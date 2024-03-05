Gamesurvey.org Launches ~ #TuesdayNewsday

Just because we’re also reporting from GAMA Expo doesn’t mean #TuesdayNewsday isn’t still happening!
Back in 2006, Brant (at that school-not-to-be-named in Columbus) partnered with GAMA and some other folks to launch a massive online survey of hobby gamers (not just wargamers!) in an investigation of the motivations behind why people play what they play.
Well, we’re revisiting that research, correcting a few things we messed up last time1, and adding some new items around community engagement and interest in entrepreneurship. This time around, we’ve partnered with Dr Ian Mercer from Fairleigh Dickinson University, and the survey is now available at www.gamesurvey.org
This is not a 10-item quickie poll or anything. This’ll easily take you 20-30 minutes to complete, depending on how much you write at the end in the free-response items.
On this day, forty years ago, March 4, 1984, TSR Inc. introduced Dragonlance with the publication of the first Dragonlance product: Dragons of Despair, by Tracy Hickman. Dragon Magazie published the first Dragonlance fiction, "Test of the Twins". Happy Fortieth Anniversary! pic.twitter.com/pGYaGps14u
— Margaret Weis (@WeisMargaret) March 4, 2024
This week’s releases that you’ll want to know about
- Avalanche Press have threatened to start shipping Great Pacific War within a few weeks of you placing your order for it
- Steve Jackson Games started shipping Frag!
- Osprey has released Tomorrow City for sale
- Ares Games are handling US distro for NUTS Publishing’s Italia 1917-1918: A Farewell to Arms, which should start shipping any day now
- The Art of Wargaming just dropped Crusaders: The Siege of Acre 1291 on their Amazon page
- Check out Panzerkampf from Trafalgar Editions; not the newest, but the first time we’re bringing it to you
Getcher orders in now and then either (a) wait for it impatiently, or (b) forget your ordered it and be surprised later!
- YES YOU CAN NOW PRE-ORDER HEROSCAPE AND WE ARE OVERJOYE… er, sorry about the shouting, but yeah, Renegade has opened pre-orders on Wave 1 and we’ll have some more coverage this week from GAMA Expo
- Black Oak Workshop are back with a new set of Advent-ure calendars on Kickstarter: Arcade Adventure, Dracula’s Castle, and Kaiju Christmas
- Galactic Order is a new space-empire roll-&-write that seems to have you playing the Empire instead of the Rebels
- Might & Fury has launched on Kickstarter; it’s an abstract grand-strategy WW2 game with some hidden missions, but some AI-‘augmented’ artwork might turn folks off
- Gilded Destiny looks like it’s aiming for the Europa Universalis market, but the campaign doesn’t seem to give you enough to understand why you wouldn’t just play the EU series
- One of the nicest dudes in gaming (and a great Twitter follow) has a low-cost Kickstarter where he’s brought the classic B/X D&D classes into 5th Ed, and for $3 you can’t really go wrong
- Three Crowns Games has a bunch of stuff on their P150 “pre-book” including North to Jerusalem and Stalin’s Lost Chance
- A retro-reboot of a mechanical dice “spinner”? Why not – it’s already over $1mil on a $15k ask
- AdHoc Wargames (out of France) have a pair of new Seven Years’ War battles on pre-order
- 9-Bit Armies is on Early Access on Steam; it’s from the old Command & Conquer dev team
- You can pre-order Maurice Sucklings’ book Paper Time Machines for delivery later this Summer
Saving money? Spending just as much but getting more for it?
- WDS “Game of the week” is Wellington’s Peninsular War for 25% off
- Dice Envy will throw in a free 10-pc mystery set with a $55 order if you use coupon code BONUS at checkout
- Modiphius has a sitewide sale on Dune RPG stuff thru the 24th
- Decision Games’ deal of the week is VNG Moscow 1941 for on $30 (normally $100!)
- Miniature Market still has Rommel’s War at over $20 off
This week’s best written coverage from the wargaming world
- Rocky compares naval SITREPs
- Space Biff digs into Pax Penning
- WDS has a cool new “Designers Corner” that launched this week
- Avalanche Press has an article about the “Wicked Sisters” and that’s not an 80s hair metal band
I've got be be honest gang and say publishers in our hobby's reliance on shills/sycophants as well as the constant merry-go-round of marketing people who couldn't find their asses with both hands has me really close to saying "Fuck It!" and calling it a day for The Gaming Gang. pic.twitter.com/S7NviGFql7
— Jeff McAleer at TGG @thegaminggang.bsky.social (@TheGamingGang) March 4, 2024
The best videos this week from our wargaming friends
- Moe is learning to play Silent War 2.0 from Compass Games
- My Own Worst Enemy goes back to Eutaw Springs
- Liz talks to Henry Lowood about preserving gaming history
- Hissycat looks into SOE: Lysander
- Zilla Blitz looks at Grand Havoc
- Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream talked about fog of war and hidden info
Various news & notes from the business end of the gaming world
- ICv2 reports that Modiphius has acquired the license for Pratchett’s Discworld IP for TTRPGs and other games
- BoardGameNewsWire talks about the Puerto Rico licensee that got in deep doo-doo for using AI art
- There’s a patch for Combat Mission Final Blitzkrieg that’s now available
Playtesting a Traveller RPG micro game for a friend – I survived! 😁 pic.twitter.com/wOidycqunc
— Jim Dawson (@JimDaws93102644) March 3, 2024
It’s been a slower week for the regiment; here’s what you might’ve missed!
- Saturday Night Fights! ~ The Battle of Vimeiro (II) for “Valour and Fortitude”
- Mentioned in Dispatches Season 12 Ep 4 ~ If I Had A Million Dollars
- GAMA Expo 2024 – Day 1
- This week in our forums
- Gameplay this week
- Upcoming Dragoons Events (and don’t forget to check the event calendar for everything else)
- Wargame Days at The Gamer’s Armory in Cary, NC ~ 7 April and 5 May
- Next #UnboxingDay2 will be 21 March
- Next virtual event is Connections Online, 15-20 April 2024
- Next confirmed live event is Buckeye Game Fest, 29 April – 5 May, 2024
Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!
You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.
- 14-17 March 2024 Nor’easter XXVIII ASL tournament (Springfield MA)
- 4-7 April 2024 Circle DC (Washington DC)
- 26-28 April 2024 Conscripts! 2024 (Kleineibstadt, GE)
- 2-5 May 2024 BuckeyeGameFest (Columbus OH)
- 16-20 May Compass Expo(Meriden CT)
- 19-23 June 2024 Origins (Columbus OH)
- 25-27 June 2024 Connections (Carlisle PA)
Focusing on the practitioner world ~ don’t forget about our dedicated area in our forums for the wargame professionals!
- Someone please stat out these open-top golf carts
- Looking back at the 2016 RAND wargame that was very pessimistic about NATO’s chances of defending the Baltics against the Russians
- The next GUWS webinar isn’t until April, with Cole Wehrle talking about Perspective and its Consequences in Historical Game Design on the 23rd
- PaxSims looks at the math behind Ace of Aces
Something neat from outside the wargaming world we thought was worth sharing
this takes a bit of time to watch3 but it’s fascinating, if a bit4 nerdy
