Invasion of the GUWS! – Tuesday Newsday 6 October 2020

This Week’s Headline:
The Georgetown University Wargaming Society has teamed up with The Armchair Dragoons in our forums, as we are now the host of the GUWS discussion forums. Will this lead to a massive influx of wide-eyed wargaming kids in a hurry to learn from the old guys? Maybe. More likely, though, is an expansion of the interesting, thoughtful, and (mostly) mature discussions of all manner of strategy gaming.
Oh yeah, and they were our guests this week on Mentioned in Dispatches.
This Week’s Other Headline:
The Origins Awards were announced. We’ll address them in a separate stand-alone article. Here’s the list of winners:
- Best Board Game/Game of the Year: Tiny Towns by AEG
- Best Card Game: Point Salad by AEG
- Best Family Game: The Quacks of Quedlinburg by North Star Game
- Digital Adaptation: Tsuro VR by Calliope Games / Thunderbox Entertainment Digital
- Best Collectible Game: Marvel HeroClix: Avengers Black Panther and the Illuminati Booster Brick by WizKids
- Best Roleplaying Game: Teens in Space by Renegade Game Studios
- Best Game Accessory: Citadel Contrast Paint by Games Workshop
- Best Miniatures Game: Warcry by Games Workshop
- Best Historical Miniatures Game: Bolt Action: Campaign D-Day Operation Overlord by Osprey Games / Warlord Games
- Best Historical Game: Pandemic: Fall of Rome by Z-Man Games
Newly Released This Week:
- The guys at C3iOpsCenter are starting to ship Waterloo Deluxe Edition and yes Cyrano already has 3 of them on signed, numbered, and notarized pre-order why do you ask…
- Steve Jackson had a nautical-themed Munchkin expansion out there for you to get fishy with.
- Fort Circle Games is now shipping Shores of Tripoli and ours arrived at HQ yesterday
- We told you last week that Hollandspiele was shipping Brian Train’s new District Commander Kandahar but wanted to reiterate it because ours arrived at HQ yesterday, on the same day as Shores of Tripoli.
- After we went to press, MMP announced these are not preorders
MMP launches 3 ASL
preordersproducts
- Action Pack #15: Swedish Volunteers
- Best of Friends 2
- ASL Roma 2020
- Or the ASL Trio with all 3 in one package
Newly Launched This Week:
- GMT is taking preorders on Tanto Monta: The Rise of Ferdinand And Isabella.
- As seen on this week’s “No Enemies Here” you find Until the Bitter End: Tanks on Kickstarter.
- Want to fly airships to the North Pole? No? Would rather do it from the warmth of your game room? Don’t worry, you’re covered.
- Fray: Champions of the Every-verse is on Kickstarter, and if there was ever a conceptual rip-off of Heroscape, here it is.
New from the Dragoons:
- Mentioned in Dispatches had an interview with GUWS, both Sebastian (the faculty sponsor) and a pair of students who are members.
- This week, Design x Dragoons asked about heroes & leaders on the battlefield.
- Saturday Night Fights refought the famous sinking of the Bismarck.
- My Own Worst Enemy is continuing the battle of Ligny, up to turn 4.
News From The Wargame Industry:
- Avalanche Press has an interesting article on their site about Russian dreadnoughts in the Russo-Japanese War, tied into their GWAS game that covers that fight.
- Decision Games has a sale on their boxed games going on right now (sale prices listed)
- $50 Battle for Germany
- $180 Lucky Forward
- $50 D-Day Quad
- $50 Bleeding Kansas
- $50 Cobra
- $90 Desert Fox Deluxe
- Against the Odds Magazine is having a sale right now, celebrating 20 years on CSW.
The Professional Wargaming World:
- The BIG news with GUWS is that the Armchair Dragoons (that’s us!) are now hosting their discussion forums.
- Decisive Action is both a game and an exercise at the US Army Command & General Staff College. It was always a digital game, but now the execution of the exercise is going digital, too.
- PaxSims covered a variety of recent academic publications, and of particular note is the Atlantic Council’s Competitive strategy insights from wargames.
Something From The Real World That You Can Use In A Game:
- The US Army is going to be equipping Strykers with some new air defense systems, so you’re going to have to update all those near-future wargames that put the SBCT’s into Eastern Europe
Something From Our Partners:
- Moe has a visit with David from Centurion’s Review on Whiskey Charlie tonight
- Ardwulf has a multipart Soviet Dawn: Russian Civil War stream going. Part 1 ~ Part 2 ~ Part 3
- Dan talks with the EuroWarGames book crew.
- RockyMountainNavy digs into dice. Lots of dice. Many thoughts on dice!
