SDHISTCON Follows Us Into The Virtual Realm – Tuesday Newsday 20 October 2020

Yep, it’s #TuesdayNewsday and here’s what you should care about in wargaming this week >>>

This Week’s Headline:

San Diego Historical Games Convention (SDHISTCON) has moved online this year, and there might be some stray appearances by the Armchair Dragoons with them! Harold runs a great show and the guest list is excellent.

Veterans’ Day Weekend, all online. Give it look!

(as a side note: our next virtual con is on the drawing board for January)

Newly Released This Week:

Newly Launched This Week:

There’s a bunch that’s hit Kickstarter lately, plus the usual preorders

New from the Dragoons:

News From The Wargame Industry:

Thin Red Line Games have announced The Dogs of War, the next game in their LT60M series. It covers the BAOR and the northern side of the NATO flank.

Quarterdeck International has a bunch of wargames on sale thru November 8, including Tornio ’44, Custoza, and Obbedisco, among many other obscure battles for you to dig into.

Paradox has some Hearts of Iron IV DLC’s on sale. Both Battle for the Bosporus, and La Resistance are marked down right now.

Lest anyone thing we’re ignoring them, we’ve been following Clash of Arms’ page ever since we started Tuesday Newsday, and there’s been no movement on it at all. Zip. Nada. Squat. Zilch.

Z-Man Games has announced that they’re bringing back Carcassonne: Hunters & Gatherers

Matrix Games is running a big Carthage-focused tournament for Field of Glory II .

. We’re pretty sure that Columbia isn’t getting out of the wargaming business, but if you follow the “wargames” link from their homepage, you get an error page. Doesn’t bode well!

The Professional Wargaming World:

Something From The Real World That You Can Use In A Game:

Truck-mounted howitzers. Go on, someone stat this out!

The Russians are deepening their military ties with Serbia. Update your current conflict charts!

Something From Our Partners:

Moe & Ardwulf both pitched in for #UnboxingDay this week!

RMN has picked up enough new games to run his own #UnboxingDay! He also digs into 878: Vikings from Academy Games

This Week on Six Degrees of Radio:

That’s all for this week!

Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.

We appreciate you visiting the Armchair Dragoons and hope that you enjoy our weekly news dumps!

Please leave us your feedback in our discussion forum, or in the comment area below.

You can also find the regiment on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you.

Like this: Like Loading...