Gamesurvey.org Launches ~ #TuesdayNewsday

Back in 2006, Brant (at that school-not-to-be-named in Columbus) partnered with GAMA and some other folks to launch a massive online survey of hobby gamers (not just wargamers!) in an investigation of the motivations behind why people play what they play.

Well, we’re revisiting that research, correcting a few things we messed up last time , and adding some new items around community engagement and interest in entrepreneurship. This time around, we’ve partnered with Dr Ian Mercer from Fairleigh Dickinson University, and the survey is now available at www.gamesurvey.org

This is not a 10-item quickie poll or anything. This’ll easily take you 20-30 minutes to complete, depending on how much you write at the end in the free-response items.

On this day, forty years ago, March 4, 1984, TSR Inc. introduced Dragonlance with the publication of the first Dragonlance product: Dragons of Despair, by Tracy Hickman. Dragon Magazie published the first Dragonlance fiction, "Test of the Twins". Happy Fortieth Anniversary! pic.twitter.com/pGYaGps14u — Margaret Weis (@WeisMargaret) March 4, 2024

This week’s releases that you’ll want to know about

I've got be be honest gang and say publishers in our hobby's reliance on shills/sycophants as well as the constant merry-go-round of marketing people who couldn't find their asses with both hands has me really close to saying "Fuck It!" and calling it a day for The Gaming Gang. pic.twitter.com/S7NviGFql7 — Jeff McAleer at TGG @thegaminggang.bsky.social (@TheGamingGang) March 4, 2024

The best videos this week from our wargaming friends

Various news & notes from the business end of the gaming world

Playtesting a Traveller RPG micro game for a friend – I survived! 😁 pic.twitter.com/wOidycqunc — Jim Dawson (@JimDaws93102644) March 3, 2024

It’s been a slower week for the regiment; here’s what you might’ve missed!

Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!

You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.

Focusing on the practitioner world ~ don’t forget about our dedicated area in our forums for the wargame professionals!

Something neat from outside the wargaming world we thought was worth sharing

