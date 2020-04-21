Tuesday Newsday – 21 April 2020

Armchair Dragoons PAO, 21 April 2020
Yep, it’s #TuesdayNewsday and here come some more wargaming updates >>>
Newly Released This Week:
- TRL Games is shipping Deadly Northern Lights
Newly Launched This Week:
- Worthington just launched their Kickstarter campaign for their new French & Indian War game
- Patrick Mullen’s Vietnam game A Hot Dry Season is up for pre-order with Legion Games
- Still time to get pre-order pledges in for By Stealth & Sea
- There’s a new card game launching on Kickstarter about the Spanish Civil War at sea
- Not sure about the collectible aspect of them, but these card games look interesting
New from the Dragoons:
- Ripoffs, intellectual property, and games-with-the-same-names all in this week’s Mentioned in Dispatches, with a brand new guest: Ian from Rocky Mountain Navy!
- Classic Reviews looks back at A Distant Plain
News From The Wargame Industry:
- Golden Geek Awards voting is up. We did not make the cut for the podcast category, so f* ’em!
- TRL Games has a new survey on a possible Under An Iron Sky reprint
- The Wargaming Company has a free Smolensk scenario you can download from their site
- Compass Games has extended their 33% off sale on certain games through 1 May
- Create Your Own Pantheon contest over at Paizo
- CSW Tempe has a new date
- Kushan talks about a real-time flight simulator mission, Operation Eldorado (Libya 1986)
The Professional Wargaming World:
- Interesting short thread on Twitter about professional wargame design
- Mark Herman gave a talk about the intersection of professional and commercial games
Something From Our Partners:
- Moe’s Game Table had another Whiskey Charlie quad-cast interview, this time with Tom Russell
- Ardwulf’s Lair is checking out some Mongoose-era Traveller stuff on Elemental class cruisers
This Week’s Mashup:
There’s enough wacky mashup music out there that you’re going to get a new one each week. First up, an old favorite!
Rob Base + INXS = It Take A New Sensation
That’s all for this week!
