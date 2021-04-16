Mentioned In Dispatches – Season 6 Ep 12 – BRYAN!

16 April 2021 ~

He’s been around the community for over 15 years. He’s been around the podcast(s) for over 6. He finally bothered to join us! Yes, the Viking Tanker of the Northern North Hills has made it to Mentioned in Dispatches, and joins Brant & Mike for a rambling romp through drone swarms, disinheriting the kids in Crusader Kings, reunion tours by The Who, record-setting wargame maps, Cold War geography lessons in Germany, what color thong Bryan had to wear for his initiation into the unit in Germany, and stocking pineapples & cheese on submarine refrigerators. And the fact that we completely made up one of those – and you’re not sure which one – just tells you how wacky this episode is likely to get.

How many editions of World in Flames are actually labeled “final”? How many drones are in a swarm? How many figures did Mike really order (no way it’s only two!)? How many questions can we ask in one podcast post? Mentioned in Dispatches is winding down for this season, but there’s still some fun to go.

