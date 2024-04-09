April 9, 2024
News

Connections Online, CSR Voting, Golden Geek Voting ~ #TuesdayNewsday

Armchair Dragoons PAOby Armchair Dragoons PAO

Join our #TuesdayNewsday rendezvous as we explore the diverse facets of hobby wargaming, from historical reenactments to futuristic skirmishes.

 

5News 1 top

CONNECTIONS ONLINE 2024 BADGE REGISTRATION IS NOW OPENCNXONL24 Vert 160x300

With the onset of COVID, distributed wargaming — always of peripheral interest to the professional wargaming community, but rarely its focus — suddenly took center stage. Thrown into the proverbial deep end of the pool, wargaming institutions adapted. Let’s discuss how it happened, what worked, what didn’t, and what we learned from the experience.

And what we do next time.

https://tabletop.events/conventions/connections-online-2024

Event sign-ups will open in the next day or so.

(As always, Patreon supporters at the Regimental Patron level are granted free badges as a part of their support of Armchair Dragoons, a co-sponsor of Connections Online)

 

5News 2 Below 1

It’s really a co-top-story . . .   The Charles S Roberts Awards voting is open for games released in 2023

You can find the ballot, and cast your votes, here.

Note that there were some changes in the categories this year, so there are “period” categories sorted historically, and “mode” categories that are sorted by type of game.

CSR white full logo

 

5News 2 Below 2

Golden Geek Award nominations are open.  Any chance THIS is the year we make it from the initial screening into the actual final vote nominees?  Some other great wargaming podcasts in there to stuff the ballot box for, like Beyond Solitaire, History on the Table, Wargames To Go, and Homo Ludens.  Go vote for them all!

GoldenGeekNoms

 

5News separatorLine

5News 3 Incoming

This week’s releases that you’ll want to know about

 

TN montage 040924

 

5News 4 launch

Getcher orders in now and then either (a) wait for it impatiently, or (b) forget your ordered it and be surprised later!

 

5News 5 falling

Saving money? Spending just as much but getting more for it?

 

5News separatorLine

5News 8 Blogs

This week’s best written coverage from the wargaming world

 

5News 9 screen

The best videos this week from our wargaming friends

 

 

5News 10 industry

Various news & notes from the business end of the gaming world

 

 

5News separatorLine

5News 6 regiment

It’s been a busy week for the regiment; here’s what you might’ve missed!

 

5News 7 muster

Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!
You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.

 

5News separatorLine

5News 11 Pros

Focusing on the practitioner world ~ don’t forget about our dedicated area in our forums for the wargame professionals!

CONNECTIONS ONLINE 2024 BADGE REGISTRATION IS NOW OPENCNXONL24 Vert 160x300

With the onset of COVID, distributed wargaming — always of peripheral interest to the professional wargaming community, but rarely its focus — suddenly took center stage. Thrown into the proverbial deep end of the pool, wargaming institutions adapted. Let’s discuss how it happened, what worked, what didn’t, and what we learned from the experience.

And what we do next time.

https://tabletop.events/conventions/connections-online-2024

Event sign-ups will open in the next day or so.

(As always, Patreon supporters at the Regimental Patron level are granted free badges as a part of their support of Armchair Dragoons, a co-sponsor of Connections Online)

 

5News separatorLine

5News 12 different

Something neat from outside the wargaming world we thought was worth sharing

 

 

That’s all for this week!
Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.

Thank you for visiting The Armchair Dragoons and mounting up with the Regiment of Strategy Gaming.
You can find our regiment’s social media on MastodonFacebook, Twitter, YouTube, and even Threads, if we could ever get an auto-post to it.
(We have an Instagram page and it’s really just a placeholder & redirect to our articles.)
You can support The Armchair Dragoons through our Patreon, also, and find us at a variety of conventions and other events.
Feel free to talk back to us either in our discussion forum, or in the comments below.

On Tuesdays, the wargamers convene,
For news on each strategic scene,
With updates in tow,
They’re ready to go,
In battles on both tables and screens!

Footnotes

  1. 3rd Thursday of the month

Armchair Dragoons PAO

Official Public Affairs account for The Armchair Dragoons, for official site news, and other contributors.

View all posts by Armchair Dragoons PAO →

Tell us what you think!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: