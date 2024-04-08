April 9, 2024
Connections Online 2024 Registration Open

Armchair Dragoons PAO, 8 April 2024

Badge registration is now open for Connections Online 2024, with event registration to follow within a day or so.

Distributed Wargaming — Recent Lessons Learned

With the onset of COVID, distributed wargaming — always of peripheral interest to the professional wargaming community, but rarely its focus — suddenly took center stage. Thrown into the proverbial deep end of the pool, wargaming institutions adapted. Let’s discuss how it happened, what worked, what didn’t, and what we learned from the experience.

And what we do next time.

Core Events

Date/TimeTitleLength
16 April - 10:00Introduction & Distributed Wargaming: Some opening thoughts60
16 April - 11:00Distributed Wargaming Best Practices120
16 April - 13:00Peter Perla and the Art and Science of Professional Gaming120
16 April - 15:00Zenobia Awards Panel Presentation60
17 April - 10:00Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory Wargaming Division60
17 April - 11:00Using Discord to Provide the Kriegsspiel Experience120
17 April - 13:00CNN Academy- Building Future Journalists120
17 April - 15:00Analytical Wargaming with SWIFT-G60
18 April - 10:00Human Factors and Cognitive Ergonomics60
18 April - 11:00Challenges with Online Multiplayer Events120
18 April - 13:00Urban Warfare Wargaming: Past, Present, Future120
18 April - 15:00Your Successful Professional Wargaming Career60

 

CONNECTIONS ONLINE (CNX ONL) is the premier online/distributed conference for the wargaming practitioner community. This is our 4th annual conference (held in mid-April each year).

The conference is structured around 3 days of core events, covering 6 hours each. Outside of these core event hours, extended events may include additional seminars, game sessions, or social events.

 

