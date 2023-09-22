September 22, 2023
Research

Solo & Solitaire Wargaming & Historical Gaming Survey Results

Brant G

Brant Guillory, 22 September 2023

Over the Summer, we partnered with Liz Davidson and Beyond Solitaire to explore the wargaming world’s intersection with solo & solitaire gaming.  Inspired by an annual survey of broader solo gaming on BGG, we wanted to more tightly focus on the wargaming world.

So we launched this survey back in the last week of July, and left it open until early September, and then started crunching numbers.

We asked respondents to give us their top 5 favorite solo / solitaire games, and to give us the URL to the specific entry on BoardGameGeek, so that we wouldn’t have to parse through which edition of the game, or separate which game in a series, or which typo’ed title of three similar games the respondent intended to give us.
We also asked a couple of optional questions about preferred type of content, frequency of play, and how long people had been playing, just to get a sense of the audience that was replying.

Two points of clarification that need to be included here:

  • We intentionally chose to describe this as “solo/solitaire” as we wanted people to include any game they enjoy playing on their own, whether it was purpose-designed as a solo game, a broader game with a dedicated solitaire mode, or a truly multi-player game that you’re either playing multi-handed or have adapted to solo play.
  • We described this as a “wargaming and historical gaming” survey because we specifically wanted to avoid trying to screen certain games in/out based on some ever-arguable never-agreed-upon definition of “wargame”.  So Twilight Struggle and Gandhi are in, but maybe not Carcassonne or Ticket to Ride even with their historical themes.  This got some attitudinal push-back online, regardless of how we tried to explain it, so we came to the conclusion that some people just wanted to gripe ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

So we’ve got two different discussions about the survey, both our podcast, and Liz’s video, where you can hear a lot of thoughts from both Brant & Liz, as well as BBMike, ZillaBlitz, and Mike from the One-Stop Coop Shop.

What we’ve also got here are the overall results of the scoring of the survey – every game that was mentioned in the voting.  Games were scored on a descending 5-4-3-2-1 scale, so if someone voted the game in first place, it got 5 points and second place got 4, and so on down.

We’re providing you both the aggregate score for the games once we’ve added all scores together, as well as the average score for each game1.  We’ve also included to total count of the number of times each game was mentioned anywhere in the survey.  This is a long table that’s paginated across multiple screens, but it is sortable by clicking on the headers.  In the top 30 or so, we did adjust the “rank” to reflect the ties, but did not continue that effort throughout the whole list2.

There 256 total responses

  • Ranking – from the top on down, but as noted, once you get past #30 or so, we stopped parsing the ties.
  • Title – as it’s entered on BGG from the links provided by the voters
  • Count – how many times someone voted for that game in any position in the survey
  • Sum – total sum of the weighted rankings
  • Average – Sum / Count
RankingTitlecount sum Average
1D-Day at Omaha Beach321123.5
2Pax Pamir: Second Edition25893.56
3Pavlov's House33862.61
4Fields of Fire20804
5Skies Above Britain21673.19
6Enemy Action: Ardennes16633.94
6Mr. President: The American Presidency, 2001-202019633.32
8RAF: The Battle of Britain 194018583.22
9John Company: Second Edition14553.93
10The Hunters: German U-Boats at War, 1939-4318532.94
11Ambush!14473.36
11D-Day at Tarawa13473.62
13Navajo Wars13443.38
14Stalingrad: Advance to the Volga, 194212433.58
15Resist!15352.33
16Warfighter: The WWII Tactical Combat Card Game10343.4
17Field Commander: Napoleon11322.91
18Atlantic Chase13312.38
18Fire in the Lake13312.38
20Combat!9303.33
20Enemy Action: Kharkov9303.33
22Stilicho: Last of the Romans9293.22
23Votes for Women8293.63
25Falling Sky: The Gallic Revolt Against Caesar10282.8
25Halls of Hegra8283.5
26B-17: Queen of the Skies7263.71
26Cuba Libre9262.89
28A Most Fearful Sacrifice: The Three Days of Gettysburg6254.17
28Europa Universalis: The Price of Power6254.17
30B-17 Flying Fortress Leader8243
30Skies Above the Reich7243.43
32Peloponnesian War7233.29
33Raid on St. Nazaire9232.56
34Labyrinth: The War on Terror, 2001 – ?8222.75
35Maquis8222.75
36RAF6223.67
37The Wars of Marcus Aurelius6223.67
38Freedom: The Underground Railroad7213
39Mrs Thatcher's War: The Falklands, 19827213
40Patton's Best6213.5
41Advanced Squad Leader6203.33
42Paths of Glory7202.86
43The White Tribe: Rhodesia's War 1966-19805204
44Charlemagne, Master of Europe7192.71
45Commands & Colors: Ancients6193.17
46Lanzerath Ridge8192.38
47NATO Air Commander7192.71
48The Hunted: Twilight of the U-Boats, 1943-456193.17
49Undaunted: Reinforcements8192.38
50Almoravid: Reconquista and Riposte in Spain 1085-10866183
51Agricola, Master of Britain7172.43
52Silent Victory: U.S. Submarines in the Pacific, 1941-455173.4
53Carrier: The Southwest Pacific Campaign – 1942-19434164
54Empire of the Sun6162.67
55Holland '44: Operation Market-Garden4164
56Stuka Leader4164
57Thunderbolt Apache Leader7162.29
58Aces of Valor5153
59Castle Itter: The Strangest Battle of WWII7152.14
60Dien Bien Phu: The Final Gamble5153
61Enemy Coast Ahead: The Doolittle Raid5153
62Hero of Weehawken5153
63Last Blitzkrieg: Wacht am Rhein, The Battle of the Bulge5153
64Liberty or Death: The American Insurrection4153.75
65Soviet Dawn: The Russian Civil War 1918-1921 – Deluxe Edition4153.75
66Target for Today6152.5
67Colonial Twilight: The French-Algerian War, 1954-626142.33
68Malta Besieged: 1940-19424143.5
69Men of Iron Battles Tri-pack: Men of Iron, Infidel, Blood & Roses3144.67
70Tarawa 19435142.8
71Arracourt3134.33
72Assault Red Horizon 413134.33
73Case Blue3134.33
74Combat Commander: Europe3134.33
75Irish Freedom3134.33
76Leaving Earth3134.33
77Roads to Gettysburg II: Lee Strikes North3134.33
78W18154133.25
79Warfighter: The Tactical Special Forces Card Game4133.25
80Western Front Ace: The Great War in the Air, 1916-19184133.25
81The U.S. Civil War5132.6
82Zulus on the Ramparts!: The Battle of Rorke's Drift – Second Edition6132.17
83Obsession3124
84Aurelian: Restorer of the World4123
85Commands & Colors: Napoleonics4123
86Hadrian's Wall4123
87N: The Napoleonic Wars4123
88The Mission: Early Christianity from the Crucifixion to the Crusades5122.4
89Banish the Snakes: A Game of St. Patrick in Ireland3113.67
90Blackbeard3113.67
91Stonewall Jackson's Way II: Battles of Bull Run3113.67
92Sherman Leader4112.75
93Comanchería: The Rise and Fall of the Comanche Empire5112.2
94A Feast for Odin3103.33
95Andean Abyss3103.33
96Celles: The Ardennes, December 23-27, 19443103.33
97Conflict of Heroes: Awakening the Bear! – Operation Barbarossa 1941 (Second Edition)3103.33
98Conflict of Heroes: Eastern Front – Solo Expansion3103.33
99Gandhi: The Decolonization of British India, 1917 – 19473103.33
100Storm Above the Reich3103.33
101Cruel Necessity: The English Civil Wars 1640-16534102.5
102Endurance4102.5
103Ottoman Sunset: The Great War in the Near East4102.5
104Stalingrad '42: Southern Russia, June-December, 19422105
105Black Orchestra393
106By Stealth and Sea393
107Mound Builders393
108Phantom Leader: Deluxe Edition393
109The Dark Summer: Normandy 1944393
110Don't Tread on Me: The American Revolution Solitaire Board Game (2014)492.25
111Time of Crisis: The Roman Empire in Turmoil, 235-284 AD492.25
112Tokyo Express: The Guadalcanal Naval Campaign – 1942492.25
113Britannia294.5
114Point Blank: V is for Victory294.5
115Squad Leader294.5
116The MOG: Mogadishu 1993294.5
117Crete 1941: Operation Mercury382.67
118D-Day at Peleliu382.67
119Field Commander: Rommel382.67
120In Magnificent Style: Pickett's Charge at Gettysburg382.67
121Nightfighter Ace: Air Defense Over Germany, 1943-44382.67
122Pendragon: The Fall of Roman Britain382.67
123Soldiers in Postmen's Uniforms382.67
124Space Empires 4X382.67
125Tunisia II382.67
126World At War 85: Storming the Gap382.67
1271914: Nach Paris284
1282 Minutes to Midnight284
129Beneath the Med: Regia Marina at Sea 1940-1943284
130Carrier Battle: Philippine Sea284
131Downtown: Air War Over Hanoi, 1965-1972284
132Freeman's Farm 1777284
133Gorbachev: The Fall of Communism284
134Israeli Air Force Leader284
135Red Flag Over Paris284
136We Must Tell the Emperor372.33
137Twilight Struggle: Red Sea – Conflict in the Horn of Africa471.75
138Land and Freedom: The Spanish Revolution and Civil War273.5
139Memoir '44273.5
140Raiders of the Deep: U-boats of the Great War, 1914-18273.5
141Reconquista273.5
142Rome, Inc.: From Augustus to Diocletian273.5
143Target for Tonight: Britain's Strategic Air Campaign Over Europe, 1942-1945273.5
144A Victory Lost: Crisis in Ukraine 1942-1943362
145Longstreet Attacks: The Second Day at Gettysburg362
146The Deadly Woods: The Battle of the Bulge362
147The Shores of Tripoli362
148Advanced Squad Leader: Starter Kit #1263
149Battle for Germany263
150Islands of the Damned: Wake Island and Peleliu263
151Israeli Independence: The First Arab-Israeli War263
152Lisboa263
153Nemo's War (Second Edition)263
154Silent War263
155The British Way: Counterinsurgency at the End of Empire263
156The Night263
157Versailles 1919263
158Wilderness War263
159Wing Leader: Victories 1940-1942263
160Legion of Honor451.25
1611565: Siege of Malta252.5
162Ardennes '44: The Battle of the Bulge252.5
163Bios: Megafauna (Second Edition)252.5
164Crowbar! The Rangers at Pointe Du Hoc252.5
165Empires of the Middle Ages252.5
166Hill of Doves: The First Anglo-Boer War252.5
167Hornet Leader: Carrier Air Operations252.5
168Pandemic: Fall of Rome252.5
169SPQR (Deluxe Edition)252.5
170Stalingrad: Inferno on the Volga252.5
171Undaunted: Normandy252.5
172414 BC: Siege of Syracuse155
173Advanced Civilization155
174Age of Dogfights: WW1155
175Ambush!: Move Out!155
176Atlantic Wall: D-Day to Falaise155
177Battles for the Ardennes155
178Beyond Valor: ASL Module 1155
179Combat! Volume 2: An Expansion for Combat!155
180Commandos: Europe155
181Conflict of Heroes: Storms of Steel – Kursk 1943 (Third Edition)155
182Death of an Army: Ypres 1914155
183Fierce fight ! Stalingrad Blitzkrieg155
184Gettysburg (125th Anniversary Edition)155
185Guderian's Blitzkrieg II155
186Gunslinger155
187Hidden Strike: American Revolution155
188Hurtgen: Hell's Forest155
189Imperial Glory155
190Imperium Romanum: The Clash of Legions155
191Keep Up The Fire!: The Boxer Rebellion155
192La Der des Ders155
193La Grande Guerre 14-18155
194People Power: Insurgency in the Philippines, 1981-1986155
195Pericles: The Peloponnesian Wars155
196Salerno '43155
197Smokejumpers155
198Stonewall Jackson's Way155
199Strat-O-Matic Baseball155
200The Barbarossa Campaign155
201The Dark Valley155
202The Great Heathen Army155
203The Last Hundred Yards155
204This Terrible Sound155
205UBOOT: The Board Game (2019)155
206Unconditional Surrender! World War 2 in Europe155
207Vietnam: 1965-1975 (2nd edition)155
208Wayfarers of the South Tigris155
209Wing Leader: Victories 1940-1942 (Second Edition)155
210Wolfpack: Submarine Warfare in the North Atlantic, 1942-44155
211World in Flames Collector's Edition Deluxe155
212All Bridges Burning: Red Revolt and White Guard in Finland, 1917-1918242
213Cataclysm: A Second World War242
214Conquistador: The Age of Exploration242
215Days of Ire: Budapest 1956242
216On to Moscow Solitaire242
217Pax Porfiriana242
218The Fall of Rome242
219The Peloponnesian War, 431-404 BC242
22010 Cavalry Brigade/1 Armoured Division from Poland to Wilhelmshaven – Hill 262: Chambois 19-21st August 1944144
2211759 Siege of Quebec144
222Advanced Squad Leader: Starter Kit #2144
223Arquebus: Men of Iron Volume IV – The Battles for Northern Italy 1495-1544144
224Assault Sicily 43144
225Barbarossa: Army Group Center, 1941 – Second Edition144
226Bastogne: Screaming Eagles Under Siege 18-27 Dec' 44144
227Battle Card: Market Garden144
228Battle Hymn144
229Blue & Gray: Four American Civil War Battles144
230Brave Little Belgium144
231Brazen Chariots: Battles for Tobruk, 1941144
232CDG Solo System144
233Campaigns of Montrose: A Year of Living Dangerously, 1644-1645144
234Churchill144
235Cities of the Damned: Aachen and Cassino144
236Corsair Leader144
237Crusade and Revolution: The Spanish Civil War, 1936-1939144
238Custer's Last Stand144
239Defence of Rorke's Drift144
240Elsenborn Ridge: Tactical Combat During the Battle of the Bulge – A Panzer Grenadier Game144
241Europe in Turmoil: Prelude to the Great War144
242Fire in the Lake: Tru'ng Bot Update Pack144
243Flying Colors144
244For What Remains: Streets of Ruin144
245GD '42: Grossdeutschland144
246Hastings, 1066144
247Hold the Line: The American Revolution144
248Ici, c'est la France! The Algerian War of Independence 1954 - 1962144
249La Révolution française: La patrie en danger 1791-1795144
250Levee En Masse144
251Liberty Roads144
252Littoral Commander: Indo-Pacific144
253Lobositz: First Battle of the Seven Years War144
254Lock 'n Load Tactical: Heroes of the Motherland144
255London's Burning144
256Napoleon's Wheel144
257Nations at War: Stalin's Triumph144
258Old School Tactical: Volume 3 – Pacific 1942/45144
259Pacific War: The Struggle Against Japan 1941-1945144
260Panzers Last Stand: Battles for Budapest, 1945144
261Pax Emancipation144
262Rise and Decline of the Third Reich144
263Sabika144
264Save South Vietnam!144
265Tenkatoitsu144
266The Chase of the Bismarck: Operation Rheinübung 1941144
267The Confederate Rebellion144
268The Greatest Day: Sword, Juno, and Gold Beaches144
269This Guilty Land144
270Thunder at the Crossroads: The Battle of Gettysburg, July 1-3, 1863 (Second Edition)144
271Trench Club144
272Ukraine '43144
273Undaunted: Stalingrad144
274Western Desert144
275Zurmat: Small Scale Counterinsurgency144
276American Tank Ace: 1944-1945231.5
277Death Valley: Battles for the Shenandoah231.5
278Flashpoint: South China Sea231.5
279Give Us Victories231.5
280Operation Olympic: The Invasion of Japan 1 November 1945231.5
281Solitaire Caesar231.5
282The Third World War: Designer Signature Edition231.5
283Warfighter: The WWII Pacific Combat Card Game231.5
2841914: Offensive à outrance133
285A Wing and a Prayer: Bombing the Reich133
286Advanced Squad Leader: Starter Kit #3133
287At Any Cost: Metz 1870133
288B17 Twenty Five Missions133
289Battle Above the Clouds133
290Battles of the American Revolution Tri-pack: Guilford, Saratoga, Brandywine133
291Bayonets & Tomahawks133
292Bitter Woods: Designer Edition133
293Carnegie133
294Civilization133
295Combat Commander: Pacific133
296Dark Ages: Heritage of Charlemagne133
297De Bellis Antiquitatis: Quick Play Wargame Rules with Army Lists for Ancient and Medieval Battles133
298Dunkirk: France 1940133
299Empire at Sunrise133
300Empires in Arms133
301Force on Force: Modern Wargaming Rules133
302France '40133
303Ghost Division: The 7th Panzer Division's Drive to the Sea133
304Gulf Strike133
305Hannibal: Rome vs. Carthage133
306Heroes of Normandie: Big Red One Edition133
307Jeff Davis: The Confederacy at War133
308King Philip's War133
309La Bataille des Quatre Bras133
310Legacy of Yu133
311NATO: The Cold War Goes Hot – Designer Signature Edition133
312Napoleon's Last Battles133
313Nemo's War133
314Next War: Poland133
315Old School Tactical: Volume 2 – West Front 1944/45133
316Operation Dauntless: The Battles for Fontenay and Rauray, France, June 1944133
317Pacific Tide: The United States Versus Japan, 1941-45133
318Paladins of the West Kingdom133
319Saladin133
320Samurai133
321Save Afghanistan, Comrade!133
322Smolensk: Barbarossa Derailed133
323Solitaire ASL133
324Storm over Arnhem133
325Strike: Counter Strike – 4th Armored Division vs Panzer Lehr along the Saar133
326Tank Duel: Enemy in the Crosshairs133
327That Others May Live: Combat Search and Rescue – Vietnam133
328The Civil War 1861-1865133
329The French and Indian War: War for North America Game133
330Thunder At Dawn: The Battle of Wilson's Creek (August 10, 1861)133
331Turning Point: The Battle of Stalingrad133
332U-Boat Leader133
333Utmost Savagery133
334Vive L'Empereur133
335War and Peace: Game of the Napoleonic Wars133
336Warfighter: The Private Military Contractor Card Game133
337Warriors of God: The Wars of England & France, 1135-1453133
338Waterloo Campaign 1815133
339Wings of War: Famous Aces133
340Winter War: The Russo-Finnish Conflict133
341World in Flames133
342Zero Leader133
343Lone Sherman: A Solitaire Wargame320.67
344Caesar: Rome vs. Gaul221
345Field Commander: Alexander221
346Spruance Leader221
347Tetrarchia221
348Tiger Leader221
3491066, Tears to Many Mothers: The Battle of Hastings122
3501815, Scum of the Earth: The Battle of Waterloo Card Game (2022)122
351A Distant Plain122
352Advanced Squad Leader: Starter Kit #4 – Pacific Theater of Operations122
353Ancients122
354Arc of the Kaiser's Last Raider122
355B-29 Superfortress122
356Balkan Front122
357Barbarians at the Gates: The Decline and Fall of the Western Roman Empire 337 - 476122
358Battle Hymn Vol. 1: Gettysburg and Pea Ridge122
359Battle for Kursk: The Tigers Are Burning, 1943122
360Bitter Woods (Fourth Edition)122
361Bomber Command: The Night Raids122
362Conflict of Heroes: Awakening the Bear – Operation Barbarossa 1941 (Third Edition)122
363Conflict of Heroes: Awakening the Bear! – Russia 1941-42122
364Conquest of Paradise122
365Crossing the Line: Aachen 1944122
366D-Day at Saipan122
367Dawn of the Zeds (Third Edition)122
368Dead of Winter: The Battle of Stones River (Second Edition)122
369Devil Boats: PT Boats in the Solomons122
370Drive on Suez: Rommel Drives Deep, 1942122
371Enemy Coast Ahead: Operation Chastise – The Dambuster Raid122
372Fields of Fire 2122
373First Team: Vietnam122
374For the People122
375Grand Havoc: Perryville 1862122
376Hapsburg Eclipse122
377Hegemony: Lead Your Class to Victory122
378Inferno: Guelphs and Ghibellines Vie for Tuscany, 1259-1261122
379Kaiserkrieg!122
380Kido Butai: Japan's Carriers at Midway122
381Lost Victory: Manstein At Kharkov, Winter 1943122
382MBT (Second Edition)122
383Men of Iron122
384Next War: Vietnam122
385Nights of Fire: Battle for Budapest122
386Pandemic: Iberia122
387Panzer Grenadier122
388Panzergruppe Guderian122
389Pax Renaissance: 2nd Edition122
390Premières Gloires122
391Raiders of Scythia122
392Red Winter: The Soviet Attack at Tolvajärvi, Finland – 8-12 December 1939122
393Return to the Rock: Corregidor, 1945122
394Rogers' Rangers: America's First Commandos122
395Rogue State122
396Series: Nations at War (Lock 'n Load Publishing) | Family | BoardGameGeek122
397Sicily II122
398The Battles of Mollwitz 1741 and Chotusitz 1742122
399The Drive on Metz (Second Edition)122
400The Fields of Normandy: A Solitaire Wargame122
401The Grass Crown122
402The Great Wall122
403The Lost Cause: The American Civil War, 1861-1865122
404The Ming Voyages122
405The Republic of Rome122
406The Seven Days Battles122
407The Third Winter: The Battle for the Ukraine September 1943-April 1944122
408The Western Front: 1914 to 1918122
409This War of Mine: The Board Game (2017)122
410Tiny Epic Kingdoms122
411Twilight Struggle122
412Undaunted: Battle of Britain 122
413Victoria Cross II: Battle of Isandlwana & Rorke's Drift122
414Volters Lead the Way!122
415Warfighter Shadow War: The Modern Night Combat Card Game122
416We Are Coming, Nineveh122
417White Eagle Defiant: Poland 1939122
418Wing Leader: Supremacy 1943-1945122
419A House Divided: War Between the States 1861-65111
420ACW Solitaire111
421Afrika: 2nd Edition111
422Amateurs to Arms!111
423American Megafauna111
424Archie's War: The Battle for Guadalcanal111
425Arctic Front: Battle for Norway111
426Atlanta Is Ours111
427Band of Brothers: Ghost Panzer111
428Blackbeard: The Golden Age of Piracy111
429Blitzkrieg!: World War Two in 20 Minutes111
430Bomb Run111
431Brotherhood & Unity111
432Caesar: Epic Battle of Alesia111
433Cataphract111
434Centrifugal Offensive: The Japanese Campaign in the Pacific, 1941-42111
435Corps Command: Dawn's Early Light111
436Counter-Attack: The Battle of Arras, 1940111
437Darwin's Journey111
438Empires in America: The French and Indian War, 1754-1763 (Second Edition)111
439Europa Universalis111
440Fading Glory111
441Fleet Commander: Nimitz – The WWII Pacific Ocean Solitaire Strategy Game111
442Four Battles in North Africa111
443Friedrich111
444Grant Takes Command111
445Holdfast: Russia 1941-42111
446Hungarian Rhapsody: The Eastern Front in Hungary111
447Imperium: Classics111
448Kernstown111
449Lock 'n Load Tactical: Core Rules v5.1111
450Manoeuvre111
451Maori Wars: The New Zealand Land Wars, 1845-1872111
452March to Victory: West Front 1914-1916111
453Minuteman: The Second American Revolution111
454Neanderthal111
455Next War: Taiwan111
456Normandy '44111
457Normandy: The Beginning of the End111
458North Africa: Afrika Korps vs Desert Rats, 1940-42111
459On to Richmond II: The Union Strikes South111
460Pax Renaissance111
461Pegasus Bridge: The Beginning of D-Day – June 6, 1944111
462Phantom Leader111
463Rostov '41: Race to the Don111
464Sink the Bismarck!111
465Sink the Bismark111
466Skyhawk: Rolling Thunder, 1966111
467Space Infantry: Resurgence111
468Sticks and Stones: Platoon-level Combat in World War IV111
469The Doomsday Project: Episode 1 – The Battle for Germany111
470The Supreme Commander: World War II in Europe, 1939-1945111
471The Three Days of Gettysburg (Second Edition)111
472The War of the Worlds: England111
473Three Battles of Manassas111
474Thunder in the Ozarks: Battle for Pea Ridge, March 1862111
475Thunderbolt/Apache Leader111
476Triumphant Fox: Rommel's Finest Hour – The Gazala Battles May-June 1942111
477Unhappy King Charles!111
478Warfighter: WWII Expansion #1 – United States!111
479Which Side?111
480Wings Over France111
481Zeppelin Raider: Imperial German Naval Airships111

 

 

Finally, here are some descriptive stats that talk about the audience that replied to the survey.  Please note, these are not generalizable to the broader wargaming & historical gaming audience, nor even to the specific solo wargaming & historical gaming audience as a whole.  These are here to tell you about this audience that replied to this specific survey.  There are 5 total slides in this set, and we do discuss them on both of the broadcasts linked above.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Look for some more data-crunching from us over the next week or so.  We’re also very interested in the analysis that other folks come up with using this dataset.  Please feel free to drop your comments & questions in the comment area below, or in our forum, where we’re happy to have extended chats about this survey.

 

Footnotes

  1. note that these are heavily-skewed toward games that only received a single first-place vote and we recommend only analyzing games with at least 3 votes when looking at averages
  2. there’s probably a Google Sheets or Excel command to do that for us but we didn’t go looking

2 thoughts on “Solo & Solitaire Wargaming & Historical Gaming Survey Results

  1. This is great! I only dabble in historical gaming, so I wasn’t paying attention when voting went on.

    My first take is that I’m surprised to see John Company 2e place so high on the list. I had an awful time trying to play it solo, I had more fun studying the history than I ever did with the game. I wonder if I should give it another shot now.

    My 2nd take is that Mr President should be higher. It’s incredible.

    Reply

    1. Make sure you’ve got the 2nd ed for John Company w/ the solo mode in it. The original one didn’t include that solo mode 🙂

      Reply

