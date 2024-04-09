Connections Online, CSR Voting, Golden Geek Voting ~ #TuesdayNewsday

Join our #TuesdayNewsday rendezvous as we explore the diverse facets of hobby wargaming, from historical reenactments to futuristic skirmishes.

CONNECTIONS ONLINE 2024 BADGE REGISTRATION IS NOW OPEN

With the onset of COVID, distributed wargaming — always of peripheral interest to the professional wargaming community, but rarely its focus — suddenly took center stage. Thrown into the proverbial deep end of the pool, wargaming institutions adapted. Let’s discuss how it happened, what worked, what didn’t, and what we learned from the experience. And what we do next time.

https://tabletop.events/conventions/connections-online-2024

Event sign-ups will open in the next day or so.

(As always, Patreon supporters at the Regimental Patron level are granted free badges as a part of their support of Armchair Dragoons, a co-sponsor of Connections Online)

It’s really a co-top-story . . . The Charles S Roberts Awards voting is open for games released in 2023

You can find the ballot, and cast your votes, here.

Note that there were some changes in the categories this year, so there are “period” categories sorted historically, and “mode” categories that are sorted by type of game.

Golden Geek Award nominations are open. Any chance THIS is the year we make it from the initial screening into the actual final vote nominees? Some other great wargaming podcasts in there to stuff the ballot box for, like Beyond Solitaire, History on the Table, Wargames To Go, and Homo Ludens. Go vote for them all!

This week’s releases that you’ll want to know about

Getcher orders in now and then either (a) wait for it impatiently, or (b) forget your ordered it and be surprised later!

Saving money? Spending just as much but getting more for it?

This week’s best written coverage from the wargaming world

The best videos this week from our wargaming friends

Various news & notes from the business end of the gaming world

Bracket busted? Waiting for Stanley Cup Playoffs? Got you covered. The Every [ConSim] Series Ever challenge is kicking off. Eligible series were determined by collected responses over the last 5 months and we had a hard cap at 64 to keep the bracket from exploding out of control. pic.twitter.com/JYKbTAkrxL — History on the Table (@HistoryTablePod) April 7, 2024

It’s been a busy week for the regiment; here’s what you might’ve missed!

Don't forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!

You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.

Focusing on the practitioner world ~ don’t forget about our dedicated area in our forums for the wargame professionals!

Something neat from outside the wargaming world we thought was worth sharing

