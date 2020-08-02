Virtual Dragoons Assembly Video Feeds

Armchair Dragoons Public Affairs Office, 2 August 2020

Youtube Feeds for our Dragoons Assembly Events

There might be a broken link or two in here, but for the most part, here’s a whole lot of what was played and enjoyed at our first ever Virtual Dragoons Assembly

Thanks to everyone who joined us to make it a great couple of days of gaming!

-~-~-~- Happy Hour with Moe! -~-~-~- Data Curation & Conflict Simulation: The Example of Harpoon (or, “What’s in Larry Bond’s Basement?”) -~-~-~- World at War ’85 – Storming the Gap -~-~-~- Salamanca, an Epic Commands & Colors Napoleonic battle -~-~-~- Designing the “Heroes Rising: Three Kingdoms” wargame -~-~-~- Introduction to Wargame Design at Georgetown University

(partial for now – full upload coming later)

-~-~-~- Brave Little Belgium -~-~-~- Coastal Defense’s Influence on American History -~-~-~- Conflict of Heroes – France 1940 pre-release -~-~-~- Games & Sims for Training & Learning -~-~-~- World at War ’85 – Storming the Gap -~-~-~- Brave Little Belgium -~-~-~- Conflict of Heroes – France 1940 pre-release -~-~-~- Forlorn Hope – Song of Drums and Shakos -~-~-~- Great Campaigns of the American Civil War: Cedar Mountain -~-~-~- Moe’s Game Table – Interview with Uwe from Academy Games -~-~-~- Prokhorovka, an Overlord M’44 WW2 battle -~-~-~- Moe’s Game Table – Interview with David from Lock ‘n Load

