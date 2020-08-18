Just another week of wargaming – Tuesday Newsday 18 August 2020

Yep, it’s #TuesdayNewsday and here’s what you should care about in wargaming this week >>>
Newly Released This Week:
- Compass Games has released a standalone expansion to their Red Poppies series, with Campaigns Volume 3 covering La Malmaison
- High Flying Dice has released a new game about the opening days of WWII called Lances & Steel.
- Modern War magazine #49, including Objective Munich, is in the mail, and now available for orders. This is the next game of their 7DR series, which seems to be a re-imagining of the old S&T Fifth Corps series.
- One Page Rules has a free 3D printer model, a pissed-off dwarf.
- Paradox is promoting their Federations expansion for Stellaris.
Newly Launched This Week:
- As discussed in our forums, there’s a ‘relaunch’ of the venerable Twilight: 2000 RPG currently running on Kickstarter. It got funded in about 7 hours, and definitely seems to be pulling in some nostalgia dollars.
- Compass Games is taking pre-orders on Prelude to Revolution about the Russian Revolution, leading up to and including, the events of WW1. Since it wraps up in 1917, it won’t include the allied invasion of Russia.
- It’s not a new launch, but a new expansion of an already-underway launch, as Avalanche Press is expanding (doubling the size!) their Black Panthers book for PanzerGrenadier.
- Not launched this week, but let’s throw some love to the Square Buttons Brigade™ who love them some 30 Years War wargaming and point out that Legion Wargames Battles of the Thirty Years War 1618-1648, Volume I still needs some pre-orders to get over the hump to press.
- Pacesetter Games (there’s a name from the past!) is kickstarting their Into the Unknown solo adventure that’s statted out for 5E, B/X, and S&W systems. This thing got funded in mere hours.
- Someone actually made an adventure game of Jim Henson’s Labyrinth and has it on pre-order now. As always, needs more Jennifer Connelly.
News From The Wargame Industry:
- There’s a new RPG & Wargame Supply Sourcebook that you can subscribe to through Patreon. Lots of cool toys and supplies that could be useful if you’re designing your own games.
- There’s a Columbia Games sale on DTRPG featuring a bunch of their Harn products.
- DGS Games is holding a nationwide Freeblades tournament online. Details (including prizes!) can be found here.
- The Gamer’s Armory has the new TCS: Ariete game available at a discount.
The Professional Wargaming World:
- EuroWarGames is a new journal for discussions of professional wargaming in Europe, and they’ve recently published a call for papers for their next few issues.
- Connections wrapped up last week. Here’s a quick AAR from PaxSims. We’ll have one of our own coming on 19 August.
- GUWS has a bunch of webinars on the schedule now that summer vacations (such as they were) are wrapping up. Of particular interest, Dr Ed McGrady is going to be talking about “Gaming Disease Response” on 9/15 and Volko Ruhnke will be talking about “Cards in Wargames” on 9/21.
- There’s a very interesting study that’s being shared around social media right now about sexism in video games, but some of the conclusions might well be observable in tabletop wargaming as well.
Something From Our Partners:
- Moe takes a peek at Solar Marine from Microgame Design Group.
- Ardwulf has been under the weather lately, but he did get an unboxing of Napoleon Against Russia out there.
