Saturday Night Fights ~ The Battle of Leipzig (IX) for “Blucher”

In Leipzig, a game did unfold,

With digital soldiers, so bold,

Thousands did smash,

In a fierce pixel clash,

Where history’s tale was retold.

Each warrior, a code in the fray,

In a wargame’s intricate play,

With clicks and with taps,

They launched digital blasts,

Recreating that Leipzig display!

Yes, the video is incorrectly labeled as part 10 instead of part 9

Game system: Sam Mustafa’s Blucher, maybe our most-played minis rules

Sam Mustafa’s Blucher, maybe our most-played minis rules Forum Thread: (just checking) Nope, hasn’t moved

(just checking) Nope, hasn’t moved More Info: Which of the following were not represented at the Battle of Leipzig?

Saxony, Baden, Warsaw, Danehalt, Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Westphalia, Naples, Saxony, Württemberg (answer next week)

