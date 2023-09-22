Solo & Solitaire Wargaming & Historical Gaming Survey Results

Brant Guillory, 22 September 2023

Over the Summer, we partnered with Liz Davidson and Beyond Solitaire to explore the wargaming world’s intersection with solo & solitaire gaming. Inspired by an annual survey of broader solo gaming on BGG, we wanted to more tightly focus on the wargaming world.

So we launched this survey back in the last week of July, and left it open until early September, and then started crunching numbers.

We asked respondents to give us their top 5 favorite solo / solitaire games, and to give us the URL to the specific entry on BoardGameGeek, so that we wouldn’t have to parse through which edition of the game, or separate which game in a series, or which typo’ed title of three similar games the respondent intended to give us.

We also asked a couple of optional questions about preferred type of content, frequency of play, and how long people had been playing, just to get a sense of the audience that was replying.

Two points of clarification that need to be included here:

We intentionally chose to describe this as “solo/solitaire” as we wanted people to include any game they enjoy playing on their own, whether it was purpose-designed as a solo game, a broader game with a dedicated solitaire mode, or a truly multi-player game that you’re either playing multi-handed or have adapted to solo play.

We described this as a “wargaming and historical gaming” survey because we specifically wanted to avoid trying to screen certain games in/out based on some ever-arguable never-agreed-upon definition of “wargame”. So Twilight Struggle and Gandhi are in, but maybe not Carcassonne or Ticket to Ride even with their historical themes. This got some attitudinal push-back online, regardless of how we tried to explain it, so we came to the conclusion that some people just wanted to gripe ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

So we’ve got two different discussions about the survey, both our podcast, and Liz’s video, where you can hear a lot of thoughts from both Brant & Liz, as well as BBMike, ZillaBlitz, and Mike from the One-Stop Coop Shop.

What we’ve also got here are the overall results of the scoring of the survey – every game that was mentioned in the voting. Games were scored on a descending 5-4-3-2-1 scale, so if someone voted the game in first place, it got 5 points and second place got 4, and so on down.

We’re providing you both the aggregate score for the games once we’ve added all scores together, as well as the average score for each game . We’ve also included to total count of the number of times each game was mentioned anywhere in the survey. This is a long table that’s paginated across multiple screens, but it is sortable by clicking on the headers. In the top 30 or so, we did adjust the “rank” to reflect the ties, but did not continue that effort throughout the whole list .

There 256 total responses

Ranking – from the top on down, but as noted, once you get past #30 or so, we stopped parsing the ties.

Title – as it’s entered on BGG from the links provided by the voters

Count – how many times someone voted for that game in any position in the survey

Sum – total sum of the weighted rankings

Average – Sum / Count

Ranking Title count sum Average 1 D-Day at Omaha Beach 32 112 3.5 2 Pax Pamir: Second Edition 25 89 3.56 3 Pavlov's House 33 86 2.61 4 Fields of Fire 20 80 4 5 Skies Above Britain 21 67 3.19 6 Enemy Action: Ardennes 16 63 3.94 6 Mr. President: The American Presidency, 2001-2020 19 63 3.32 8 RAF: The Battle of Britain 1940 18 58 3.22 9 John Company: Second Edition 14 55 3.93 10 The Hunters: German U-Boats at War, 1939-43 18 53 2.94 11 Ambush! 14 47 3.36 11 D-Day at Tarawa 13 47 3.62 13 Navajo Wars 13 44 3.38 14 Stalingrad: Advance to the Volga, 1942 12 43 3.58 15 Resist! 15 35 2.33 16 Warfighter: The WWII Tactical Combat Card Game 10 34 3.4 17 Field Commander: Napoleon 11 32 2.91 18 Atlantic Chase 13 31 2.38 18 Fire in the Lake 13 31 2.38 20 Combat! 9 30 3.33 20 Enemy Action: Kharkov 9 30 3.33 22 Stilicho: Last of the Romans 9 29 3.22 23 Votes for Women 8 29 3.63 25 Falling Sky: The Gallic Revolt Against Caesar 10 28 2.8 25 Halls of Hegra 8 28 3.5 26 B-17: Queen of the Skies 7 26 3.71 26 Cuba Libre 9 26 2.89 28 A Most Fearful Sacrifice: The Three Days of Gettysburg 6 25 4.17 28 Europa Universalis: The Price of Power 6 25 4.17 30 B-17 Flying Fortress Leader 8 24 3 30 Skies Above the Reich 7 24 3.43 32 Peloponnesian War 7 23 3.29 33 Raid on St. Nazaire 9 23 2.56 34 Labyrinth: The War on Terror, 2001 – ? 8 22 2.75 35 Maquis 8 22 2.75 36 RAF 6 22 3.67 37 The Wars of Marcus Aurelius 6 22 3.67 38 Freedom: The Underground Railroad 7 21 3 39 Mrs Thatcher's War: The Falklands, 1982 7 21 3 40 Patton's Best 6 21 3.5 41 Advanced Squad Leader 6 20 3.33 42 Paths of Glory 7 20 2.86 43 The White Tribe: Rhodesia's War 1966-1980 5 20 4 44 Charlemagne, Master of Europe 7 19 2.71 45 Commands & Colors: Ancients 6 19 3.17 46 Lanzerath Ridge 8 19 2.38 47 NATO Air Commander 7 19 2.71 48 The Hunted: Twilight of the U-Boats, 1943-45 6 19 3.17 49 Undaunted: Reinforcements 8 19 2.38 50 Almoravid: Reconquista and Riposte in Spain 1085-1086 6 18 3 51 Agricola, Master of Britain 7 17 2.43 52 Silent Victory: U.S. Submarines in the Pacific, 1941-45 5 17 3.4 53 Carrier: The Southwest Pacific Campaign – 1942-1943 4 16 4 54 Empire of the Sun 6 16 2.67 55 Holland '44: Operation Market-Garden 4 16 4 56 Stuka Leader 4 16 4 57 Thunderbolt Apache Leader 7 16 2.29 58 Aces of Valor 5 15 3 59 Castle Itter: The Strangest Battle of WWII 7 15 2.14 60 Dien Bien Phu: The Final Gamble 5 15 3 61 Enemy Coast Ahead: The Doolittle Raid 5 15 3 62 Hero of Weehawken 5 15 3 63 Last Blitzkrieg: Wacht am Rhein, The Battle of the Bulge 5 15 3 64 Liberty or Death: The American Insurrection 4 15 3.75 65 Soviet Dawn: The Russian Civil War 1918-1921 – Deluxe Edition 4 15 3.75 66 Target for Today 6 15 2.5 67 Colonial Twilight: The French-Algerian War, 1954-62 6 14 2.33 68 Malta Besieged: 1940-1942 4 14 3.5 69 Men of Iron Battles Tri-pack: Men of Iron, Infidel, Blood & Roses 3 14 4.67 70 Tarawa 1943 5 14 2.8 71 Arracourt 3 13 4.33 72 Assault Red Horizon 41 3 13 4.33 73 Case Blue 3 13 4.33 74 Combat Commander: Europe 3 13 4.33 75 Irish Freedom 3 13 4.33 76 Leaving Earth 3 13 4.33 77 Roads to Gettysburg II: Lee Strikes North 3 13 4.33 78 W1815 4 13 3.25 79 Warfighter: The Tactical Special Forces Card Game 4 13 3.25 80 Western Front Ace: The Great War in the Air, 1916-1918 4 13 3.25 81 The U.S. Civil War 5 13 2.6 82 Zulus on the Ramparts!: The Battle of Rorke's Drift – Second Edition 6 13 2.17 83 Obsession 3 12 4 84 Aurelian: Restorer of the World 4 12 3 85 Commands & Colors: Napoleonics 4 12 3 86 Hadrian's Wall 4 12 3 87 N: The Napoleonic Wars 4 12 3 88 The Mission: Early Christianity from the Crucifixion to the Crusades 5 12 2.4 89 Banish the Snakes: A Game of St. Patrick in Ireland 3 11 3.67 90 Blackbeard 3 11 3.67 91 Stonewall Jackson's Way II: Battles of Bull Run 3 11 3.67 92 Sherman Leader 4 11 2.75 93 Comanchería: The Rise and Fall of the Comanche Empire 5 11 2.2 94 A Feast for Odin 3 10 3.33 95 Andean Abyss 3 10 3.33 96 Celles: The Ardennes, December 23-27, 1944 3 10 3.33 97 Conflict of Heroes: Awakening the Bear! – Operation Barbarossa 1941 (Second Edition) 3 10 3.33 98 Conflict of Heroes: Eastern Front – Solo Expansion 3 10 3.33 99 Gandhi: The Decolonization of British India, 1917 – 1947 3 10 3.33 100 Storm Above the Reich 3 10 3.33 101 Cruel Necessity: The English Civil Wars 1640-1653 4 10 2.5 102 Endurance 4 10 2.5 103 Ottoman Sunset: The Great War in the Near East 4 10 2.5 104 Stalingrad '42: Southern Russia, June-December, 1942 2 10 5 105 Black Orchestra 3 9 3 106 By Stealth and Sea 3 9 3 107 Mound Builders 3 9 3 108 Phantom Leader: Deluxe Edition 3 9 3 109 The Dark Summer: Normandy 1944 3 9 3 110 Don't Tread on Me: The American Revolution Solitaire Board Game (2014) 4 9 2.25 111 Time of Crisis: The Roman Empire in Turmoil, 235-284 AD 4 9 2.25 112 Tokyo Express: The Guadalcanal Naval Campaign – 1942 4 9 2.25 113 Britannia 2 9 4.5 114 Point Blank: V is for Victory 2 9 4.5 115 Squad Leader 2 9 4.5 116 The MOG: Mogadishu 1993 2 9 4.5 117 Crete 1941: Operation Mercury 3 8 2.67 118 D-Day at Peleliu 3 8 2.67 119 Field Commander: Rommel 3 8 2.67 120 In Magnificent Style: Pickett's Charge at Gettysburg 3 8 2.67 121 Nightfighter Ace: Air Defense Over Germany, 1943-44 3 8 2.67 122 Pendragon: The Fall of Roman Britain 3 8 2.67 123 Soldiers in Postmen's Uniforms 3 8 2.67 124 Space Empires 4X 3 8 2.67 125 Tunisia II 3 8 2.67 126 World At War 85: Storming the Gap 3 8 2.67 127 1914: Nach Paris 2 8 4 128 2 Minutes to Midnight 2 8 4 129 Beneath the Med: Regia Marina at Sea 1940-1943 2 8 4 130 Carrier Battle: Philippine Sea 2 8 4 131 Downtown: Air War Over Hanoi, 1965-1972 2 8 4 132 Freeman's Farm 1777 2 8 4 133 Gorbachev: The Fall of Communism 2 8 4 134 Israeli Air Force Leader 2 8 4 135 Red Flag Over Paris 2 8 4 136 We Must Tell the Emperor 3 7 2.33 137 Twilight Struggle: Red Sea – Conflict in the Horn of Africa 4 7 1.75 138 Land and Freedom: The Spanish Revolution and Civil War 2 7 3.5 139 Memoir '44 2 7 3.5 140 Raiders of the Deep: U-boats of the Great War, 1914-18 2 7 3.5 141 Reconquista 2 7 3.5 142 Rome, Inc.: From Augustus to Diocletian 2 7 3.5 143 Target for Tonight: Britain's Strategic Air Campaign Over Europe, 1942-1945 2 7 3.5 144 A Victory Lost: Crisis in Ukraine 1942-1943 3 6 2 145 Longstreet Attacks: The Second Day at Gettysburg 3 6 2 146 The Deadly Woods: The Battle of the Bulge 3 6 2 147 The Shores of Tripoli 3 6 2 148 Advanced Squad Leader: Starter Kit #1 2 6 3 149 Battle for Germany 2 6 3 150 Islands of the Damned: Wake Island and Peleliu 2 6 3 151 Israeli Independence: The First Arab-Israeli War 2 6 3 152 Lisboa 2 6 3 153 Nemo's War (Second Edition) 2 6 3 154 Silent War 2 6 3 155 The British Way: Counterinsurgency at the End of Empire 2 6 3 156 The Night 2 6 3 157 Versailles 1919 2 6 3 158 Wilderness War 2 6 3 159 Wing Leader: Victories 1940-1942 2 6 3 160 Legion of Honor 4 5 1.25 161 1565: Siege of Malta 2 5 2.5 162 Ardennes '44: The Battle of the Bulge 2 5 2.5 163 Bios: Megafauna (Second Edition) 2 5 2.5 164 Crowbar! The Rangers at Pointe Du Hoc 2 5 2.5 165 Empires of the Middle Ages 2 5 2.5 166 Hill of Doves: The First Anglo-Boer War 2 5 2.5 167 Hornet Leader: Carrier Air Operations 2 5 2.5 168 Pandemic: Fall of Rome 2 5 2.5 169 SPQR (Deluxe Edition) 2 5 2.5 170 Stalingrad: Inferno on the Volga 2 5 2.5 171 Undaunted: Normandy 2 5 2.5 172 414 BC: Siege of Syracuse 1 5 5 173 Advanced Civilization 1 5 5 174 Age of Dogfights: WW1 1 5 5 175 Ambush!: Move Out! 1 5 5 176 Atlantic Wall: D-Day to Falaise 1 5 5 177 Battles for the Ardennes 1 5 5 178 Beyond Valor: ASL Module 1 1 5 5 179 Combat! Volume 2: An Expansion for Combat! 1 5 5 180 Commandos: Europe 1 5 5 181 Conflict of Heroes: Storms of Steel – Kursk 1943 (Third Edition) 1 5 5 182 Death of an Army: Ypres 1914 1 5 5 183 Fierce fight ! Stalingrad Blitzkrieg 1 5 5 184 Gettysburg (125th Anniversary Edition) 1 5 5 185 Guderian's Blitzkrieg II 1 5 5 186 Gunslinger 1 5 5 187 Hidden Strike: American Revolution 1 5 5 188 Hurtgen: Hell's Forest 1 5 5 189 Imperial Glory 1 5 5 190 Imperium Romanum: The Clash of Legions 1 5 5 191 Keep Up The Fire!: The Boxer Rebellion 1 5 5 192 La Der des Ders 1 5 5 193 La Grande Guerre 14-18 1 5 5 194 People Power: Insurgency in the Philippines, 1981-1986 1 5 5 195 Pericles: The Peloponnesian Wars 1 5 5 196 Salerno '43 1 5 5 197 Smokejumpers 1 5 5 198 Stonewall Jackson's Way 1 5 5 199 Strat-O-Matic Baseball 1 5 5 200 The Barbarossa Campaign 1 5 5 201 The Dark Valley 1 5 5 202 The Great Heathen Army 1 5 5 203 The Last Hundred Yards 1 5 5 204 This Terrible Sound 1 5 5 205 UBOOT: The Board Game (2019) 1 5 5 206 Unconditional Surrender! World War 2 in Europe 1 5 5 207 Vietnam: 1965-1975 (2nd edition) 1 5 5 208 Wayfarers of the South Tigris 1 5 5 209 Wing Leader: Victories 1940-1942 (Second Edition) 1 5 5 210 Wolfpack: Submarine Warfare in the North Atlantic, 1942-44 1 5 5 211 World in Flames Collector's Edition Deluxe 1 5 5 212 All Bridges Burning: Red Revolt and White Guard in Finland, 1917-1918 2 4 2 213 Cataclysm: A Second World War 2 4 2 214 Conquistador: The Age of Exploration 2 4 2 215 Days of Ire: Budapest 1956 2 4 2 216 On to Moscow Solitaire 2 4 2 217 Pax Porfiriana 2 4 2 218 The Fall of Rome 2 4 2 219 The Peloponnesian War, 431-404 BC 2 4 2 220 10 Cavalry Brigade/1 Armoured Division from Poland to Wilhelmshaven – Hill 262: Chambois 19-21st August 1944 1 4 4 221 1759 Siege of Quebec 1 4 4 222 Advanced Squad Leader: Starter Kit #2 1 4 4 223 Arquebus: Men of Iron Volume IV – The Battles for Northern Italy 1495-1544 1 4 4 224 Assault Sicily 43 1 4 4 225 Barbarossa: Army Group Center, 1941 – Second Edition 1 4 4 226 Bastogne: Screaming Eagles Under Siege 18-27 Dec' 44 1 4 4 227 Battle Card: Market Garden 1 4 4 228 Battle Hymn 1 4 4 229 Blue & Gray: Four American Civil War Battles 1 4 4 230 Brave Little Belgium 1 4 4 231 Brazen Chariots: Battles for Tobruk, 1941 1 4 4 232 CDG Solo System 1 4 4 233 Campaigns of Montrose: A Year of Living Dangerously, 1644-1645 1 4 4 234 Churchill 1 4 4 235 Cities of the Damned: Aachen and Cassino 1 4 4 236 Corsair Leader 1 4 4 237 Crusade and Revolution: The Spanish Civil War, 1936-1939 1 4 4 238 Custer's Last Stand 1 4 4 239 Defence of Rorke's Drift 1 4 4 240 Elsenborn Ridge: Tactical Combat During the Battle of the Bulge – A Panzer Grenadier Game 1 4 4 241 Europe in Turmoil: Prelude to the Great War 1 4 4 242 Fire in the Lake: Tru'ng Bot Update Pack 1 4 4 243 Flying Colors 1 4 4 244 For What Remains: Streets of Ruin 1 4 4 245 GD '42: Grossdeutschland 1 4 4 246 Hastings, 1066 1 4 4 247 Hold the Line: The American Revolution 1 4 4 248 Ici, c'est la France! The Algerian War of Independence 1954 - 1962 1 4 4 249 La Révolution française: La patrie en danger 1791-1795 1 4 4 250 Levee En Masse 1 4 4 251 Liberty Roads 1 4 4 252 Littoral Commander: Indo-Pacific 1 4 4 253 Lobositz: First Battle of the Seven Years War 1 4 4 254 Lock 'n Load Tactical: Heroes of the Motherland 1 4 4 255 London's Burning 1 4 4 256 Napoleon's Wheel 1 4 4 257 Nations at War: Stalin's Triumph 1 4 4 258 Old School Tactical: Volume 3 – Pacific 1942/45 1 4 4 259 Pacific War: The Struggle Against Japan 1941-1945 1 4 4 260 Panzers Last Stand: Battles for Budapest, 1945 1 4 4 261 Pax Emancipation 1 4 4 262 Rise and Decline of the Third Reich 1 4 4 263 Sabika 1 4 4 264 Save South Vietnam! 1 4 4 265 Tenkatoitsu 1 4 4 266 The Chase of the Bismarck: Operation Rheinübung 1941 1 4 4 267 The Confederate Rebellion 1 4 4 268 The Greatest Day: Sword, Juno, and Gold Beaches 1 4 4 269 This Guilty Land 1 4 4 270 Thunder at the Crossroads: The Battle of Gettysburg, July 1-3, 1863 (Second Edition) 1 4 4 271 Trench Club 1 4 4 272 Ukraine '43 1 4 4 273 Undaunted: Stalingrad 1 4 4 274 Western Desert 1 4 4 275 Zurmat: Small Scale Counterinsurgency 1 4 4 276 American Tank Ace: 1944-1945 2 3 1.5 277 Death Valley: Battles for the Shenandoah 2 3 1.5 278 Flashpoint: South China Sea 2 3 1.5 279 Give Us Victories 2 3 1.5 280 Operation Olympic: The Invasion of Japan 1 November 1945 2 3 1.5 281 Solitaire Caesar 2 3 1.5 282 The Third World War: Designer Signature Edition 2 3 1.5 283 Warfighter: The WWII Pacific Combat Card Game 2 3 1.5 284 1914: Offensive à outrance 1 3 3 285 A Wing and a Prayer: Bombing the Reich 1 3 3 286 Advanced Squad Leader: Starter Kit #3 1 3 3 287 At Any Cost: Metz 1870 1 3 3 288 B17 Twenty Five Missions 1 3 3 289 Battle Above the Clouds 1 3 3 290 Battles of the American Revolution Tri-pack: Guilford, Saratoga, Brandywine 1 3 3 291 Bayonets & Tomahawks 1 3 3 292 Bitter Woods: Designer Edition 1 3 3 293 Carnegie 1 3 3 294 Civilization 1 3 3 295 Combat Commander: Pacific 1 3 3 296 Dark Ages: Heritage of Charlemagne 1 3 3 297 De Bellis Antiquitatis: Quick Play Wargame Rules with Army Lists for Ancient and Medieval Battles 1 3 3 298 Dunkirk: France 1940 1 3 3 299 Empire at Sunrise 1 3 3 300 Empires in Arms 1 3 3 301 Force on Force: Modern Wargaming Rules 1 3 3 302 France '40 1 3 3 303 Ghost Division: The 7th Panzer Division's Drive to the Sea 1 3 3 304 Gulf Strike 1 3 3 305 Hannibal: Rome vs. Carthage 1 3 3 306 Heroes of Normandie: Big Red One Edition 1 3 3 307 Jeff Davis: The Confederacy at War 1 3 3 308 King Philip's War 1 3 3 309 La Bataille des Quatre Bras 1 3 3 310 Legacy of Yu 1 3 3 311 NATO: The Cold War Goes Hot – Designer Signature Edition 1 3 3 312 Napoleon's Last Battles 1 3 3 313 Nemo's War 1 3 3 314 Next War: Poland 1 3 3 315 Old School Tactical: Volume 2 – West Front 1944/45 1 3 3 316 Operation Dauntless: The Battles for Fontenay and Rauray, France, June 1944 1 3 3 317 Pacific Tide: The United States Versus Japan, 1941-45 1 3 3 318 Paladins of the West Kingdom 1 3 3 319 Saladin 1 3 3 320 Samurai 1 3 3 321 Save Afghanistan, Comrade! 1 3 3 322 Smolensk: Barbarossa Derailed 1 3 3 323 Solitaire ASL 1 3 3 324 Storm over Arnhem 1 3 3 325 Strike: Counter Strike – 4th Armored Division vs Panzer Lehr along the Saar 1 3 3 326 Tank Duel: Enemy in the Crosshairs 1 3 3 327 That Others May Live: Combat Search and Rescue – Vietnam 1 3 3 328 The Civil War 1861-1865 1 3 3 329 The French and Indian War: War for North America Game 1 3 3 330 Thunder At Dawn: The Battle of Wilson's Creek (August 10, 1861) 1 3 3 331 Turning Point: The Battle of Stalingrad 1 3 3 332 U-Boat Leader 1 3 3 333 Utmost Savagery 1 3 3 334 Vive L'Empereur 1 3 3 335 War and Peace: Game of the Napoleonic Wars 1 3 3 336 Warfighter: The Private Military Contractor Card Game 1 3 3 337 Warriors of God: The Wars of England & France, 1135-1453 1 3 3 338 Waterloo Campaign 1815 1 3 3 339 Wings of War: Famous Aces 1 3 3 340 Winter War: The Russo-Finnish Conflict 1 3 3 341 World in Flames 1 3 3 342 Zero Leader 1 3 3 343 Lone Sherman: A Solitaire Wargame 3 2 0.67 344 Caesar: Rome vs. Gaul 2 2 1 345 Field Commander: Alexander 2 2 1 346 Spruance Leader 2 2 1 347 Tetrarchia 2 2 1 348 Tiger Leader 2 2 1 349 1066, Tears to Many Mothers: The Battle of Hastings 1 2 2 350 1815, Scum of the Earth: The Battle of Waterloo Card Game (2022) 1 2 2 351 A Distant Plain 1 2 2 352 Advanced Squad Leader: Starter Kit #4 – Pacific Theater of Operations 1 2 2 353 Ancients 1 2 2 354 Arc of the Kaiser's Last Raider 1 2 2 355 B-29 Superfortress 1 2 2 356 Balkan Front 1 2 2 357 Barbarians at the Gates: The Decline and Fall of the Western Roman Empire 337 - 476 1 2 2 358 Battle Hymn Vol. 1: Gettysburg and Pea Ridge 1 2 2 359 Battle for Kursk: The Tigers Are Burning, 1943 1 2 2 360 Bitter Woods (Fourth Edition) 1 2 2 361 Bomber Command: The Night Raids 1 2 2 362 Conflict of Heroes: Awakening the Bear – Operation Barbarossa 1941 (Third Edition) 1 2 2 363 Conflict of Heroes: Awakening the Bear! – Russia 1941-42 1 2 2 364 Conquest of Paradise 1 2 2 365 Crossing the Line: Aachen 1944 1 2 2 366 D-Day at Saipan 1 2 2 367 Dawn of the Zeds (Third Edition) 1 2 2 368 Dead of Winter: The Battle of Stones River (Second Edition) 1 2 2 369 Devil Boats: PT Boats in the Solomons 1 2 2 370 Drive on Suez: Rommel Drives Deep, 1942 1 2 2 371 Enemy Coast Ahead: Operation Chastise – The Dambuster Raid 1 2 2 372 Fields of Fire 2 1 2 2 373 First Team: Vietnam 1 2 2 374 For the People 1 2 2 375 Grand Havoc: Perryville 1862 1 2 2 376 Hapsburg Eclipse 1 2 2 377 Hegemony: Lead Your Class to Victory 1 2 2 378 Inferno: Guelphs and Ghibellines Vie for Tuscany, 1259-1261 1 2 2 379 Kaiserkrieg! 1 2 2 380 Kido Butai: Japan's Carriers at Midway 1 2 2 381 Lost Victory: Manstein At Kharkov, Winter 1943 1 2 2 382 MBT (Second Edition) 1 2 2 383 Men of Iron 1 2 2 384 Next War: Vietnam 1 2 2 385 Nights of Fire: Battle for Budapest 1 2 2 386 Pandemic: Iberia 1 2 2 387 Panzer Grenadier 1 2 2 388 Panzergruppe Guderian 1 2 2 389 Pax Renaissance: 2nd Edition 1 2 2 390 Premières Gloires 1 2 2 391 Raiders of Scythia 1 2 2 392 Red Winter: The Soviet Attack at Tolvajärvi, Finland – 8-12 December 1939 1 2 2 393 Return to the Rock: Corregidor, 1945 1 2 2 394 Rogers' Rangers: America's First Commandos 1 2 2 395 Rogue State 1 2 2 396 Series: Nations at War (Lock 'n Load Publishing) | Family | BoardGameGeek 1 2 2 397 Sicily II 1 2 2 398 The Battles of Mollwitz 1741 and Chotusitz 1742 1 2 2 399 The Drive on Metz (Second Edition) 1 2 2 400 The Fields of Normandy: A Solitaire Wargame 1 2 2 401 The Grass Crown 1 2 2 402 The Great Wall 1 2 2 403 The Lost Cause: The American Civil War, 1861-1865 1 2 2 404 The Ming Voyages 1 2 2 405 The Republic of Rome 1 2 2 406 The Seven Days Battles 1 2 2 407 The Third Winter: The Battle for the Ukraine September 1943-April 1944 1 2 2 408 The Western Front: 1914 to 1918 1 2 2 409 This War of Mine: The Board Game (2017) 1 2 2 410 Tiny Epic Kingdoms 1 2 2 411 Twilight Struggle 1 2 2 412 Undaunted: Battle of Britain 1 2 2 413 Victoria Cross II: Battle of Isandlwana & Rorke's Drift 1 2 2 414 Volters Lead the Way! 1 2 2 415 Warfighter Shadow War: The Modern Night Combat Card Game 1 2 2 416 We Are Coming, Nineveh 1 2 2 417 White Eagle Defiant: Poland 1939 1 2 2 418 Wing Leader: Supremacy 1943-1945 1 2 2 419 A House Divided: War Between the States 1861-65 1 1 1 420 ACW Solitaire 1 1 1 421 Afrika: 2nd Edition 1 1 1 422 Amateurs to Arms! 1 1 1 423 American Megafauna 1 1 1 424 Archie's War: The Battle for Guadalcanal 1 1 1 425 Arctic Front: Battle for Norway 1 1 1 426 Atlanta Is Ours 1 1 1 427 Band of Brothers: Ghost Panzer 1 1 1 428 Blackbeard: The Golden Age of Piracy 1 1 1 429 Blitzkrieg!: World War Two in 20 Minutes 1 1 1 430 Bomb Run 1 1 1 431 Brotherhood & Unity 1 1 1 432 Caesar: Epic Battle of Alesia 1 1 1 433 Cataphract 1 1 1 434 Centrifugal Offensive: The Japanese Campaign in the Pacific, 1941-42 1 1 1 435 Corps Command: Dawn's Early Light 1 1 1 436 Counter-Attack: The Battle of Arras, 1940 1 1 1 437 Darwin's Journey 1 1 1 438 Empires in America: The French and Indian War, 1754-1763 (Second Edition) 1 1 1 439 Europa Universalis 1 1 1 440 Fading Glory 1 1 1 441 Fleet Commander: Nimitz – The WWII Pacific Ocean Solitaire Strategy Game 1 1 1 442 Four Battles in North Africa 1 1 1 443 Friedrich 1 1 1 444 Grant Takes Command 1 1 1 445 Holdfast: Russia 1941-42 1 1 1 446 Hungarian Rhapsody: The Eastern Front in Hungary 1 1 1 447 Imperium: Classics 1 1 1 448 Kernstown 1 1 1 449 Lock 'n Load Tactical: Core Rules v5.1 1 1 1 450 Manoeuvre 1 1 1 451 Maori Wars: The New Zealand Land Wars, 1845-1872 1 1 1 452 March to Victory: West Front 1914-1916 1 1 1 453 Minuteman: The Second American Revolution 1 1 1 454 Neanderthal 1 1 1 455 Next War: Taiwan 1 1 1 456 Normandy '44 1 1 1 457 Normandy: The Beginning of the End 1 1 1 458 North Africa: Afrika Korps vs Desert Rats, 1940-42 1 1 1 459 On to Richmond II: The Union Strikes South 1 1 1 460 Pax Renaissance 1 1 1 461 Pegasus Bridge: The Beginning of D-Day – June 6, 1944 1 1 1 462 Phantom Leader 1 1 1 463 Rostov '41: Race to the Don 1 1 1 464 Sink the Bismarck! 1 1 1 465 Sink the Bismark 1 1 1 466 Skyhawk: Rolling Thunder, 1966 1 1 1 467 Space Infantry: Resurgence 1 1 1 468 Sticks and Stones: Platoon-level Combat in World War IV 1 1 1 469 The Doomsday Project: Episode 1 – The Battle for Germany 1 1 1 470 The Supreme Commander: World War II in Europe, 1939-1945 1 1 1 471 The Three Days of Gettysburg (Second Edition) 1 1 1 472 The War of the Worlds: England 1 1 1 473 Three Battles of Manassas 1 1 1 474 Thunder in the Ozarks: Battle for Pea Ridge, March 1862 1 1 1 475 Thunderbolt/Apache Leader 1 1 1 476 Triumphant Fox: Rommel's Finest Hour – The Gazala Battles May-June 1942 1 1 1 477 Unhappy King Charles! 1 1 1 478 Warfighter: WWII Expansion #1 – United States! 1 1 1 479 Which Side? 1 1 1 480 Wings Over France 1 1 1 481 Zeppelin Raider: Imperial German Naval Airships 1 1 1

Finally, here are some descriptive stats that talk about the audience that replied to the survey. Please note, these are not generalizable to the broader wargaming & historical gaming audience, nor even to the specific solo wargaming & historical gaming audience as a whole. These are here to tell you about this audience that replied to this specific survey. There are 5 total slides in this set, and we do discuss them on both of the broadcasts linked above.

Look for some more data-crunching from us over the next week or so. We’re also very interested in the analysis that other folks come up with using this dataset. Please feel free to drop your comments & questions in the comment area below, or in our forum, where we’re happy to have extended chats about this survey.

In gaming halls where grognards debate,

They argue about what’s deemed first-rate.

“True wargame!” they declare,

With a passionate glare,

Their opinions, they’ll never abate.

Some seek hexes and counters galore,

Claiming purism, nothing they’ll ignore.

Yet the heart of the matter,

Is the fun we all gather,

So let’s play and enjoy, let’s explore!

