargameUwe Eickert4Sunday at 13:002 hrTabletopia
White Eagle DefiantWargameRyan Heilman4Sunday at 14:002 hrTabletop Simulator
300: Earth & WaterWargameScott Moore2Sunday at 14:0060 minVASSAL
Freeblades! (demo/learning game)MiniaturesMatthew Gooch4Sunday at 16:002 hrTabletop Simulator

 

Seminars will be conducted by Zoom and/or YouTube.  For any events on Zoom, only convention attendees will be allowed into the Zoom meeting, and priority for Q&A will be given to those attendees.

Note that the Wargame Bootcamp will hold its primary instruction in a Discord channel, but participants will launch both TTS and VASSAL during the session.

Ad Astra’s events using ASCBI will include a block of instruction on how to use the platform.

Please remember it is the attendee’s responsibility to ensure you can log into and connect to the appropriate platform for the games you want to play.  We can’t buy everyone a copy of Tabletop Simulator, much as we’d like to!

