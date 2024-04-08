Connections Online 2024 Registration Open

Armchair Dragoons PAO, 8 April 2024

Badge registration is now open for Connections Online 2024, with event registration to follow within a day or so.

Distributed Wargaming — Recent Lessons Learned With the onset of COVID, distributed wargaming — always of peripheral interest to the professional wargaming community, but rarely its focus — suddenly took center stage. Thrown into the proverbial deep end of the pool, wargaming institutions adapted. Let’s discuss how it happened, what worked, what didn’t, and what we learned from the experience. And what we do next time.

Core Events

Date/Time Title Length 16 April - 10:00 Introduction & Distributed Wargaming: Some opening thoughts 60 16 April - 11:00 Distributed Wargaming Best Practices 120 16 April - 13:00 Peter Perla and the Art and Science of Professional Gaming 120 16 April - 15:00 Zenobia Awards Panel Presentation 60 17 April - 10:00 Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory Wargaming Division 60 17 April - 11:00 Using Discord to Provide the Kriegsspiel Experience 120 17 April - 13:00 CNN Academy- Building Future Journalists 120 17 April - 15:00 Analytical Wargaming with SWIFT-G 60 18 April - 10:00 Human Factors and Cognitive Ergonomics 60 18 April - 11:00 Challenges with Online Multiplayer Events 120 18 April - 13:00 Urban Warfare Wargaming: Past, Present, Future 120 18 April - 15:00 Your Successful Professional Wargaming Career 60

CONNECTIONS ONLINE (CNX ONL) is the premier online/distributed conference for the wargaming practitioner community. This is our 4th annual conference (held in mid-April each year).

The conference is structured around 3 days of core events, covering 6 hours each. Outside of these core event hours, extended events may include additional seminars, game sessions, or social events.

