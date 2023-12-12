(Post)Card Wars! ~ #TuesdayNewsday – 12/12/23

Our weekly #TuesdayNewsday is here to keep you abreast of what’s important in the strategy gaming world
Here come a couple of small-format game competitions, one for the pros, and one for the hobbyists
I'm designing and compiling micro games looking at security challenges in the Indo-Pacific. The first deadline is the end of January. If you're interested, let me know. Anyone is welcome to join. The target audience is the professional military. #wargaming https://t.co/inLsJxQoql
— Sebastian Bae (@SebastianBae) December 11, 2023
It's is that time of year again.
Postcards from the Front – 2024 Game Jam.
Video to follow on my channel in a few days. https://t.co/LGAnbb7Vzh#pftf2024 pic.twitter.com/0RgVNqvJn3
— Hissy Cat (@hissycatstudio) November 26, 2023
Event submissions for the 12-14 January ACDC are now open
GM’s may submit their events for scheduling, but please be sure you check out the guidelines
Our schedule is going to slow down a bit starting next week, until we get to the New Year.
Last episode of Mentioned in Dispatches Season 11 is this week
No #TuesdayNewsday on 26 December
Games released in the past week that you’ll want to check out
- A couple of releases from THGC that might be ‘new’ or we might’ve just ‘missed’
- Alea #40, with Bailén, 1808 and it ships with English translations of the game
- A bunch of new, big sets from Warlord Games for the Hail Caesar rules
Crowdfunding, p500, pledge programs, whatevs yo! ~ if you can order it now & get it later, here it is
- MMP are taking pre-orders for Operational Matters Vol 2 with an included Luzon game that’s a ‘lighter’ OCS game
- Steve Jackson’s collection of baddies for The Fantasy Trip is on Kickstarter, and you can get STL files to go with them if you want
- PSC has a new deluxe edition of Battlegroup Bagration on pre-order
- Gamelyn Games has Tiny Epic Cthulhu on Kickstarter right now
- There’s still a week left in Free League’s campaign for The Electric State RPG, an exploration of a weird, post-apocalyptic 1990s US brought on by direct-into-your-brain “neurocasting” from a faceless massive ‘evil’ tech company
Here to help you save a few bucks, or, y’know… spend more than you were planning if it wasn’t for a good deal
- Flashpoint Campaigns: Southern Storm is on sale for $36 right now, and you’ll need it for the Fight Club Int’l tournament (see below)
- Kraken Dice have a B3G1 sale that’s about to end
- Dark City Games also have a B3G1 sale right now
- Don’t jump the gun just yet – the Winter Sale from WDS doesn’t start until the 15th
- S&T’s game-edition magazine sale this week is S&T #127 with Rush for Glory (Mex-Am War 1846)
There’s always something going on with The Dragoons, so we’ve always got plenty to tell you about!
- Saturday Night Fights ~ The Battle of Leipzig (IX) for “Blucher”
- Mentioned in Dispatches Season 11 Ep 12 ~ Wargame Design Studio
- Pax Unplugged 2023
- First Impressions ~ Valor & Victory: Pacific
- Gameplay this week
- This week in our forums
- Upcoming Dragoons Events (and don’t forget to check the event calendar for everything else)
- Wargame Days at The Gamer’s Armory in Cary, NC ~ 7 January and 4 February
- Next #UnboxingDay1 will be 21 December, and probably pretty light
- Next virtual event is The 2024 ACDC, 12-14 January 2024
- Next confirmed live event is Buckeye Game Fest, 29 April – 5 May, 2024
Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!
You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.
- 12-14 January 2024 The ACDC (Online)
- 12-14 January 2024 Winter Offensive (Baltimore MD)
- 15-28 January 2024 BellotaCon (Badajoz Spain)
- 10 February 2024 The Battle At The Crossroads (Cambridge OH)
- 4-7 April 2024 Circle DC (Washington DC)
- 2-5 May 2024 BuckeyeGameFest (Columbus OH)
- 16-20 May Compass Expo(Meriden CT)
- 19-23 June 2024 Origins (Columbus OH)
- 25-27 June 2024 Connections (Carlisle PA)
Our fellow content creators from the wargaming world
- Rocky digs into some lightweight games – SCOPE Stalingrad and Battle Card #4
- Peter goes back to the Falklands with his live stream Go Find Him And Bring Me Back His Hat : Spanish Edition (New Material on SST-4 and Mk37)
- Grant over at Pushing Cardboard is asking about your best of 2022-23
- Moe digs into Red Strike
- Justegarde checks out Stonewall’s Sword from the Blind Swords system
- Last week, Ardwulf & Dan chatted with Fred Serval about “boundaries”
- Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream asked “Why did we choose that wargame?”
Various news & notes from the business end of the gaming world
- Legendary game artist John Kovalic (Dork Tower) is helping raise money for Jennell Jaquays medical expenses, with some limited edition Duck Tower prints; consider helping however you can
Full story on Jennell’s medical issues can be found here, along with another way to help
- Votes for Women has won the 2023 Summit Award from SDHISTCON
- Hasbro is cutting more employees; compare that with Games Workshop paying bonuses to their workforce
- Big CMO update from Matrix Games
- Play a Catan clone from within Discord
- Avalanche Press has an article about zeppelins in WW1
Hey, we’d LOVE to have some more action in the dedicated area of our forums for the wargame practitioners.
- Fight Club International are holding a pretty cool Flashpoint Campaigns: Southern Storm competition that includes not just playing the game, but the prep work (a 5-para OPORD) and a written AAR.
- The Call for Presentations for Connections 2024 is now open
- NATO’s Allied Command Transformation Develops Audacious Wargaming Capability
- The official history of the Canadian Army in Afghanistan is now available in PDF (h/t Brian Train)
- The last GUWS webinar of the year is 12 December (The Tyranny of Binaries: how wargame rules build narratives)
KWN #Wargaming Year review:
✅ Wargaming Week hosting NATO, book launch, keynote & #wargame showcase
✅ Academic Student wargame designs
✅ New courses/modules in #wargaming
✅ Staff/Student events on #wargaming
✅ Public #wargaming lectures
✅ #PhD students
✅ Media engagement pic.twitter.com/vGODkST9Y1
— King's Wargaming Network (@kclwargaming) December 12, 2023
Something neat from outside the wargaming world we thought was worth sharing
That’s all for this week!
Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.
Thank you for visiting The Armchair Dragoons and mounting up with the Regiment of Strategy Gaming.
You can find our regiment’s social media on Mastodon, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and even Threads, if we could ever get an auto-post to it.
(We have an Instagram page and it’s really just a placeholder & redirect to our articles.)
You can support The Armchair Dragoons through our Patreon, also, and find us at a variety of conventions and other events.
Feel free to talk back to us either in our discussion forum, or in the comments below.
In a world of wargaming so grand,
Tuesdays, news spreads ‘cross the land,
Updates each week,
For battles we seek,
On the tabletops, forces will stand!