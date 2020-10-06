Invasion of the GUWS! – Tuesday Newsday 6 October 2020

Yep, it’s #TuesdayNewsday and here’s what you should care about in wargaming this week >>>

This Week’s Headline:

The Georgetown University Wargaming Society has teamed up with The Armchair Dragoons in our forums, as we are now the host of the GUWS discussion forums. Will this lead to a massive influx of wide-eyed wargaming kids in a hurry to learn from the old guys? Maybe. More likely, though, is an expansion of the interesting, thoughtful, and (mostly) mature discussions of all manner of strategy gaming.

Oh yeah, and they were our guests this week on Mentioned in Dispatches.

This Week’s Other Headline:

The Origins Awards were announced. We’ll address them in a separate stand-alone article. Here’s the list of winners:

Best Board Game/Game of the Year: Tiny Towns by AEG

Best Card Game: Point Salad by AEG

Best Family Game: The Quacks of Quedlinburg by North Star Game

Digital Adaptation: Tsuro VR by Calliope Games / Thunderbox Entertainment Digital

Best Collectible Game: Marvel HeroClix: Avengers Black Panther and the Illuminati Booster Brick by WizKids

Best Roleplaying Game: Teens in Space by Renegade Game Studios

Best Game Accessory: Citadel Contrast Paint by Games Workshop

Best Miniatures Game: Warcry by Games Workshop

Best Historical Miniatures Game: Bolt Action: Campaign D-Day Operation Overlord by Osprey Games / Warlord Games

Best Historical Game: Pandemic: Fall of Rome by Z-Man Games

Decisive Action is both a game and an exercise at the US Army Command & General Staff College. It was always a digital game, but now the execution of the exercise is going digital, too.

PaxSims covered a variety of recent academic publications, and of particular note is the Atlantic Council’s Competitive strategy insights from wargames.

The US Army is going to be equipping Strykers with some new air defense systems, so you’re going to have to update all those near-future wargames that put the SBCT’s into Eastern Europe

