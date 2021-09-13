Armchair Dragoons Origins 2021 Events Schedule & Map

Armchair Dragoons Public Affairs Office, 13 September 2021
Origins Game Fair has now opened event registration for the convention, scheduled for the end of this month. The Armchair Dragoons will be re-establishing the Wargame HQ at Origins Game Fair this year, albeit with a limited slate of offerings.
Our Origins schedule, with event numbers, is…
|GM
|Event #
|Event Title
|Event Start Date
|Event Start Time
|Event Duration
|Maximum Players for Event
|Bob Fix
|9649
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Tank Duel!
|9/30/2021
|2:00 PM
|4 Hours
|6
|Brant Guillory
|9961
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Tank on Tank
|9/30/2021
|4:00 PM
|2 Hours
|4
|Rick Billings
|9964
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Second World War at Sea naval combat
|9/30/2021
|6:00 PM
|4 Hours
|4
|Brant Guillory
|9647
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: A Distant Plain, a Team COIN event
|10/1/2021
|12:00 PM
|4 Hours
|8
|Bob Fix
|9650
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Tank Duel!
|10/1/2021
|6:00 PM
|4 Hours
|6
|Gary Mengle
|9651
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Commands & Colors Napoleonics
|10/1/2021
|4:00 PM
|4 Hours
|8
|Brant Guillory
|9962
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Tank on Tank
|10/1/2021
|7:00 PM
|2 Hours
|4
|Rick Billings
|9965
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Second World War at Sea naval combat
|10/1/2021
|5:00 PM
|4 Hours
|4
|Rick Billings
|9966
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Age of Dogfights
|10/1/2021
|1:00 PM
|2 Hours
|4
|Brant Guillory
|9648
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: A Distant Plain, a Team COIN event
|10/2/2021
|2:00 PM
|4 Hours
|8
|Gary Mengle
|9652
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Commands & Colors Napoleonics
|10/2/2021
|12:00 PM
|4 Hours
|8
|Brant Guillory
|9963
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Tank on Tank
|10/2/2021
|10:00 AM
|2 Hours
|4
|Rick Billings
|9967
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Age of Dogfights
|10/2/2021
|1:00 PM
|2 Hours
|4
We have to accept ticket-holders first before we start to accept any generic tokens for events. Once we start taking generic tokens, they are strictly on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike many other years where we can absorb additional players into events like the CPX’s or Kriegsspiels, these games really do max out at a certain number of players, so we highly recommend getting tickets as needed.
Additionally, we’ll have some other games that are not on the schedule, as they are not official events, but we’ll still poke around at them, like the copy of the USMC’s Fleet Marine Force game that Brant’s going to bring along.
We are located in the main gaming room, in booth G217 toward the back of the room, behind Rogue Judges and next to Game Base 7. That said, if you look at the master maps, and the way the game hall and the exhibit hall connect, we’re right near the doors from the exhibit hall, near where Chip Theory is located.
As noted before, we don’t have any planned Origins War College talks, as we’re running short of people to help with those presentations.
As always, we will have a variety of prize support, as well as pick-up games, live broadcasts, and occasional interview or report from the floor, and the always-nutty prize raffle at the end for whatever’s left.
More information, including pre-registration, can be found on the Origins Game Fair website.
See you at the show!
If you want to see our events as they’re laid out on an hourly schedule grid, check this out
|Table 1
|Table 2
|Table 3
|Table 4
|THU
|1400
|Tank Duel
(GMT) (6px)
|1500
|Tank Duel
(GMT) (6px)
|1600
|Tank on Tank
(LNLP) (4px)
|Tank Duel
(GMT) (6px)
|1700
|Tank on Tank
(LNLP) (4px)
|Tank Duel
(GMT) (6px)
|1800
|Second World War at Sea
(Avalanche) 4px
|1900
|Second World War at Sea
(Avalanche) 4px
|2000
|Second World War at Sea
(Avalanche) 4px
|2100
|Second World War at Sea
(Avalanche) 4px
|2200
|FRI
|1000
|1100
|1200
|Team COIN
A Distant Plain
(GMT) (8px)
|1300
|Team COIN
A Distant Plain
(GMT) (8px)
|Age of Dogfights
(Forsage) (4px)
|1400
|Team COIN
A Distant Plain
(GMT) (8px)
|Age of Dogfights
(Forsage) (4px)
|1500
|Team COIN
A Distant Plain
(GMT) (8px)
|1600
|C&C: Napoleonics
(GMT) (8px)
|1700
|C&C: Napoleonics
(GMT) (8px)
|Second World War at Sea
(Avalanche) 4px
|1800
|Tank Duel
(GMT) (6px)
|C&C: Napoleonics
(GMT) (8px)
|Second World War at Sea
(Avalanche) 4px
|1900
|Tank on Tank
(LNLP) (4px)
|Tank Duel
(GMT) (6px)
|C&C: Napoleonics
(GMT) (8px)
|Second World War at Sea
(Avalanche) 4px
|2000
|Tank on Tank
(LNLP) (4px)
|Tank Duel
(GMT) (6px)
|Second World War at Sea
(Avalanche) 4px
|2100
|Tank Duel
(GMT) (6px)
|2200
|SAT
|1000
|Tank on Tank
(LNLP) (4px)
|1100
|Tank on Tank
(LNLP) (4px)
|1200
|C&C: Napoleonics
(GMT) (8px)
|1300
|C&C: Napoleonics
(GMT) (8px)
|Age of Dogfights
(Forsage) (4px)
|1400
|Team COIN
A Distant Plain
(GMT) (8px)
|C&C: Napoleonics
(GMT) (8px)
|Age of Dogfights
(Forsage) (4px)
|1500
|Team COIN
A Distant Plain
(GMT) (8px)
|C&C: Napoleonics
(GMT) (8px)
|1600
|Team COIN
A Distant Plain
(GMT) (8px)
|1700
|Team COIN
A Distant Plain
(GMT) (8px)
|1800
|1900
|2000
|2100
|2200
|SUN
|1000
|RAFFLE / PRIZES
|RAFFLE / PRIZES
|RAFFLE / PRIZES
|RAFFLE / PRIZES
|1100
|1200
|1300
