Congrats to Thompson & Benjamin! ~ #TuesdayNewsday – 12/5/23

Dicebreaker gave out their 2023 tabletop awards, their second year of doing so. If you look through their full jury panel, you won’t find a single person with any wargaming experience in there. At. All.

They announced the awards at PaxU last weekend, and the Designer of the Year was the tandem of David Thompson and Trevor Benjamin! To say this is stunning sounds disingenuous, because David & Trevor are absolutely awesome designers. It’s stunning because given the makeup of the jury it’s hard to believe any of them ever even deigned to grace their tables with something like Undaunted or General Orders.

The announcement at Dicebreaker read:

Accompanying Publisher of the Year is our award for Designer of the Year. This award looks to celebrate those individuals behind the heart of any game: its gameplay. With a number of published designs to their name, these designers continue to push the experience of players forward – whether that’s through groundbreaking new ideas, immaculately polished rules or simply just offering an incredible time with friends and family. From meaningful explorations of complex themes to taking familiar ideas in fresh directions, these designers each excel in defining and redefining what games can be. This year’s Designer of the Year award goes to David Thompson and Trevor Benjamin, the powerhouse design duo behind the critically acclaimed Undaunted series and General Orders: World War II. From deck-building to worker-placement, Thompson and Benjamin’s games combine modern, exciting mechanics with an understanding of military history to provide entertaining, accessible and thoughtful gaming experiences. This year alone, their work on the air-combat game Undaunted: Battle of Britain, the solo card game Witchcraft! and worker-placement wargame General Orders: World War II have all launched to acclaim.

If you want any of the likely-going-away Heroes of Normandie series note that Miniature Market has a bunch of the product line all on sale right now

SGS Battle for Madrid is on sale on Steam right now

S&T’s game-edition magazine sale this week is World at War #81 with Balkans 1944

A very good thread here on how to ‘tune’ your game for particular skill levels

Thread on one of the biggest mistakes I’ve made (and continue to make) as a designer and three of the reasons why. The mistake is balancing/tuning games to highly skilled players. I’ve made this mistake in all of my games but (1/6) pic.twitter.com/N2XKidw2Vc — Ryan Courtney (@rccgames) November 28, 2023

