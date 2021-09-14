Origins 2021 Countdown is on – #TuesdayNewsday 9/14/21

Every week, #TuesdayNewsday takes a tour around everything important in the strategy gaming world >>>
This Week’s Headline:
Origins kicks off in 2 weeks! We’ve got our official event schedule finalized, and our gaming booth location staked out on the map. You can read all about both of those here.
Newly Released This Week:
- Lock ‘n Load has released the new LNLT Red Gauntlet expansion for the Heroes Against the Red Star base game. It adds a map and includes a bunch of scenarios.
- There’s a Gladius – Specialist Pack available as a DLC from Matrix for their Warhammer 40,000: Gladius game.
- Ares Games are handling English-language distribution of the Brancalonia RPG setting, which mashes up Italian folklore, Spaghetti Westerns, traditional fairy tales, and Dante’s Divine Comedy into a medieval stew of gaming goodness. There’s the base hardcover book, and the first expansion available now.
- Steve Jackson Games has Halloween dice available right now for all your seasonal gaming needs.
- Warlord Games released a new box of Russian line infantry for their Black Powder Napoleonic Wars line. They also have some new British commandos for their Bolt Action line, too.
- In the spirit of The Creature That Ate Sheboygan, High Flying Dice Games have released their new Mahoning Monstrosity, wherein the monsters attack Youngstown, Ohio. All of this begs the question, of course, that if the monsters did pummel Youngstown, how would you be able to tell? And yes, there’s a Marshmallow Man.
On Sale This Week:
- The “I Want It All” pack from Ventonuovo is a pretty ridiculous 10-games-plus-all-the-accessories package for their “blocks” series WW2 games, plus their East Front WW2 games, plus Waterloo 200 and Germany at War. It’s also just a hair under €2000.00, but don’t let that stop you from buy it for us for Christmas.
- Worthington has their Hastings 1066 game on sale for under $20 right now.
- Paradox has Necropolis: Brutal Edition on sale at 75% off
- OSG’s sale – 20% off all games currently in print – ends next week.
Newly Launched This Week:
- The Ice & Dice game convention is using Kickstarter to help get up & running
- Fantasy. Elf. Navy. Preorder now.
- Canvas Temple has launched the Kickstarter for Imperial Campaigns Series 1: The Boer War. It’s already cleared the funding goal, but likely won’t be in your hands until mid-2022.
- Legion Wargames have added Greg Blanchett’s new Silent Dead Series to their CPO program. Volume One – Belyy is up on their site now for pre-order.
- Modular terrain for minis wargaming, that looks like someone just 3d-printed the terrain tiles from Collins Epic’s Spearpoint expansions.
- The designers behind Magic: The Gathering (Garfield) and Ascension (Gary) have teamed up for a new collectible card game called Solforge Fusion that borrows from Keyforge for their deck production and customization. It’s blown thru it’s funding goal and has plenty of stretch goals and add-ons, and almost no information at all about gameplay on the campaign page.
This Week With The Armchair Dragoons:
- We ask “Five Questions” of Patrick Gebhardt from VUCA Simulations
- Saturday Night Fights finished off their Bloody Big Battles game of Quatre Bras.
- This week’s classic article is a look back at TSR’s Empires of the Shining Sea
- Brant was this week’s webinar speaker for the Georgetown University Wargaming Society.
- As noted above, we’ve got our finalized Origins event schedule, and the map to our location.
- Mentioned in Dispatches has started recording!
- We’ve got a standing Monday 5pm EDT Happy Hour we’re setting up through our Discord server. Come join us next week!
- Other online games with the Armchair Dragoons
- Wednesday Night Warfare went back to Ambush Alley for a return to their “Contracting Trouble” scenario
- And then did it again on Thursday, too.
- Jan Heinemann has been sharing his AARs on the Twitters, including this one on Napoleon’s Triumph.
- The Triple Letter Campaigns team will be looking for some alpha testers shortly. It’s WW2 battles in TTS (for now) with an eventual eye toward some tabletop battles down the line.
News From The Wargame Industry:
- S&T Press has their next mega-feedback survey live to ask about proposals for upcoming issues of S&TQ.
- JTS has released an update for Campaign Waterloo, but like all other JTS updates, you need to go to their consolidated updates page and look for the one you need. CTRL-F is your friend.
- Some interesting history about the development of international agreements & dynastic succession from Avalanche Press.
- Catastrophe Games had planned an upcoming game on counterinsurgency ops in Afghanistan, but due to the recent activities there, were wondering about public perception / reaction, so they asked the audience what to do.
- Here’s a fun, long, AAR of a WW2 minis battle.
- How would this new report on the French military impact any hypothetical near-future wargames?
- This week on Twitter: play games in college!
The first in-person @GUWargaming game session of the fall semester is in full swing! Various games are being facilitated by our student executives – from Root by @colewehrle to Transforming Mars. Come join us at Reiss 502 if you’re a student! #wargaming pic.twitter.com/dMHxEblwLd
— Sebastian Bae (@SebastianBae) September 12, 2021
Something From Our Partners:
- Rocky had 2 good reads this week. First, there’s a look at Bodyguard-Overlord from 30 years ago. Then, there’s a look at Free League’s ALIEN RPG from about 30 weeks ago.
- Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream talked about SPI
- Moe dug into Battletech, because it’s awesome.
The Professional & Practitioner Wargaming World:
Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.
- An interesting discussion that’s developed on Twitter that follows up a long-standing headache in the practitioner world: what’s the academic preparation for being a wargamer?
- As discussed around the web a bit over the last week, the USMC are establishing a new wargaming center at Quantico.
- UK Fight Club is helping promote some wargaming jobs at the Dstl.
- This week, GUWS has Educational Wargaming at the German Command & Staff College (at noon!) and next week, they’ve got Wargaming Complex Issues: Wargaming and Its Broad Application
- The current issue of the Journal of Advanced Military Studies is all wargame-focused (PDF download)
- PaxSims has SDM’s report on unethical wargaming and ways in which professional wargames are sabotaged, intentionally or otherwise.
