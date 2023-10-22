Saturday Night Fights ~ The Battle of Leipzig (II) for “Blucher”

In pixels small, the battle unfolds,

Leipzig’s clash, as history foretold.

Miniature figures, pixelated might,

Recreate the fray, in the soft, dim light.

Napoleon’s troops, a pixelated band,

Marching on Leipzig’s fateful land.

In 1813, the world did see,

A struggle for freedom and victory.

Prussian and Russian, they stood the line,

Pixelated soldiers, hearts intertwined.

With courage and honor, they fought the fight,

To free their lands, beneath pixelated light.

The cannon’s roar in pixelated fire,

As pixel soldiers pushed their hearts higher.

A battlefield canvas, pixel by pixel,

Where destinies wove, intricate and fickle.

Through the pixelated smoke and strife,

Emerges the pulse of human life.

Heroes rise, their pixelated stand,

Defending their homes, their native land.

In pixelated glory, history’s made,

As the battle of Leipzig begins to fade.

But pixelated figures forever will show,

The courage of soldiers, the ebb, and the flow.

In pixel art, their memory’s kept,

A battle well-fought, a secret well-kept.

Leipzig’s tale, pixelated and true,

A testament to what brave hearts can do.

So, in pixels and miniatures, we’ll keep,

The legacy of those who did reap,

The battlefield’s toll, a tale to be told,

In the pixelated figures, brave and bold.

Game system: Sam Mustafa’s Blucher, one of our faves

Sam Mustafa’s Blucher, one of our faves Forum Thread: found here

found here More Info: Here’s what Leipzig looks like today

Don’t forget to pop in the Saturday Night Fights sub-forum on our site, where you can see what’s coming up and make requests for games. Plenty of the Dragoons are setting up all sorts of games, all the time.

Thank you for visiting The Armchair Dragoons and mounting up with the Regiment of Strategy Gaming.

You can find our regiment’s social media on Mastodon, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and even Threads, if we could ever get an auto-post to it.

(We have an Instagram page and it’s really just a placeholder & redirect to our articles.)

You can support The Armchair Dragoons through our Patreon, also, and find us at a variety of conventions and other events.

Feel free to talk back to us either in our discussion forum, or in the comments below.

Like this: Like Loading...