21 October 2022

And now for something completely different… Brant & Gary turn the cue beam on themselves, and the rest of the wargaming media, for a bit, with a discussion of the “1000 True Fans” model of creator support and its viability as a way of supporting wargaming content creators. We do bring up the Compass Catalog and the upcoming Compass Expo at the beginning of the show, before diving into our main topic.

Don’t forget, you can always catch up with past episodes on the “podcast” tab of our site.

But this episode isn’t talking about games as much as it is talking about reviews, YouTube subscriptions, podcasts, Patreon, funding models, other creators (like The Players Aid, No Enemies Here, Heavy Cardboard, Justegarde, Jim Webaneth, and others), and the long tail. Note that this episode was recorded fewer than 24 hours before Ardwulf’s announcement about taking the reins of the Charlies, or we would’ve definitely teased him about it much more.

Links of interest as discussed in the show:

Please trot on over to the iTunes page for our podcast and give us a rating – whatever you think is fair!

We’re still a few reviews short of iTunes recommending us in their podcast engine, and every rating helps. Thanks!

Thank you for joining us for Mentioned in Dispatches and checking out the official podcast of The Regiment of Strategy Gaming.

You can also find our regiment’s social media on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. (We have an Instagram page and we never use it.) We have our Patreon, where you can support The Armchair Dragoons activities and maybe get name-checked on the podcast, too!

Feel free to talk back to us either in our site forums, or in the discussion area below.

Mentioned In Dispatches Mentioned in Dispatches Season 9 Ep 7 ~ Wargaming Media & 1000 True Fans Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 1:06:27 Share Share Link Embed

Like this: Like Loading...