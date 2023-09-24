Saturday Night Fights! ~ The Battle of Borodino (III) for “Blucher”

There once were some wargamers in town,

Who played Borodino ’til sun was down,

With cannons that roared,

And tactics explored,

But they sighed, “It’s the same old renown!”

They moved troops and they rolled their dice high,

In Borodino’s fields, under the sky,

With each battle cry,

They’d exasperate and sigh,

“Another Borodino? Oh my!”

Don’t forget to pop in the Saturday Night Fights sub-forum on our site, where you can see what’s coming up and make requests for games. Plenty of the Dragoons are setting up all sorts of games, all the time.

Thank you for visiting The Armchair Dragoons and mounting up with the Regiment of Strategy Gaming.

You can find our regiment’s social media on Mastodon, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and even Threads, if we could ever get an auto-post to it.

(We have an Instagram page and it’s really just a placeholder & redirect to our articles.)

You can support The Armchair Dragoons through our Patreon, also, and find us at a variety of conventions and other events.

Feel free to talk back to us either in our discussion forum, or in the comments below.

Like this: Like Loading...