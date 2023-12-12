(Post)Card Wars! ~ #TuesdayNewsday – 12/12/23

Our weekly #TuesdayNewsday is here to keep you abreast of what’s important in the strategy gaming world

Here come a couple of small-format game competitions, one for the pros, and one for the hobbyists

I'm designing and compiling micro games looking at security challenges in the Indo-Pacific. The first deadline is the end of January. If you're interested, let me know. Anyone is welcome to join. The target audience is the professional military. #wargaming https://t.co/inLsJxQoql — Sebastian Bae (@SebastianBae) December 11, 2023

It's is that time of year again. Postcards from the Front – 2024 Game Jam. Video to follow on my channel in a few days. https://t.co/LGAnbb7Vzh#pftf2024 pic.twitter.com/0RgVNqvJn3 — Hissy Cat (@hissycatstudio) November 26, 2023

Event submissions for the 12-14 January ACDC are now open

GM’s may submit their events for scheduling, but please be sure you check out the guidelines

Our schedule is going to slow down a bit starting next week, until we get to the New Year.

Last episode of Mentioned in Dispatches Season 11 is this week

No #TuesdayNewsday on 26 December

There’s always something going on with The Dragoons, so we’ve always got plenty to tell you about!





Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!

You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.

Hey, we’d LOVE to have some more action in the dedicated area of our forums for the wargame practitioners.

KWN #Wargaming Year review:

✅ Wargaming Week hosting NATO, book launch, keynote & #wargame showcase

✅ Academic Student wargame designs

✅ New courses/modules in #wargaming

✅ Staff/Student events on #wargaming

✅ Public #wargaming lectures

✅ #PhD students

✅ Media engagement pic.twitter.com/vGODkST9Y1 — King's Wargaming Network (@kclwargaming) December 12, 2023

