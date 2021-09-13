Armchair Dragoons Origins 2021 Events Schedule & Map

Armchair Dragoons Public Affairs Office, 13 September 2021

Origins Game Fair has now opened event registration for the convention, scheduled for the end of this month. The Armchair Dragoons will be re-establishing the Wargame HQ at Origins Game Fair this year, albeit with a limited slate of offerings.

Our Origins schedule, with event numbers, is…

GM Event # Event Title Event Start Date Event Start Time Event Duration Maximum Players for Event Bob Fix 9649 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Tank Duel! 9/30/2021 2:00 PM 4 Hours 6 Brant Guillory 9961 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Tank on Tank 9/30/2021 4:00 PM 2 Hours 4 Rick Billings 9964 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Second World War at Sea naval combat 9/30/2021 6:00 PM 4 Hours 4 Brant Guillory 9647 Armchair Dragoons Presents: A Distant Plain, a Team COIN event 10/1/2021 12:00 PM 4 Hours 8 Bob Fix 9650 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Tank Duel! 10/1/2021 6:00 PM 4 Hours 6 Gary Mengle 9651 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Commands & Colors Napoleonics 10/1/2021 4:00 PM 4 Hours 8 Brant Guillory 9962 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Tank on Tank 10/1/2021 7:00 PM 2 Hours 4 Rick Billings 9965 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Second World War at Sea naval combat 10/1/2021 5:00 PM 4 Hours 4 Rick Billings 9966 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Age of Dogfights 10/1/2021 1:00 PM 2 Hours 4 Brant Guillory 9648 Armchair Dragoons Presents: A Distant Plain, a Team COIN event 10/2/2021 2:00 PM 4 Hours 8 Gary Mengle 9652 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Commands & Colors Napoleonics 10/2/2021 12:00 PM 4 Hours 8 Brant Guillory 9963 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Tank on Tank 10/2/2021 10:00 AM 2 Hours 4 Rick Billings 9967 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Age of Dogfights 10/2/2021 1:00 PM 2 Hours 4

We have to accept ticket-holders first before we start to accept any generic tokens for events. Once we start taking generic tokens, they are strictly on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike many other years where we can absorb additional players into events like the CPX’s or Kriegsspiels, these games really do max out at a certain number of players, so we highly recommend getting tickets as needed.

Additionally, we’ll have some other games that are not on the schedule, as they are not official events, but we’ll still poke around at them, like the copy of the USMC’s Fleet Marine Force game that Brant’s going to bring along.

We are located in the main gaming room, in booth G217 toward the back of the room, behind Rogue Judges and next to Game Base 7. That said, if you look at the master maps, and the way the game hall and the exhibit hall connect, we’re right near the doors from the exhibit hall, near where Chip Theory is located.

As noted before, we don’t have any planned Origins War College talks, as we’re running short of people to help with those presentations.

As always, we will have a variety of prize support, as well as pick-up games, live broadcasts, and occasional interview or report from the floor, and the always-nutty prize raffle at the end for whatever’s left.

More information, including pre-registration, can be found on the Origins Game Fair website.

See you at the show!

If you want to see our events as they’re laid out on an hourly schedule grid, check this out

Table 1 Table 2 Table 3 Table 4 THU 1400 Tank Duel

(GMT) (6px) 1500 Tank Duel

(GMT) (6px) 1600 Tank on Tank

(LNLP) (4px) Tank Duel

(GMT) (6px) 1700 Tank on Tank

(LNLP) (4px) Tank Duel

(GMT) (6px) 1800 Second World War at Sea

(Avalanche) 4px 1900 Second World War at Sea

(Avalanche) 4px 2000 Second World War at Sea

(Avalanche) 4px 2100 Second World War at Sea

(Avalanche) 4px 2200 FRI 1000 1100 1200 Team COIN

A Distant Plain

(GMT) (8px) 1300 Team COIN

A Distant Plain

(GMT) (8px) Age of Dogfights

(Forsage) (4px) 1400 Team COIN

A Distant Plain

(GMT) (8px) Age of Dogfights

(Forsage) (4px) 1500 Team COIN

A Distant Plain

(GMT) (8px) 1600 C&C: Napoleonics

(GMT) (8px) 1700 C&C: Napoleonics

(GMT) (8px) Second World War at Sea

(Avalanche) 4px 1800 Tank Duel

(GMT) (6px) C&C: Napoleonics

(GMT) (8px) Second World War at Sea

(Avalanche) 4px 1900 Tank on Tank

(LNLP) (4px) Tank Duel

(GMT) (6px) C&C: Napoleonics

(GMT) (8px) Second World War at Sea

(Avalanche) 4px 2000 Tank on Tank

(LNLP) (4px) Tank Duel

(GMT) (6px) Second World War at Sea

(Avalanche) 4px 2100 Tank Duel

(GMT) (6px) 2200 SAT 1000 Tank on Tank

(LNLP) (4px) 1100 Tank on Tank

(LNLP) (4px) 1200 C&C: Napoleonics

(GMT) (8px) 1300 C&C: Napoleonics

(GMT) (8px) Age of Dogfights

(Forsage) (4px) 1400 Team COIN

A Distant Plain

(GMT) (8px) C&C: Napoleonics

(GMT) (8px) Age of Dogfights

(Forsage) (4px) 1500 Team COIN

A Distant Plain

(GMT) (8px) C&C: Napoleonics

(GMT) (8px) 1600 Team COIN

A Distant Plain

(GMT) (8px) 1700 Team COIN

A Distant Plain

(GMT) (8px) 1800 1900 2000 2100 2200 SUN 1000 RAFFLE / PRIZES RAFFLE / PRIZES RAFFLE / PRIZES RAFFLE / PRIZES 1100 1200 1300

