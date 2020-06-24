Armchair Empire – A Shadow Empire AAR, Ep 7

Beset on all sides by troubles….

UnderCoverGeek, 24 June 2020

 

SEAAR-7-metal

YESSSS!!!! Metal is found way out East, but its there

 

SEAAR-7-majorwar

Wurmavia, the green Major to our East, attacks.  Sneaky! And, I think they are more powerful than me.

 

SEAAR-7-buggies

Our first buggies arrive and we can send these East to check out Wurmavia and scan their forces

 

SEAAR-7-roadtometal

I build a road to the metal resource so that we can build a mine and reap the benefits at last

 

SEAAR-7-border

The militia form a wall against the oncoming forces of Wurmavia

 

SEAAR-7-nonallignedforces

Non-aligned forces – slavers or nomads – but no member of a regime, expand through the major to our South and cut off our road East from Corenijon, starving the troops

 

SEAAR-7-metalprod

To the left you can see metal production starting to take off. To the East some recently-ordered motorbike troops arrive to help harass the nomads cutting the road

 

SEAAR-7-uafsorted

Our first skirmish with the nomads pushes them off the road…

 

SEAAR-7-olorium

Whilst to the East a new minor regime, the Olorium, steal our metal resource

 

SEAAR-7-zezonar

And the Zezonars to our South sneak all the way up the peninsula and capture our supply depot at Delta

 

plenty more to come in this Armchair Empire saga >>

