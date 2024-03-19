Zenobia Semi-Finalists, RIP Jim Ward ~ #TuesdayNewsday

Gear up for our weekly #TuesdayNewsday, where we unpack the excitement, strategy, and camaraderie that define the hobby wargaming community.

Zenobia Awards semi-finalists announced. You can view the chart below in a much bigger, expanded form here.

We also have a presentation by the Zenobia Awards at Connections Online, too.

ANNOUNCING: The Zenobia Award's 2024 Semi-Finalists! pic.twitter.com/lBf9nczjxx — Dr. Christienne Hinz (@xpelicious) March 14, 2024

Jim Ward passed away. Folks who grew up on 70s/80s adventure games will remember him as the designer behind things like Gamma World and Metamorphosis Alpha as well as countless rules, supplements, articles, and more at TSR for over 20 years. He once checked himself out of the hospital against doc’s orders so he could attend GaryCon. He was so productive over the early years of the RPG hobby that he has spent more years in the life of the hobby in the AAGAD Hall of fame (35) than not (15). His “linked items” list on RPGGeek runs out to 15 pages; the BGG credits run another 32 items.

Seems like every week, there’s another fund-raiser for a game-industry luminary with a serious medical condition. Last week, Moe’s Game Table held an auction for Mark Ruggiero.

This week, there’s a huge bundle on DTRPG raising money for Owen KC Stephens, who is fighting cancer.

If you’ve been around adventure gaming in the past 25 years, odds are good you’ve played something he had a hand in, as he’s the one of the key designers on Starfinder and the Star Wars Saga Edition, and also worked on (deep breath) d20Modern, Gamma World, EverQuest, The Black Company, Call of Cthulhu, the 4e reboot of Blackmoor, Dragon AGE, Fantasy AGE, Everyday Heroes, The Song of Ice & Fire, Thieves World, and Wheel of Time, as well as most editions of Dungeons & Dragons, and both editions of Pathfinder, and somehow found time to throw in around 50-odd magazine articles and the 52-in-52 card decks, too.

The bundle is a stupid-crazy pile worth over $1000 and on sale for only $30, of which $27 goes straight to Owen’s fund-raiser.

Gamesurvey.org is rolling along, with responses coming in from all over the globe. As we’ve noted in our informal announcements

This study is being conducted as an online survey. The web address for the study is http://www.gamesurvey.org The survey takes approximately 20 minutes to complete, and there’s a bunch of demographic data at the front because the university requires us to collect it. Please note that 20 minutes is a realistic time frame for this, because like most academic surveys, there are a lot of questions, for statistical validity. Gamesurvey.org is planned to stay open until 15 April 2024 Any and all hobby gamers are welcome to participate and submit their responses. No survey is perfect, but we’re building on what’s come before and trying to push the field a bit further forward.

Look for more discussion as the survey continues, and we’ll have plenty of wrap-up as we roll along!

Oh cool, Lego is making official D&D sets. That's fun…AND WHAT!? THEY MADE THE LADY OF PAIN!?!?!?!? pic.twitter.com/hmTF4qplVp — Tony DiTerlizzi (@TonyDiTerlizzi) March 18, 2024

It’s been a busy week for the regiment; here’s what you might’ve missed!

Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!

You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.

Focusing on the practitioner world ~ don’t forget about our dedicated area in our forums for the wargame professionals!

Battle for Mosul now up on the website. This is one of our 'Golden Oldies' from a few years back. Check out a previous thread on the game here: https://t.co/9otBOqbg7N pic.twitter.com/dSKS3otPG9 — Fight Club International (@Fight_Club_Intl) March 18, 2024

That’s all for this week!

Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.

