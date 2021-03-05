Mentioned In Dispatches – Season 6 Ep 6 – Role-Playing in Wargames

5 March 2021 ~

Blame Ardwulf! Seriously, this one started out as one of his Monday night counter-clipping livestreams, and (predictably) it got dragged off-topic by the live comments. But it was an interesting topic that deserved a little deeper digging, so we brought in Ardwulf, and told Mike there would be whiskey, and suddenly, we had enough for a podcast.

We try to stick the topic of bringing RPG elements into wargaming, rather than drifting off into military-themed RPGs, to varying degrees of success. But there can be some added value in introducing RPG elements into your wargames, whether at a very low-level just for fun, or at a much higher level that has primary game effects, and we try to cover the breadth of the topic. Also, we give Ardwulf a little space to plug his excellent YouTube channel, and his own Patreon, to support his work.

What do you think about introducing some RPG elements into your wargaming?

