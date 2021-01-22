January 22, 2021
Unboxing

#Unboxing Day – Buffalo Wings 2 – The Deluxe Reprint Edition (Against the Odds, 2020)

RockyMountainNavy, 21 January 2021

Against the Odds delivered on their Kickstarter for Buffalo Wings 2 – The Deluxe Reprint in early 2021. This title is a repackaging and expansion of J.D. Webster’s Fighting Wings-series World War II air combat wargame of the same title originally published in 2010.

The Package

The package arrives looking like almost any other folio wargame title.

Out of the Bag

There is actually lots of content packed inside!

Reading Material

3 BWBooks

Buffalo Wings 2 is more than just a new game; it’s literally a magazine with a game inside. There are two booklets; the magazine with rules and an Expansion booklet.

Inside the Cover

The inside of the magazine is in full color.

Illustrated Rules

The rules for Buffalo Wings 2 are nicely illustrated.

More Than Just Rules

The magazine includes articles beyond the rules. Good quality content here….

Expansion Booklet

The Expansion Rules booklet is printed in black & white but still nicely illustrated.

Three Mapsheets

The game ships with three folded paper map sheets.

Full Color

One side of a map is full color…

Winter

…while the other is a very suitable “winter” landscape, befitting the theme of Buffalo Wings 2.

Player Aids

A single set of player aids is included.

Counters

A single counter sheet is included. Always torn…with the planes facing the way they are do you dare round the corner on these counters?

Other Goodies

An advertisement for Last Stand Games (with Turning Point Simulations on the opposite side) and a postcard wargame are also included.

Back Cover

There’s an advetrtisment for Wings of the Motherland from Clash of Arms and…WHAT’S THAT? A new Fighting Wings game coming? When will Tiger Wings: WWII Tactical Air Combat Over East Asia be coming to Kickstarter?

