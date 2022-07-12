New Wargaming Media – #TuesdayNewsday 7/12/22

Each week, #TuesdayNewsday takes a look at the strategy gaming headlines of the week
Congrats to the dudes over at SDHISTCON for the launch of their new Conflicts of Interest PDF magazine. It looks good, has some thought-provoking reads in it, and is already getting people agitated about it’s subject matter
- The website doesn’t show it, but apparently the 2nd edition of Deadly Northern Lights is now shipping
- Matrix Games released a new DLC pack for their Valor & Victory game, called The Shield of Cholm
- Ares Games has a few new releases for Lex Arcana: There’s the Dacia & Thracia module, and the Italia sourcebook
- There’s a new Tiger II tank platoon set for Flames of War ongoing Bulge line
- New stuff from Catalyst for BattleTech, with the Empire Alone book, and a set of counters for BattleForce
- Warlord Games got busy this week! There’s a bunch of “famous ships bundles” for different age of sail navies
- United States (USS Constitution, USS Essex, etc)
- Russia (Azov, St Pavel, etc)
- England (HMS Victory, HAS Royal Sovereign, etc)
- France (L’Orient, and more)
- Spain (Santisima Trinidad, Santa Ana, and others)
- They also dropped a bunch of dice for their Antares game, with text symbols on them, and they are on a new-launch sale
- NUTS! Publishing are still trying to drum up orders for Italia 1917-1918 : A Farewell to Arms
- Wyrd Science is a classic-inspired RPG magazine on Kickstarter that includes options for a rolling subscription
- Gunshin: Three Kingdoms gives you a wargame of (guess what!) the three kingdoms era of China and it looks cool
- The Lewd Dungeon RPG is up on Kickstarter and, well… it’s kind of right there in the title, no?
- Avalanche Press is having a birthday sale – get 20% when you use “KAREN” as your coupon code
- Wargame Vault is getting in on the Summer Sale madness for POD/download copies of wargames
- Matrix Games are celebrating “Gary Grigsby Week” with big sales on his games
- Big GURPS 4e Fantasy sale through Bundle of Holding
- Place any order in July for minis from Alternative Armies, and you’ll get the Alternia Black Powder mini automatically added to your order
- Tractics minis rules are on sale through a couple of different platforms
- S&T’s game-edition magazine sale this week is Modern War #31, with Combat Veteran in it
- Saturday Night Fights ~ The 1815 Campaign (Yes, All of it) for “Snappy Nappy” (part ?)
- We ask “Five Questions” of Tim Densham of Catastrophe Games
- This week’s classic article ~ Card Hunter, originally by Blue Manchu Games
- This week in our forums
- Chatting about Sniper Elite 5
- Plenty of recent chatter about Warlock II: The Exiled
- Storage solutions & new shelves
- Upcoming Dragoons Events (and don’t forget to check the event calendar for everything else)
- Next #UnboxingDay is THIS WEEK
- Next Virtual Convention as of right now is The ACDC in January, but there’s talk of a one-day Connections Online event in October that we’re investigating
- Next Real-World Convention is probably ForJeffCon (The Last MACE) in November
- The Battle of Guttstadt (part 4) for “Shako 2”
- Campaign Carnival Scenario #2
- Caesar’s Victory – a scenario for ‘A Sprinkling of Nobility’
- Epic C&C Ancients: Leuctra and Crimissos River
- Southern Fried Gaming Expo, Atlanta GA 15-17 July
- Historicon, Lancaster PA 20-24 July
- WBC, Seven Springs PA 23-31 July
- GenCon, Indianapolis IN 4-7 August
- Rocky plays games with the family, and love letter to Star Wars
- Moe looks inside War Diary #20
- Player’s Aid spotlighted the games of Ben Madison, one of our favorite designers
- Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream talked about Complexity in Wargames
We’ve also got a 4X-specific area in the forums to discuss any of these, too.
- Arcen Games has released a major update for AI War 2, their space 4x/grand-strategy/tower-defense hybrid (read the full patch notes here). This latest update (version 5.500) incorporates several major mods into the game, as well as adding several boatloads’ worth of balance tweaks and bug-fixes (seriously, there’s a lot).
- Benjamin Hauer, the lead/sole developer for Hero’s Hour, his light fantasy strategy game released by Goblinz Publishing back in March, has announced Rogue Realms, a new DLC slated for release later this year. As the announcement comes only a few months after the game’s launch, it appears to have stirred up some controversy among its players, many of whom are still reporting numerous bugs and balance issues. (For what it’s worth, a new patch for the game has also just dropped.) Given that recent Steam review scores for Hero’s Hour have been “Mixed” (63%), compared to its overall rating of “Mostly Positive (77%) — and that the abrupt drop in rating/score coincides almost exactly with the announcement of the new DLC — it would at least suggest that a notable portion of the game’s community feels that announcing (and perhaps working on) new DLC this soon after launch is a bit premature.
- Mohawk Games put out a new patch (Update #93) for Old World, their historical 4x set in the Classical/Antiquities period. Alongside some work on the Dynasty system and difficulty settings (plus the usual bug-fixes and balance tweaks), the most significant feature of this update is the finalization of the various language localizations the developers have been working on the past few months. Languages being added are French, German, Spanish, Russian, Japanese, and both simplified & traditional Chinese.
- Beetlewing released a small patch for Slipways, their light space-empire strategy puzzle(like) game. They also re-released the notes for several previous patches from the past couple weeks, as they were deleted due to one of Steam’s “quirks” (you can read the patch notes here).
- Developer Lavapotion released a significant update (version 0.76.1) for Songs of Conquest, their turn-based fantasy strategy game in Steam Early-Access. The update includes a lot work/re-work done to battle options, multiplayer turns, new map settings, and adding both Chinese (traditional) and Korean languages.
- Silver Lemur Games released version 0.75 of Stellar Monarch 2, the latest entry to their space grand-strategy series currently in Steam Early-Access. Aside from bug-fixes, this latest update focuses heavily on Noble Houses, with many features related to them being added, removed, or re-worked.
- USPS rates went up this past week, so some companies may be raising their shipping costs
- Slitherine is looking for some marketing help
- Wargames about slave rebellions? Chime in on BGG
- Decision Games have an SPI reprint survey where they’re asking what games you’d like to see brought back
- Sound of Drums are writing about the diceless design for their History of the Ancient Seas game
- Avalanche Press’ daily content this week includes some background on the Nork army as a part of the hype around their Korean War: Pusan Perimeter game for their Panzer Grenadier series
- Big Q2 update from Wargame Design Studio
Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.
- New publication from MCU Press! Forging Wargamers (PDF) collects a variety of essays about the development of professional and practitioner wargamers
- Ways of battle vs ways of war
- Memoir ’44 tournament coming up on 17 July, organized by UK Fight Club
- Time to replace the TOW?
- What are “Stand-In Forces” for the USMC?
- Adapt, improvise, and overcome: Russians now using S-300s at land targets (need new stats for AAMs!)
- The next GUWS webinar is back on a Tuesday, with Wargaming Operational Logistics Forward in Peer Adversary Conflict on 7/19, and Why Do We Play This Way? Economics & Games on 8/2
