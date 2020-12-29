Event Registration Now Open for The ACDC

Armchair Dragoons Public Affairs Office, 29 December 2020
Event registration is now open for #TheACDC with the Armchair Dragoons.
This grid is sortable by any of the headers.
To register for specific events, please visit the event listings on Tabletop.Events
|Event Name
|Event Type
|Host Names
|Max Tickets
|Starts
|Duration (minutes)
|Platform
|Romance of the Seven Realms Teaching Game (Squadron Strike)
|Wargame
|Ken Burnside
|3
|Friday at 18:00
|4 hr
|ASCBI
|Wargame Bootcamp - Learn to Use Discord, VASSAL, TTS
|Wargame
|Tim Porter
|20
|Friday at 18:00
|2 hr
|Discord
|Freeblades! (demo/learning game)
|Miniatures
|Matthew Gooch
|4
|Friday at 18:00
|2 hr
|Tabletop Simulator
|World at War '85 - Storming the Gap (learning game)
|Wargame
|Devin Heinle
|4
|Friday at 19:00
|2 hr
|Tabletop Simulator
|Tank Duel - Enemy in the Crosshairs
|Wargame
|Steven Duke
|6
|Friday at 19:00
|2 hr
|VASSAL
|Attack Vector: Tactical (learning game)
|Wargame
|Mike Zebrowski
|4
|Friday at 20:00
|4 hr
|ASCBI
|Conflict of Heroes - France 1940
|Wargame
|Uwe Eickert
|4
|Friday at 20:00
|2 hr
|Tabletopia
|Happy Hour & Convention Welcome with Moe & Brant
|Seminar
|Moe Fitzgerald
|100
|Friday at 20:00
|90 min
|Zoom
|Wargame Bootcamp - Learn to Use Discord, VASSAL, TTS
|Wargame
|Tim Porter
|20
|Saturday at 09:00
|2 hr
|Discord
|Breakfast wakeup & Welcome
|Seminar
|Brant Guillory
|100
|Saturday at 09:00
|90 min
|Zoom
|This War Without An Enemy
|Wargame
|Scott Moore
|2
|Saturday at 10:00
|3 hr
|VASSAL
|Napoleonic Warfare (detailed topic TBA)
|Seminar
|David Ensteness
|100
|Saturday at 10:00
|60 min
|Zoom
|Freeblades! (demo/learning game)
|Miniatures
|Matthew Gooch
|4
|Saturday at 11:00
|2 hr
|Tabletop Simulator
|The Battle of Abu Klea (Men Who Would Be Kings system)
|Wargame
|Jim Owczarski
|8
|Saturday at 11:00
|4 hr
|Tabletop Simulator
|Georgetown University Wargaming Society Presentation #1
|Seminar
|Sebastian Bae
|100
|Saturday at 11:00
|60 min
|Zoom
|Last One Standing (pre-pub)
|Wargame
|Ryan Heilman
|4
|Saturday at 12:00
|2 hr
|Tabletop Simulator
|Georgetown University Wargaming Society Presentation #2
|Seminar
|Sebastian Bae
|100
|Saturday at 12:00
|60 min
|Zoom
|Forlorn Hope - Song of Drums and Shakos
|Miniatures
|Marc Gacy
|4
|Saturday at 13:00
|2 hr
|Roll20
|By Stealth & Sea
|Wargame
|David Thompson
|4
|Saturday at 13:00
|2 hr
|Tabletop Simulator
|Et Sans Resultat
|Miniatures
|David Ensteness
|6
|Saturday at 14:00
|3 hr
|Tabletop Simulator
|300: Earth & Water
|Wargame
|Scott Moore
|2
|Saturday at 14:00
|60 min
|VASSAL
|Brian Train Interview with No Enemies Here
|Seminar
|No Enemies Here
|100
|Saturday at 14:00
|60 min
|Zoom
|Romance of the Seven Realms Teaching Game (Squadron Strike)
|Wargame
|Ken Burnside
|3
|Saturday at 15:00
|4 hr
|ASCBI
|World at War '85 - Storming the Gap
|Wargame
|Devin Heinle
|4
|Saturday at 15:00
|2 hr
|Tabletop Simulator
|Conflict of Heroes - France 1940
|Wargame
|Uwe Eickert
|4
|Saturday at 15:00
|2 hr
|Tabletopia
|Ancient Civilizations of the Inner Sea
|Wargame
|Steven Duke
|6
|Saturday at 15:00
|4 hr
|VASSAL
|Space Navies & Interstellar Combat
|Seminar
|Chris Weuve
|100
|Saturday at 15:00
|90 min
|Zoom
|DGS Games Interview, hosted by Moe's Game Table
|Seminar
|Moe Fitzgerald
|100
|Saturday at 16:00
|60 min
|Zoom
|White Eagle Defiant
|Wargame
|Ryan Heilman
|4
|Saturday at 17:00
|2 hr
|Tabletop Simulator
|Freeblades! (demo/learning game)
|Miniatures
|Matthew Gooch
|4
|Saturday at 18:00
|2 hr
|Tabletop Simulator
|Bruce Maxwell Interview with Moe's Game Table
|Seminar
|Bruce Maxwell, Moe Fitzgerald
|100
|Saturday at 18:00
|90 min
|Zoom
|Wargame Bootcamp - Learn to Use Discord, VASSAL, TTS
|Wargame
|Tim Porter
|20
|Sunday at 10:00
|2 hr
|Discord
|This War Without An Enemy
|Wargame
|Scott Moore
|2
|Sunday at 10:00
|3 hr
|VASSAL
|Squadron Strike / Battle of Axanar
|Wargame
|Ken Burnside
|6
|Sunday at 12:00
|4 hr
|ASCBI
|Forlorn Hope - Song of Drums and Shakos
|Miniatures
|Marc Gacy
|4
|Sunday at 12:00
|2 hr
|Roll20
|Et Sans Resultat
|Miniatures
|David Ensteness
|6
|Sunday at 12:00
|3 hr
|Tabletop Simulator
|World at War '85 - Storming the Gap
|Wargame
|Devin Heinle
|4
|Sunday at 13:00
|2 hr
|Tabletop Simulator
|Conflict of Heroes - France 1940
|Wargame
|Uwe Eickert
|4
|Sunday at 13:00
|2 hr
|Tabletopia
|White Eagle Defiant
|Wargame
|Ryan Heilman
|4
|Sunday at 14:00
|2 hr
|Tabletop Simulator
|300: Earth & Water
|Wargame
|Scott Moore
|2
|Sunday at 14:00
|60 min
|VASSAL
|Freeblades! (demo/learning game)
|Miniatures
|Matthew Gooch
|4
|Sunday at 16:00
|2 hr
|Tabletop Simulator
Seminars will be conducted by Zoom and/or YouTube. For any events on Zoom, only convention attendees will be allowed into the Zoom meeting, and priority for Q&A will be given to those attendees.
Note that the Wargame Bootcamp will hold its primary instruction in a Discord channel, but participants will launch both TTS and VASSAL during the session.
Ad Astra’s events using ASCBI will include a block of instruction on how to use the platform.
Please remember it is the attendee’s responsibility to ensure you can log into and connect to the appropriate platform for the games you want to play. We can’t buy everyone a copy of Tabletop Simulator, much as we’d like to!
We appreciate you visiting the Armchair Dragoons!
Please leave us your feedback in our discussion forum, or in the comment area below.
You can also find the regiment on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you.