Mentioned in Dispatches Season 12 Ep 6 ~ “Live” From GAMA Expo

15 March 2024 ~

We spent last week at GAMA Expo, and rather than try to set up a 90-minute chat with someone there, we tackled a handful of people to come talk to us.

You can always catch past episodes on the “podcast” tab of our site.

So kick back & relax and enjoy this patchwork episode of many different guests, as we run well past the hour mark, but give you a smorgasbord of people here (in no particular order):

Plus, here’s the link to the GUWS talk from Ian T Brown that we reference while talking with Jim

