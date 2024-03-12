Prayers for Dean Essig ~ #TuesdayNewsday

Roll for initiative and join us on #TuesdayNewsday for a front-row seat to the latest clashes, campaigns, and community highlights in the world of hobby wargaming.

#fuckCancer

Join Moe, Nate, and Kev along with Uwe from Sound of Drums Games as we host a LIVE auction to benefit Mark Ruggiero and family. This is for a very special, and one-time only edition of Eylau 1807 from Sound of Drums Games. All proceeds will go directly to Mark Ruggiero to assist him and his family as both Mark and his wife Elvie fight their courageous battle against cancer.

Please join us and voice your support in the chat for Mark, learn more about Sound of Drums Games, their latest title Eylau 1807, and bid live on the air for your chance to win a very special edition of this awesome new wargame while benefitting the family of Mark Ruggiero.

Gamesurvey.org is rolling along, with responses coming in from all over the globe. As we’ve noted in our informal announcements

This study is being conducted as an online survey. The web address for the study is http://www.gamesurvey.org The survey takes approximately 20 minutes to complete, and there’s a bunch of demographic data at the front because the university requires us to collect it. Please note that 20 minutes is a realistic time frame for this, because like most academic surveys, there are a lot of questions, for statistical validity. Gamesurvey.org is planned to stay open until 15 April 2024 Any and all hobby gamers are welcome to participate and submit their responses. No survey is perfect, but we’re building on what’s come before and trying to push the field a bit further forward.

Look for more discussion as the survey continues, and we’ll have plenty of wrap-up as we roll along!

Last week we attended GAMA Expo, the business-focused trade show for the Game Manufacturer’s Association and their retail partners. We’ve had a lot of photo-heavy coverage of what was happening in the exhibit hall and at the game nights, but there’s more to come. This week’s podcast features a handful of people who were at the Expo, all making quick stops to discuss their experiences there. We’ve also got some more detailed analyses coming of some of the professional development sessions, the board meeting, ICv2’s presentation of the state of the hobby market, and more.

Plus, this happened

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prolific Games (@prolificgames)

This week’s releases that you’ll want to know about

Getcher orders in now and then either (a) wait for it impatiently, or (b) forget your ordered it and be surprised later!

As noted in the update on the Ace of Aces Kickstarter campaign, we did stop by the Mayfair booth at GAMA Expo to say ‘hi’ to Ed, and got to see the proof copy of the books, and holy shit are they gorgeous.

Saving money? Spending just as much but getting more for it?

EXCLUSIVE DEALS for a limited time with WizKids Bundles. Find incredible savings each month with up to 50%+ off bundles of minis, games, accessories, and more. Check out our newest bundles for Mage Knight Expansions, WarLock Tiles, and more at https://t.co/ds99YKEKvG pic.twitter.com/CmmqkWrr8o — WizKids (@wizkidsgames) March 11, 2024

This week’s best written coverage from the wargaming world

The best videos this week from our wargaming friends

Various news & notes from the business end of the gaming world

WWI gamer? Join us on Kickstarter this afternoon to learn about all of the excellent add-ons available to enhance your pledge for Dennis Bishop's Schutztruppe! 🗺️https://t.co/dPwBDZ45H8#boardgames #wargaming #wargames #tabletop pic.twitter.com/rxkJ7bpfdU — compassgames (@compassgamesllc) March 12, 2024

It’s been a busy week for the regiment; here’s what you might’ve missed!

Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!

You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.

Focusing on the practitioner world ~ don’t forget about our dedicated area in our forums for the wargame professionals!

Something neat from outside the wargaming world we thought was worth sharing

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Got Weird (@gotweird)

