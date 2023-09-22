Solo & Solitaire Wargaming & Historical Gaming Survey Results

Brant Guillory, 22 September 2023
Over the Summer, we partnered with Liz Davidson and Beyond Solitaire to explore the wargaming world’s intersection with solo & solitaire gaming. Inspired by an annual survey of broader solo gaming on BGG, we wanted to more tightly focus on the wargaming world.
So we launched this survey back in the last week of July, and left it open until early September, and then started crunching numbers.
We asked respondents to give us their top 5 favorite solo / solitaire games, and to give us the URL to the specific entry on BoardGameGeek, so that we wouldn’t have to parse through which edition of the game, or separate which game in a series, or which typo’ed title of three similar games the respondent intended to give us.
We also asked a couple of optional questions about preferred type of content, frequency of play, and how long people had been playing, just to get a sense of the audience that was replying.
Two points of clarification that need to be included here:
- We intentionally chose to describe this as “solo/solitaire” as we wanted people to include any game they enjoy playing on their own, whether it was purpose-designed as a solo game, a broader game with a dedicated solitaire mode, or a truly multi-player game that you’re either playing multi-handed or have adapted to solo play.
- We described this as a “wargaming and historical gaming” survey because we specifically wanted to avoid trying to screen certain games in/out based on some ever-arguable never-agreed-upon definition of “wargame”. So Twilight Struggle and Gandhi are in, but maybe not Carcassonne or Ticket to Ride even with their historical themes. This got some attitudinal push-back online, regardless of how we tried to explain it, so we came to the conclusion that some people just wanted to gripe ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
So we’ve got two different discussions about the survey, both our podcast, and Liz’s video, where you can hear a lot of thoughts from both Brant & Liz, as well as BBMike, ZillaBlitz, and Mike from the One-Stop Coop Shop.
What we’ve also got here are the overall results of the scoring of the survey – every game that was mentioned in the voting. Games were scored on a descending 5-4-3-2-1 scale, so if someone voted the game in first place, it got 5 points and second place got 4, and so on down.
We’re providing you both the aggregate score for the games once we’ve added all scores together, as well as the average score for each game1. We’ve also included to total count of the number of times each game was mentioned anywhere in the survey. This is a long table that’s paginated across multiple screens, but it is sortable by clicking on the headers. In the top 30 or so, we did adjust the “rank” to reflect the ties, but did not continue that effort throughout the whole list2.
There 256 total responses
- Ranking – from the top on down, but as noted, once you get past #30 or so, we stopped parsing the ties.
- Title – as it’s entered on BGG from the links provided by the voters
- Count – how many times someone voted for that game in any position in the survey
- Sum – total sum of the weighted rankings
- Average – Sum / Count
|Ranking
|Title
|count
|sum
|Average
|1
|D-Day at Omaha Beach
|32
|112
|3.5
|2
|Pax Pamir: Second Edition
|25
|89
|3.56
|3
|Pavlov's House
|33
|86
|2.61
|4
|Fields of Fire
|20
|80
|4
|5
|Skies Above Britain
|21
|67
|3.19
|6
|Enemy Action: Ardennes
|16
|63
|3.94
|6
|Mr. President: The American Presidency, 2001-2020
|19
|63
|3.32
|8
|RAF: The Battle of Britain 1940
|18
|58
|3.22
|9
|John Company: Second Edition
|14
|55
|3.93
|10
|The Hunters: German U-Boats at War, 1939-43
|18
|53
|2.94
|11
|Ambush!
|14
|47
|3.36
|11
|D-Day at Tarawa
|13
|47
|3.62
|13
|Navajo Wars
|13
|44
|3.38
|14
|Stalingrad: Advance to the Volga, 1942
|12
|43
|3.58
|15
|Resist!
|15
|35
|2.33
|16
|Warfighter: The WWII Tactical Combat Card Game
|10
|34
|3.4
|17
|Field Commander: Napoleon
|11
|32
|2.91
|18
|Atlantic Chase
|13
|31
|2.38
|18
|Fire in the Lake
|13
|31
|2.38
|20
|Combat!
|9
|30
|3.33
|20
|Enemy Action: Kharkov
|9
|30
|3.33
|22
|Stilicho: Last of the Romans
|9
|29
|3.22
|23
|Votes for Women
|8
|29
|3.63
|25
|Falling Sky: The Gallic Revolt Against Caesar
|10
|28
|2.8
|25
|Halls of Hegra
|8
|28
|3.5
|26
|B-17: Queen of the Skies
|7
|26
|3.71
|26
|Cuba Libre
|9
|26
|2.89
|28
|A Most Fearful Sacrifice: The Three Days of Gettysburg
|6
|25
|4.17
|28
|Europa Universalis: The Price of Power
|6
|25
|4.17
|30
|B-17 Flying Fortress Leader
|8
|24
|3
|30
|Skies Above the Reich
|7
|24
|3.43
|32
|Peloponnesian War
|7
|23
|3.29
|33
|Raid on St. Nazaire
|9
|23
|2.56
|34
|Labyrinth: The War on Terror, 2001 – ?
|8
|22
|2.75
|35
|Maquis
|8
|22
|2.75
|36
|RAF
|6
|22
|3.67
|37
|The Wars of Marcus Aurelius
|6
|22
|3.67
|38
|Freedom: The Underground Railroad
|7
|21
|3
|39
|Mrs Thatcher's War: The Falklands, 1982
|7
|21
|3
|40
|Patton's Best
|6
|21
|3.5
|41
|Advanced Squad Leader
|6
|20
|3.33
|42
|Paths of Glory
|7
|20
|2.86
|43
|The White Tribe: Rhodesia's War 1966-1980
|5
|20
|4
|44
|Charlemagne, Master of Europe
|7
|19
|2.71
|45
|Commands & Colors: Ancients
|6
|19
|3.17
|46
|Lanzerath Ridge
|8
|19
|2.38
|47
|NATO Air Commander
|7
|19
|2.71
|48
|The Hunted: Twilight of the U-Boats, 1943-45
|6
|19
|3.17
|49
|Undaunted: Reinforcements
|8
|19
|2.38
|50
|Almoravid: Reconquista and Riposte in Spain 1085-1086
|6
|18
|3
|51
|Agricola, Master of Britain
|7
|17
|2.43
|52
|Silent Victory: U.S. Submarines in the Pacific, 1941-45
|5
|17
|3.4
|53
|Carrier: The Southwest Pacific Campaign – 1942-1943
|4
|16
|4
|54
|Empire of the Sun
|6
|16
|2.67
|55
|Holland '44: Operation Market-Garden
|4
|16
|4
|56
|Stuka Leader
|4
|16
|4
|57
|Thunderbolt Apache Leader
|7
|16
|2.29
|58
|Aces of Valor
|5
|15
|3
|59
|Castle Itter: The Strangest Battle of WWII
|7
|15
|2.14
|60
|Dien Bien Phu: The Final Gamble
|5
|15
|3
|61
|Enemy Coast Ahead: The Doolittle Raid
|5
|15
|3
|62
|Hero of Weehawken
|5
|15
|3
|63
|Last Blitzkrieg: Wacht am Rhein, The Battle of the Bulge
|5
|15
|3
|64
|Liberty or Death: The American Insurrection
|4
|15
|3.75
|65
|Soviet Dawn: The Russian Civil War 1918-1921 – Deluxe Edition
|4
|15
|3.75
|66
|Target for Today
|6
|15
|2.5
|67
|Colonial Twilight: The French-Algerian War, 1954-62
|6
|14
|2.33
|68
|Malta Besieged: 1940-1942
|4
|14
|3.5
|69
|Men of Iron Battles Tri-pack: Men of Iron, Infidel, Blood & Roses
|3
|14
|4.67
|70
|Tarawa 1943
|5
|14
|2.8
|71
|Arracourt
|3
|13
|4.33
|72
|Assault Red Horizon 41
|3
|13
|4.33
|73
|Case Blue
|3
|13
|4.33
|74
|Combat Commander: Europe
|3
|13
|4.33
|75
|Irish Freedom
|3
|13
|4.33
|76
|Leaving Earth
|3
|13
|4.33
|77
|Roads to Gettysburg II: Lee Strikes North
|3
|13
|4.33
|78
|W1815
|4
|13
|3.25
|79
|Warfighter: The Tactical Special Forces Card Game
|4
|13
|3.25
|80
|Western Front Ace: The Great War in the Air, 1916-1918
|4
|13
|3.25
|81
|The U.S. Civil War
|5
|13
|2.6
|82
|Zulus on the Ramparts!: The Battle of Rorke's Drift – Second Edition
|6
|13
|2.17
|83
|Obsession
|3
|12
|4
|84
|Aurelian: Restorer of the World
|4
|12
|3
|85
|Commands & Colors: Napoleonics
|4
|12
|3
|86
|Hadrian's Wall
|4
|12
|3
|87
|N: The Napoleonic Wars
|4
|12
|3
|88
|The Mission: Early Christianity from the Crucifixion to the Crusades
|5
|12
|2.4
|89
|Banish the Snakes: A Game of St. Patrick in Ireland
|3
|11
|3.67
|90
|Blackbeard
|3
|11
|3.67
|91
|Stonewall Jackson's Way II: Battles of Bull Run
|3
|11
|3.67
|92
|Sherman Leader
|4
|11
|2.75
|93
|Comanchería: The Rise and Fall of the Comanche Empire
|5
|11
|2.2
|94
|A Feast for Odin
|3
|10
|3.33
|95
|Andean Abyss
|3
|10
|3.33
|96
|Celles: The Ardennes, December 23-27, 1944
|3
|10
|3.33
|97
|Conflict of Heroes: Awakening the Bear! – Operation Barbarossa 1941 (Second Edition)
|3
|10
|3.33
|98
|Conflict of Heroes: Eastern Front – Solo Expansion
|3
|10
|3.33
|99
|Gandhi: The Decolonization of British India, 1917 – 1947
|3
|10
|3.33
|100
|Storm Above the Reich
|3
|10
|3.33
|101
|Cruel Necessity: The English Civil Wars 1640-1653
|4
|10
|2.5
|102
|Endurance
|4
|10
|2.5
|103
|Ottoman Sunset: The Great War in the Near East
|4
|10
|2.5
|104
|Stalingrad '42: Southern Russia, June-December, 1942
|2
|10
|5
|105
|Black Orchestra
|3
|9
|3
|106
|By Stealth and Sea
|3
|9
|3
|107
|Mound Builders
|3
|9
|3
|108
|Phantom Leader: Deluxe Edition
|3
|9
|3
|109
|The Dark Summer: Normandy 1944
|3
|9
|3
|110
|Don't Tread on Me: The American Revolution Solitaire Board Game (2014)
|4
|9
|2.25
|111
|Time of Crisis: The Roman Empire in Turmoil, 235-284 AD
|4
|9
|2.25
|112
|Tokyo Express: The Guadalcanal Naval Campaign – 1942
|4
|9
|2.25
|113
|Britannia
|2
|9
|4.5
|114
|Point Blank: V is for Victory
|2
|9
|4.5
|115
|Squad Leader
|2
|9
|4.5
|116
|The MOG: Mogadishu 1993
|2
|9
|4.5
|117
|Crete 1941: Operation Mercury
|3
|8
|2.67
|118
|D-Day at Peleliu
|3
|8
|2.67
|119
|Field Commander: Rommel
|3
|8
|2.67
|120
|In Magnificent Style: Pickett's Charge at Gettysburg
|3
|8
|2.67
|121
|Nightfighter Ace: Air Defense Over Germany, 1943-44
|3
|8
|2.67
|122
|Pendragon: The Fall of Roman Britain
|3
|8
|2.67
|123
|Soldiers in Postmen's Uniforms
|3
|8
|2.67
|124
|Space Empires 4X
|3
|8
|2.67
|125
|Tunisia II
|3
|8
|2.67
|126
|World At War 85: Storming the Gap
|3
|8
|2.67
|127
|1914: Nach Paris
|2
|8
|4
|128
|2 Minutes to Midnight
|2
|8
|4
|129
|Beneath the Med: Regia Marina at Sea 1940-1943
|2
|8
|4
|130
|Carrier Battle: Philippine Sea
|2
|8
|4
|131
|Downtown: Air War Over Hanoi, 1965-1972
|2
|8
|4
|132
|Freeman's Farm 1777
|2
|8
|4
|133
|Gorbachev: The Fall of Communism
|2
|8
|4
|134
|Israeli Air Force Leader
|2
|8
|4
|135
|Red Flag Over Paris
|2
|8
|4
|136
|We Must Tell the Emperor
|3
|7
|2.33
|137
|Twilight Struggle: Red Sea – Conflict in the Horn of Africa
|4
|7
|1.75
|138
|Land and Freedom: The Spanish Revolution and Civil War
|2
|7
|3.5
|139
|Memoir '44
|2
|7
|3.5
|140
|Raiders of the Deep: U-boats of the Great War, 1914-18
|2
|7
|3.5
|141
|Reconquista
|2
|7
|3.5
|142
|Rome, Inc.: From Augustus to Diocletian
|2
|7
|3.5
|143
|Target for Tonight: Britain's Strategic Air Campaign Over Europe, 1942-1945
|2
|7
|3.5
|144
|A Victory Lost: Crisis in Ukraine 1942-1943
|3
|6
|2
|145
|Longstreet Attacks: The Second Day at Gettysburg
|3
|6
|2
|146
|The Deadly Woods: The Battle of the Bulge
|3
|6
|2
|147
|The Shores of Tripoli
|3
|6
|2
|148
|Advanced Squad Leader: Starter Kit #1
|2
|6
|3
|149
|Battle for Germany
|2
|6
|3
|150
|Islands of the Damned: Wake Island and Peleliu
|2
|6
|3
|151
|Israeli Independence: The First Arab-Israeli War
|2
|6
|3
|152
|Lisboa
|2
|6
|3
|153
|Nemo's War (Second Edition)
|2
|6
|3
|154
|Silent War
|2
|6
|3
|155
|The British Way: Counterinsurgency at the End of Empire
|2
|6
|3
|156
|The Night
|2
|6
|3
|157
|Versailles 1919
|2
|6
|3
|158
|Wilderness War
|2
|6
|3
|159
|Wing Leader: Victories 1940-1942
|2
|6
|3
|160
|Legion of Honor
|4
|5
|1.25
|161
|1565: Siege of Malta
|2
|5
|2.5
|162
|Ardennes '44: The Battle of the Bulge
|2
|5
|2.5
|163
|Bios: Megafauna (Second Edition)
|2
|5
|2.5
|164
|Crowbar! The Rangers at Pointe Du Hoc
|2
|5
|2.5
|165
|Empires of the Middle Ages
|2
|5
|2.5
|166
|Hill of Doves: The First Anglo-Boer War
|2
|5
|2.5
|167
|Hornet Leader: Carrier Air Operations
|2
|5
|2.5
|168
|Pandemic: Fall of Rome
|2
|5
|2.5
|169
|SPQR (Deluxe Edition)
|2
|5
|2.5
|170
|Stalingrad: Inferno on the Volga
|2
|5
|2.5
|171
|Undaunted: Normandy
|2
|5
|2.5
|172
|414 BC: Siege of Syracuse
|1
|5
|5
|173
|Advanced Civilization
|1
|5
|5
|174
|Age of Dogfights: WW1
|1
|5
|5
|175
|Ambush!: Move Out!
|1
|5
|5
|176
|Atlantic Wall: D-Day to Falaise
|1
|5
|5
|177
|Battles for the Ardennes
|1
|5
|5
|178
|Beyond Valor: ASL Module 1
|1
|5
|5
|179
|Combat! Volume 2: An Expansion for Combat!
|1
|5
|5
|180
|Commandos: Europe
|1
|5
|5
|181
|Conflict of Heroes: Storms of Steel – Kursk 1943 (Third Edition)
|1
|5
|5
|182
|Death of an Army: Ypres 1914
|1
|5
|5
|183
|Fierce fight ! Stalingrad Blitzkrieg
|1
|5
|5
|184
|Gettysburg (125th Anniversary Edition)
|1
|5
|5
|185
|Guderian's Blitzkrieg II
|1
|5
|5
|186
|Gunslinger
|1
|5
|5
|187
|Hidden Strike: American Revolution
|1
|5
|5
|188
|Hurtgen: Hell's Forest
|1
|5
|5
|189
|Imperial Glory
|1
|5
|5
|190
|Imperium Romanum: The Clash of Legions
|1
|5
|5
|191
|Keep Up The Fire!: The Boxer Rebellion
|1
|5
|5
|192
|La Der des Ders
|1
|5
|5
|193
|La Grande Guerre 14-18
|1
|5
|5
|194
|People Power: Insurgency in the Philippines, 1981-1986
|1
|5
|5
|195
|Pericles: The Peloponnesian Wars
|1
|5
|5
|196
|Salerno '43
|1
|5
|5
|197
|Smokejumpers
|1
|5
|5
|198
|Stonewall Jackson's Way
|1
|5
|5
|199
|Strat-O-Matic Baseball
|1
|5
|5
|200
|The Barbarossa Campaign
|1
|5
|5
|201
|The Dark Valley
|1
|5
|5
|202
|The Great Heathen Army
|1
|5
|5
|203
|The Last Hundred Yards
|1
|5
|5
|204
|This Terrible Sound
|1
|5
|5
|205
|UBOOT: The Board Game (2019)
|1
|5
|5
|206
|Unconditional Surrender! World War 2 in Europe
|1
|5
|5
|207
|Vietnam: 1965-1975 (2nd edition)
|1
|5
|5
|208
|Wayfarers of the South Tigris
|1
|5
|5
|209
|Wing Leader: Victories 1940-1942 (Second Edition)
|1
|5
|5
|210
|Wolfpack: Submarine Warfare in the North Atlantic, 1942-44
|1
|5
|5
|211
|World in Flames Collector's Edition Deluxe
|1
|5
|5
|212
|All Bridges Burning: Red Revolt and White Guard in Finland, 1917-1918
|2
|4
|2
|213
|Cataclysm: A Second World War
|2
|4
|2
|214
|Conquistador: The Age of Exploration
|2
|4
|2
|215
|Days of Ire: Budapest 1956
|2
|4
|2
|216
|On to Moscow Solitaire
|2
|4
|2
|217
|Pax Porfiriana
|2
|4
|2
|218
|The Fall of Rome
|2
|4
|2
|219
|The Peloponnesian War, 431-404 BC
|2
|4
|2
|220
|10 Cavalry Brigade/1 Armoured Division from Poland to Wilhelmshaven – Hill 262: Chambois 19-21st August 1944
|1
|4
|4
|221
|1759 Siege of Quebec
|1
|4
|4
|222
|Advanced Squad Leader: Starter Kit #2
|1
|4
|4
|223
|Arquebus: Men of Iron Volume IV – The Battles for Northern Italy 1495-1544
|1
|4
|4
|224
|Assault Sicily 43
|1
|4
|4
|225
|Barbarossa: Army Group Center, 1941 – Second Edition
|1
|4
|4
|226
|Bastogne: Screaming Eagles Under Siege 18-27 Dec' 44
|1
|4
|4
|227
|Battle Card: Market Garden
|1
|4
|4
|228
|Battle Hymn
|1
|4
|4
|229
|Blue & Gray: Four American Civil War Battles
|1
|4
|4
|230
|Brave Little Belgium
|1
|4
|4
|231
|Brazen Chariots: Battles for Tobruk, 1941
|1
|4
|4
|232
|CDG Solo System
|1
|4
|4
|233
|Campaigns of Montrose: A Year of Living Dangerously, 1644-1645
|1
|4
|4
|234
|Churchill
|1
|4
|4
|235
|Cities of the Damned: Aachen and Cassino
|1
|4
|4
|236
|Corsair Leader
|1
|4
|4
|237
|Crusade and Revolution: The Spanish Civil War, 1936-1939
|1
|4
|4
|238
|Custer's Last Stand
|1
|4
|4
|239
|Defence of Rorke's Drift
|1
|4
|4
|240
|Elsenborn Ridge: Tactical Combat During the Battle of the Bulge – A Panzer Grenadier Game
|1
|4
|4
|241
|Europe in Turmoil: Prelude to the Great War
|1
|4
|4
|242
|Fire in the Lake: Tru'ng Bot Update Pack
|1
|4
|4
|243
|Flying Colors
|1
|4
|4
|244
|For What Remains: Streets of Ruin
|1
|4
|4
|245
|GD '42: Grossdeutschland
|1
|4
|4
|246
|Hastings, 1066
|1
|4
|4
|247
|Hold the Line: The American Revolution
|1
|4
|4
|248
|Ici, c'est la France! The Algerian War of Independence 1954 - 1962
|1
|4
|4
|249
|La Révolution française: La patrie en danger 1791-1795
|1
|4
|4
|250
|Levee En Masse
|1
|4
|4
|251
|Liberty Roads
|1
|4
|4
|252
|Littoral Commander: Indo-Pacific
|1
|4
|4
|253
|Lobositz: First Battle of the Seven Years War
|1
|4
|4
|254
|Lock 'n Load Tactical: Heroes of the Motherland
|1
|4
|4
|255
|London's Burning
|1
|4
|4
|256
|Napoleon's Wheel
|1
|4
|4
|257
|Nations at War: Stalin's Triumph
|1
|4
|4
|258
|Old School Tactical: Volume 3 – Pacific 1942/45
|1
|4
|4
|259
|Pacific War: The Struggle Against Japan 1941-1945
|1
|4
|4
|260
|Panzers Last Stand: Battles for Budapest, 1945
|1
|4
|4
|261
|Pax Emancipation
|1
|4
|4
|262
|Rise and Decline of the Third Reich
|1
|4
|4
|263
|Sabika
|1
|4
|4
|264
|Save South Vietnam!
|1
|4
|4
|265
|Tenkatoitsu
|1
|4
|4
|266
|The Chase of the Bismarck: Operation Rheinübung 1941
|1
|4
|4
|267
|The Confederate Rebellion
|1
|4
|4
|268
|The Greatest Day: Sword, Juno, and Gold Beaches
|1
|4
|4
|269
|This Guilty Land
|1
|4
|4
|270
|Thunder at the Crossroads: The Battle of Gettysburg, July 1-3, 1863 (Second Edition)
|1
|4
|4
|271
|Trench Club
|1
|4
|4
|272
|Ukraine '43
|1
|4
|4
|273
|Undaunted: Stalingrad
|1
|4
|4
|274
|Western Desert
|1
|4
|4
|275
|Zurmat: Small Scale Counterinsurgency
|1
|4
|4
|276
|American Tank Ace: 1944-1945
|2
|3
|1.5
|277
|Death Valley: Battles for the Shenandoah
|2
|3
|1.5
|278
|Flashpoint: South China Sea
|2
|3
|1.5
|279
|Give Us Victories
|2
|3
|1.5
|280
|Operation Olympic: The Invasion of Japan 1 November 1945
|2
|3
|1.5
|281
|Solitaire Caesar
|2
|3
|1.5
|282
|The Third World War: Designer Signature Edition
|2
|3
|1.5
|283
|Warfighter: The WWII Pacific Combat Card Game
|2
|3
|1.5
|284
|1914: Offensive à outrance
|1
|3
|3
|285
|A Wing and a Prayer: Bombing the Reich
|1
|3
|3
|286
|Advanced Squad Leader: Starter Kit #3
|1
|3
|3
|287
|At Any Cost: Metz 1870
|1
|3
|3
|288
|B17 Twenty Five Missions
|1
|3
|3
|289
|Battle Above the Clouds
|1
|3
|3
|290
|Battles of the American Revolution Tri-pack: Guilford, Saratoga, Brandywine
|1
|3
|3
|291
|Bayonets & Tomahawks
|1
|3
|3
|292
|Bitter Woods: Designer Edition
|1
|3
|3
|293
|Carnegie
|1
|3
|3
|294
|Civilization
|1
|3
|3
|295
|Combat Commander: Pacific
|1
|3
|3
|296
|Dark Ages: Heritage of Charlemagne
|1
|3
|3
|297
|De Bellis Antiquitatis: Quick Play Wargame Rules with Army Lists for Ancient and Medieval Battles
|1
|3
|3
|298
|Dunkirk: France 1940
|1
|3
|3
|299
|Empire at Sunrise
|1
|3
|3
|300
|Empires in Arms
|1
|3
|3
|301
|Force on Force: Modern Wargaming Rules
|1
|3
|3
|302
|France '40
|1
|3
|3
|303
|Ghost Division: The 7th Panzer Division's Drive to the Sea
|1
|3
|3
|304
|Gulf Strike
|1
|3
|3
|305
|Hannibal: Rome vs. Carthage
|1
|3
|3
|306
|Heroes of Normandie: Big Red One Edition
|1
|3
|3
|307
|Jeff Davis: The Confederacy at War
|1
|3
|3
|308
|King Philip's War
|1
|3
|3
|309
|La Bataille des Quatre Bras
|1
|3
|3
|310
|Legacy of Yu
|1
|3
|3
|311
|NATO: The Cold War Goes Hot – Designer Signature Edition
|1
|3
|3
|312
|Napoleon's Last Battles
|1
|3
|3
|313
|Nemo's War
|1
|3
|3
|314
|Next War: Poland
|1
|3
|3
|315
|Old School Tactical: Volume 2 – West Front 1944/45
|1
|3
|3
|316
|Operation Dauntless: The Battles for Fontenay and Rauray, France, June 1944
|1
|3
|3
|317
|Pacific Tide: The United States Versus Japan, 1941-45
|1
|3
|3
|318
|Paladins of the West Kingdom
|1
|3
|3
|319
|Saladin
|1
|3
|3
|320
|Samurai
|1
|3
|3
|321
|Save Afghanistan, Comrade!
|1
|3
|3
|322
|Smolensk: Barbarossa Derailed
|1
|3
|3
|323
|Solitaire ASL
|1
|3
|3
|324
|Storm over Arnhem
|1
|3
|3
|325
|Strike: Counter Strike – 4th Armored Division vs Panzer Lehr along the Saar
|1
|3
|3
|326
|Tank Duel: Enemy in the Crosshairs
|1
|3
|3
|327
|That Others May Live: Combat Search and Rescue – Vietnam
|1
|3
|3
|328
|The Civil War 1861-1865
|1
|3
|3
|329
|The French and Indian War: War for North America Game
|1
|3
|3
|330
|Thunder At Dawn: The Battle of Wilson's Creek (August 10, 1861)
|1
|3
|3
|331
|Turning Point: The Battle of Stalingrad
|1
|3
|3
|332
|U-Boat Leader
|1
|3
|3
|333
|Utmost Savagery
|1
|3
|3
|334
|Vive L'Empereur
|1
|3
|3
|335
|War and Peace: Game of the Napoleonic Wars
|1
|3
|3
|336
|Warfighter: The Private Military Contractor Card Game
|1
|3
|3
|337
|Warriors of God: The Wars of England & France, 1135-1453
|1
|3
|3
|338
|Waterloo Campaign 1815
|1
|3
|3
|339
|Wings of War: Famous Aces
|1
|3
|3
|340
|Winter War: The Russo-Finnish Conflict
|1
|3
|3
|341
|World in Flames
|1
|3
|3
|342
|Zero Leader
|1
|3
|3
|343
|Lone Sherman: A Solitaire Wargame
|3
|2
|0.67
|344
|Caesar: Rome vs. Gaul
|2
|2
|1
|345
|Field Commander: Alexander
|2
|2
|1
|346
|Spruance Leader
|2
|2
|1
|347
|Tetrarchia
|2
|2
|1
|348
|Tiger Leader
|2
|2
|1
|349
|1066, Tears to Many Mothers: The Battle of Hastings
|1
|2
|2
|350
|1815, Scum of the Earth: The Battle of Waterloo Card Game (2022)
|1
|2
|2
|351
|A Distant Plain
|1
|2
|2
|352
|Advanced Squad Leader: Starter Kit #4 – Pacific Theater of Operations
|1
|2
|2
|353
|Ancients
|1
|2
|2
|354
|Arc of the Kaiser's Last Raider
|1
|2
|2
|355
|B-29 Superfortress
|1
|2
|2
|356
|Balkan Front
|1
|2
|2
|357
|Barbarians at the Gates: The Decline and Fall of the Western Roman Empire 337 - 476
|1
|2
|2
|358
|Battle Hymn Vol. 1: Gettysburg and Pea Ridge
|1
|2
|2
|359
|Battle for Kursk: The Tigers Are Burning, 1943
|1
|2
|2
|360
|Bitter Woods (Fourth Edition)
|1
|2
|2
|361
|Bomber Command: The Night Raids
|1
|2
|2
|362
|Conflict of Heroes: Awakening the Bear – Operation Barbarossa 1941 (Third Edition)
|1
|2
|2
|363
|Conflict of Heroes: Awakening the Bear! – Russia 1941-42
|1
|2
|2
|364
|Conquest of Paradise
|1
|2
|2
|365
|Crossing the Line: Aachen 1944
|1
|2
|2
|366
|D-Day at Saipan
|1
|2
|2
|367
|Dawn of the Zeds (Third Edition)
|1
|2
|2
|368
|Dead of Winter: The Battle of Stones River (Second Edition)
|1
|2
|2
|369
|Devil Boats: PT Boats in the Solomons
|1
|2
|2
|370
|Drive on Suez: Rommel Drives Deep, 1942
|1
|2
|2
|371
|Enemy Coast Ahead: Operation Chastise – The Dambuster Raid
|1
|2
|2
|372
|Fields of Fire 2
|1
|2
|2
|373
|First Team: Vietnam
|1
|2
|2
|374
|For the People
|1
|2
|2
|375
|Grand Havoc: Perryville 1862
|1
|2
|2
|376
|Hapsburg Eclipse
|1
|2
|2
|377
|Hegemony: Lead Your Class to Victory
|1
|2
|2
|378
|Inferno: Guelphs and Ghibellines Vie for Tuscany, 1259-1261
|1
|2
|2
|379
|Kaiserkrieg!
|1
|2
|2
|380
|Kido Butai: Japan's Carriers at Midway
|1
|2
|2
|381
|Lost Victory: Manstein At Kharkov, Winter 1943
|1
|2
|2
|382
|MBT (Second Edition)
|1
|2
|2
|383
|Men of Iron
|1
|2
|2
|384
|Next War: Vietnam
|1
|2
|2
|385
|Nights of Fire: Battle for Budapest
|1
|2
|2
|386
|Pandemic: Iberia
|1
|2
|2
|387
|Panzer Grenadier
|1
|2
|2
|388
|Panzergruppe Guderian
|1
|2
|2
|389
|Pax Renaissance: 2nd Edition
|1
|2
|2
|390
|Premières Gloires
|1
|2
|2
|391
|Raiders of Scythia
|1
|2
|2
|392
|Red Winter: The Soviet Attack at Tolvajärvi, Finland – 8-12 December 1939
|1
|2
|2
|393
|Return to the Rock: Corregidor, 1945
|1
|2
|2
|394
|Rogers' Rangers: America's First Commandos
|1
|2
|2
|395
|Rogue State
|1
|2
|2
|396
|Series: Nations at War (Lock 'n Load Publishing) | Family | BoardGameGeek
|1
|2
|2
|397
|Sicily II
|1
|2
|2
|398
|The Battles of Mollwitz 1741 and Chotusitz 1742
|1
|2
|2
|399
|The Drive on Metz (Second Edition)
|1
|2
|2
|400
|The Fields of Normandy: A Solitaire Wargame
|1
|2
|2
|401
|The Grass Crown
|1
|2
|2
|402
|The Great Wall
|1
|2
|2
|403
|The Lost Cause: The American Civil War, 1861-1865
|1
|2
|2
|404
|The Ming Voyages
|1
|2
|2
|405
|The Republic of Rome
|1
|2
|2
|406
|The Seven Days Battles
|1
|2
|2
|407
|The Third Winter: The Battle for the Ukraine September 1943-April 1944
|1
|2
|2
|408
|The Western Front: 1914 to 1918
|1
|2
|2
|409
|This War of Mine: The Board Game (2017)
|1
|2
|2
|410
|Tiny Epic Kingdoms
|1
|2
|2
|411
|Twilight Struggle
|1
|2
|2
|412
|Undaunted: Battle of Britain
|1
|2
|2
|413
|Victoria Cross II: Battle of Isandlwana & Rorke's Drift
|1
|2
|2
|414
|Volters Lead the Way!
|1
|2
|2
|415
|Warfighter Shadow War: The Modern Night Combat Card Game
|1
|2
|2
|416
|We Are Coming, Nineveh
|1
|2
|2
|417
|White Eagle Defiant: Poland 1939
|1
|2
|2
|418
|Wing Leader: Supremacy 1943-1945
|1
|2
|2
|419
|A House Divided: War Between the States 1861-65
|1
|1
|1
|420
|ACW Solitaire
|1
|1
|1
|421
|Afrika: 2nd Edition
|1
|1
|1
|422
|Amateurs to Arms!
|1
|1
|1
|423
|American Megafauna
|1
|1
|1
|424
|Archie's War: The Battle for Guadalcanal
|1
|1
|1
|425
|Arctic Front: Battle for Norway
|1
|1
|1
|426
|Atlanta Is Ours
|1
|1
|1
|427
|Band of Brothers: Ghost Panzer
|1
|1
|1
|428
|Blackbeard: The Golden Age of Piracy
|1
|1
|1
|429
|Blitzkrieg!: World War Two in 20 Minutes
|1
|1
|1
|430
|Bomb Run
|1
|1
|1
|431
|Brotherhood & Unity
|1
|1
|1
|432
|Caesar: Epic Battle of Alesia
|1
|1
|1
|433
|Cataphract
|1
|1
|1
|434
|Centrifugal Offensive: The Japanese Campaign in the Pacific, 1941-42
|1
|1
|1
|435
|Corps Command: Dawn's Early Light
|1
|1
|1
|436
|Counter-Attack: The Battle of Arras, 1940
|1
|1
|1
|437
|Darwin's Journey
|1
|1
|1
|438
|Empires in America: The French and Indian War, 1754-1763 (Second Edition)
|1
|1
|1
|439
|Europa Universalis
|1
|1
|1
|440
|Fading Glory
|1
|1
|1
|441
|Fleet Commander: Nimitz – The WWII Pacific Ocean Solitaire Strategy Game
|1
|1
|1
|442
|Four Battles in North Africa
|1
|1
|1
|443
|Friedrich
|1
|1
|1
|444
|Grant Takes Command
|1
|1
|1
|445
|Holdfast: Russia 1941-42
|1
|1
|1
|446
|Hungarian Rhapsody: The Eastern Front in Hungary
|1
|1
|1
|447
|Imperium: Classics
|1
|1
|1
|448
|Kernstown
|1
|1
|1
|449
|Lock 'n Load Tactical: Core Rules v5.1
|1
|1
|1
|450
|Manoeuvre
|1
|1
|1
|451
|Maori Wars: The New Zealand Land Wars, 1845-1872
|1
|1
|1
|452
|March to Victory: West Front 1914-1916
|1
|1
|1
|453
|Minuteman: The Second American Revolution
|1
|1
|1
|454
|Neanderthal
|1
|1
|1
|455
|Next War: Taiwan
|1
|1
|1
|456
|Normandy '44
|1
|1
|1
|457
|Normandy: The Beginning of the End
|1
|1
|1
|458
|North Africa: Afrika Korps vs Desert Rats, 1940-42
|1
|1
|1
|459
|On to Richmond II: The Union Strikes South
|1
|1
|1
|460
|Pax Renaissance
|1
|1
|1
|461
|Pegasus Bridge: The Beginning of D-Day – June 6, 1944
|1
|1
|1
|462
|Phantom Leader
|1
|1
|1
|463
|Rostov '41: Race to the Don
|1
|1
|1
|464
|Sink the Bismarck!
|1
|1
|1
|465
|Sink the Bismark
|1
|1
|1
|466
|Skyhawk: Rolling Thunder, 1966
|1
|1
|1
|467
|Space Infantry: Resurgence
|1
|1
|1
|468
|Sticks and Stones: Platoon-level Combat in World War IV
|1
|1
|1
|469
|The Doomsday Project: Episode 1 – The Battle for Germany
|1
|1
|1
|470
|The Supreme Commander: World War II in Europe, 1939-1945
|1
|1
|1
|471
|The Three Days of Gettysburg (Second Edition)
|1
|1
|1
|472
|The War of the Worlds: England
|1
|1
|1
|473
|Three Battles of Manassas
|1
|1
|1
|474
|Thunder in the Ozarks: Battle for Pea Ridge, March 1862
|1
|1
|1
|475
|Thunderbolt/Apache Leader
|1
|1
|1
|476
|Triumphant Fox: Rommel's Finest Hour – The Gazala Battles May-June 1942
|1
|1
|1
|477
|Unhappy King Charles!
|1
|1
|1
|478
|Warfighter: WWII Expansion #1 – United States!
|1
|1
|1
|479
|Which Side?
|1
|1
|1
|480
|Wings Over France
|1
|1
|1
|481
|Zeppelin Raider: Imperial German Naval Airships
|1
|1
|1
Finally, here are some descriptive stats that talk about the audience that replied to the survey. Please note, these are not generalizable to the broader wargaming & historical gaming audience, nor even to the specific solo wargaming & historical gaming audience as a whole. These are here to tell you about this audience that replied to this specific survey. There are 5 total slides in this set, and we do discuss them on both of the broadcasts linked above.
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
Look for some more data-crunching from us over the next week or so. We’re also very interested in the analysis that other folks come up with using this dataset. Please feel free to drop your comments & questions in the comment area below, or in our forum, where we’re happy to have extended chats about this survey.
Thank you for visiting The Armchair Dragoons and mounting up with the Regiment of Strategy Gaming.
You can find our regiment’s social media on Mastodon, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and even Threads, if we could ever get an auto-post to it.
(We have an Instagram page and it’s really just a placeholder & redirect to our articles.)
You can support The Armchair Dragoons through our Patreon, also, and find us at a variety of conventions and other events.
Feel free to talk back to us either in our discussion forum, or in the comments below.
In gaming halls where grognards debate,
They argue about what’s deemed first-rate.
“True wargame!” they declare,
With a passionate glare,
Their opinions, they’ll never abate.
Some seek hexes and counters galore,
Claiming purism, nothing they’ll ignore.
Yet the heart of the matter,
Is the fun we all gather,
So let’s play and enjoy, let’s explore!
2 thoughts on “Solo & Solitaire Wargaming & Historical Gaming Survey Results”
This is great! I only dabble in historical gaming, so I wasn’t paying attention when voting went on.
My first take is that I’m surprised to see John Company 2e place so high on the list. I had an awful time trying to play it solo, I had more fun studying the history than I ever did with the game. I wonder if I should give it another shot now.
My 2nd take is that Mr President should be higher. It’s incredible.
Make sure you’ve got the 2nd ed for John Company w/ the solo mode in it. The original one didn’t include that solo mode 🙂